UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Reis

Apr 15, 2017

Sprint Center

Kansas City, Missouri

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Reis

Main Card (Fox – 8:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Flyweight Championship:

Demetrious Johnson – champion (25-2-1, #1 ranked flyweight) vs Wilson Reis (22-6, #6 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Rose Namajunas (5-3, #5 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Michelle Waterson (14-4 #10 ranked women’s strawweight)

Middleweights:

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (24-4, 1 NC, #4 ranked middleweight) vs Robert Whittaker (17-4, #7 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:

Jeremy Stephens (25-13, #7 ranked featherweight) vs Renato Moicano (10-0-1)

Prelims (Fox – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:

Alexander Volkov (27-6) vs Roy Nelson (22-13)

Flyweights:

Tim Elliott (13-7-1, #1 ranked flyweight) vs Louis Smolka (11-3)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 4:30 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Devin Clark (7-1) vs Jake Collier (10-3)

Welterweights:

Zak Cummings (20-5) vs Nathan Coy (15-6)

Middleweights:

Anthony Smith (26-12) vs Andrew Sanchez (10-2)