UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena
Jan 28, 2017
Pepsi Center
Denver, Colorado
UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena Results
Main Card (Fox/CTV TWO – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Women’s Bantamweights (five rounds):
Valentina Shevchenko (13-2, #2 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Julianna Pena (9-2, #5 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Welterweights:
Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (32-7, 1 NC, #5 ranked welterweight)
Jorge Masvidal (31-11)
Heavyweights:
Andrei Arlovksi (25-13, 1 NC, #10 ranked heavyweight)
Francis Ngannou (9-1)
Featherweights:
Alex Caceres (12-9, 1 NC)
Jason Knight (18-2)
Prelims (FS1/TSN 2 – 5:00 pm Eastern)
Welterweights:
Nate Marquardt (38-16-2)
Sam Alvey (29-8, 1 NC)
Bantamweights:
Raphael Assuncao (23-5, #6 ranked bantamweight)
Aljamain Sterling (12-1)
Welterweights:
Li Jingliang (11-4)
Bobby Nash (8-1)
Light Heavyweights:
Henrique da Silva (12-1)
Jordan Johnson (6-0)
Middleweights:
Eric Spicely (9-2)
Alessio Di Chirico (10-1)
Light Heavyweights:
Marcos Rogerio de Lima (14-5-1)
Jeremy Kimball (14-5)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 4:00 pm Eastern)
Flyweights:
Eric Shelton (10-2)
Alexandre Pantoja (16-2)
Lightweights:
Jason Gonzalez (10-3)
J.C. Cottrell (17-3)