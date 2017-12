The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

What a busy end to the end of the year and Prelim Breakout Star keeps rolling though. We continue to make best use of the Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series as it looks more and more like a goldmine for talent.

Julian Marquez

Nickname – The Cuban Missile Crisis

Affiliation – Syndicate MMA

From – Kansas City, Missouri

Height – 5’8″

Weight – 185 lbs (Middleweight)

Record – 6-1 (0-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

If the nickname wasn’t a giveaway, the past record should be. In each of his last 3 fights, he’s dropped a bomb (see what I did there?) and gotten the early KO. And if that wasn’t enough to sell you on the prospect, check out the names of the guys he’s done it to. Last fight was a 2nd round KO over hyper prospect from Jackson-Wink, Phil Hawes. Before that he knocked out fellow Contender Series alumni, Cameron Olson at light heavyweight. And just before that he flat-lined Matt Hamill. Not a bad list of accomplishments going into a debut.

Why he has been overlooked

He’s only 6 fights into a career, which is not a particularly long resume to start. Apart from that, there isn’t really a good reason. His knockouts are highlight reels and likely put him on the cover of MMA websites. If you haven’t heard his name, you probably have still seen his work.

What makes this a good match-up

Marquez’s opponent, Darren Stewart has a bad history of being over aggressive. He rushes forward fairly wildly in many of his fights, which is because he’s so confident in his KO power. In both of his last two contests, that rushing in has cost him. With somebody like Marquez, it will only take leaving himself open for a split second to get his night ended early.

Record: 133 Wins, 56 Losses, 1 Draw, 2 NC, 6 Did Not Fight (DNF)