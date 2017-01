UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena

Jan 28, 2017

Pepsi Center

Denver, Colorado

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

Main Card (Fox/TSN 5 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights (five rounds):

Valentina Shevchenko (13-2, #3 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Julianna Pena (9-2, #6 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Welterweights:

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (32-7, 1 NC, #5 ranked welterweight) vs Jorge Masvidal (31-11)

Heavyweights:

Andrei Arlovksi (25-13, 1 NC, #10 ranked heavyweight) vs Francis Ngannou (9-1)

Welterweights:

Nate Marquardt (38-16-2) vs Sam Alvey (29-8, 1 NC)

Middleweights:

Hector Lombard (34-6-1, 2 NC) vs Brad Tavares (14-4)

Lightweights:

Jason Gonzalez (10-3) vs J.C. Cottrell (17-3)

Light Heavyweights:

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (14-5-1) vs John Phillips (21-6, 1 NC)

Welterweights:

Li Jingliang (11-4) vs Bobby Nash (8-1)

Flyweights:

Eric Shelton (10-2) vs Alexandre Pantoja (16-2)

Bantamweights:

Raphael Assuncao (23-5, #7 ranked bantamweight) vs Aljamain Sterling (12-1)