UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena

Jan 28, 2017

Pepsi Center

Denver, Colorado

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena Results

Main Card (Fox/CTV TWO – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights (five rounds):

Valentina Shevchenko (13-2, #2 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Julianna Pena (9-2, #5 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Welterweights:

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (32-7, 1 NC, #5 ranked welterweight)

Jorge Masvidal (31-11)

Heavyweights:

Andrei Arlovksi (25-13, 1 NC, #10 ranked heavyweight)

Francis Ngannou (9-1)

Featherweights:

Alex Caceres (12-9, 1 NC)

Jason Knight (18-2)

Prelims (FS1/TSN 2 – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Nate Marquardt (38-16-2)

Sam Alvey (29-8, 1 NC)

Bantamweights:

Raphael Assuncao (23-5, #6 ranked bantamweight)

Aljamain Sterling (12-1)

Welterweights:

Li Jingliang (11-4)

Bobby Nash (8-1)

Light Heavyweights:

Henrique da Silva (12-1)

Jordan Johnson (6-0)

Middleweights:

Eric Spicely (9-2)

Alessio Di Chirico (10-1)

Light Heavyweights:

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (14-5-1)

Jeremy Kimball (14-5)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 4:00 pm Eastern)

Flyweights:

Eric Shelton (10-2)

Alexandre Pantoja (16-2)

Lightweights:

Jason Gonzalez (10-3)

J.C. Cottrell (17-3)