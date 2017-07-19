The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Heading into UFC in Long Island, it’s apparent that the UFC decided to make this card all about the local talent. So, we wouldn’t be doing it justice unless we took a look at a local boy as well.

Shane Burgos

Nickname – Hurricane

Affiliation – Tiger Schulmann MMA

From – Bronx, New York

Height – 5’11”

Weight – 145 lbs (Bantamweight)

Record – 9-0 (2-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

Burgos’s long frame makes it difficult to get inside on him. He uses that frame well and makes his opponents fight him at his range. Plus, like all of his Team Tiger Schulmann teammates, he has incredible power in his hands. While all of his finishes before the UFC happened in the first or second round, his two-fight stint in the the big show has taught us something else about that power; it lasts. In the third round he shows just as much power as he does in the early rounds, making him a threat to finish at all times.

Why he has been overlooked

When you’re a local who gets buried on the lower part of the card, most fans will write you off as somebody they just tried to fill the card with. While we know Burgos is not that, all of his fights have been on the undercard of New York based UFC cards. As a result, the mainstream fans haven’t caught up to where his potential is yet.

What makes this a good match-up

Godofredo Pepey is a talented grappler with a killer guillotine. As a result, he’s really exciting to watch when wrestlers try to take him to the floor. However, it’s unlikely that Burgos will try to do anything except for box him up. Additionally, Burgos will have 4 inches of height and 2.5 inches of reach over Pepey, which will make it even harder if Pepey wants to move things into the grappling realm.

