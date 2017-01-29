Andrei Arlovski made it four-straight losses last night in Denver, but he still walked away the top earner at UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Colorado State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event, plus Donald Cerrone who got paid out his show money despite his fight being cancelled. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info, especially for any fighters that made their UFC debuts at the event.

Attendance: 13,233

Gate: $1,020,434

Andrei Arlovski: $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jorge Masvidal: $191,000 ($63,000 to show, $63,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Donald Cerrone: $111,000 ($91,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Raphael Assuncao: $94,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Francis Ngannou: $88,500 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Valentina Shevchenko: $84,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jason Knight: $80,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Nate Marquardt: $78,000 ($58,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Sam Alvey: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Alex Caceres: $41,000 ($26,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Julianna Pena: $36,500 ($34,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Aljamain Sterling: $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Li Jingliang: $33,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima: $30,200 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,800 fine for missing weight, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Eric Spicely: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jordan Johnson: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Alexandre Pantoja: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jason Gonzalez: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Luis Henrique da Silva: $19,000 ($14,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jeremy Kimball: $15,300 ($10,000 to show, $2,800 from de Lima for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Alessio Di Chirico: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Bobby Nash: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Eric Shelton: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

J.C. Cottrell: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)