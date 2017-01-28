Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena Results
Posted by on January 28, 2017

ufc_on_fox_denver

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena
Jan 28, 2017
Pepsi Center
Denver, Colorado

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena Results

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

Main Card (Fox/CTV TWO – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights (five rounds):
Valentina Shevchenko (13-2, #2 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Julianna Pena (9-2, #5 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Welterweights:
Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (32-7, 1 NC, #5 ranked welterweight)
Jorge Masvidal (31-11)

Heavyweights:
Andrei Arlovksi (25-13, 1 NC, #10 ranked heavyweight)
Francis Ngannou (9-1)

Featherweights:
Alex Caceres (12-9, 1 NC)
Jason Knight (18-2)

Prelims (FS1/TSN 2 – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Nate Marquardt (38-16-2)
Sam Alvey (29-8, 1 NC)

Bantamweights:
Raphael Assuncao (23-5, #6 ranked bantamweight)
Aljamain Sterling (12-1)

Welterweights:
Li Jingliang (11-4)
Bobby Nash (8-1)

Light Heavyweights:
Henrique da Silva (12-1)
Jordan Johnson (6-0)

Middleweights:
Eric Spicely (9-2)
Alessio Di Chirico (10-1)

Light Heavyweights:
Marcos Rogerio de Lima (14-5-1)
Jeremy Kimball (14-5)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 4:00 pm Eastern)

Flyweights:
Eric Shelton (10-2)
Alexandre Pantoja (16-2)

Lightweights:
Jason Gonzalez (10-3)
J.C. Cottrell (17-3)

Reference Links

UFC Fighter Salary Database

UFC PPV Sales Data

Upcoming Events

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn - Jan 15th

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena - Jan 28th

UFC: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie - Feb 4th

UFC 208: Holm vs de Randamie - Feb 11th

UFC: dos Santos vs Struve 2 - Feb 19th

UFC Fight Night 106 - Mar 3rd

UFC 209 - Mar 4th

UFC: Belfort vs Gastelum - Mar 11th

UFC Fight Night 108 - Mar 18th

UFC Fight Night (or PPV) - Jun 3rd

UFC PPV - Aug 5th

Past Results