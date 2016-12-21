Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
UFC on FOX: VanZant vs Waterson Does Great TV Numbers
Posted by on December 20, 2016

ufc_sacramento_poster

Television loves beautiful people, so it comes as no surprise to find out that Saturday night’s UFC on FOX: VanZant vs Waterson did great numbers for FOX.  Dave Meltzer reports that the event averaged 3.178 million viewers, which is way up from past FOX UFC cards held in December.  In fact, it’s the best UFC on FOX rating since January 2014.  So expect less championship-caliber fights and more beautiful and/or hyped up fighters to be trotted out on FOX cards in the future.

The prelims for the event, airing on FS1, also did above-average numbers, averaging 679,000 viewers.  Additionally, Bellator 169, which was shown via tape delay on Friday night, put up a very solid average of 643,000 viewers on Spike TV.  It was another great weekend for MMA on TV.

 

 

Reference Links

UFC Fighter Salary Database

UFC PPV Sales Data

Upcoming Events

UFC on Fox: VanZant vs Waterson - Dec 17th

UFC 207: Nunes vs Rousey - Dec 30th

2017

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn - Jan 15th

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena - Jan 28th

UFC: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie - Feb 4th

UFC 208 - Feb 11th

UFC Fight Night 105 - Feb 19th

UFC Fight Night 106 - Mar 3rd

UFC 209 - Mar 4th

UFC Fight Night - Mar 11th

UFC Fight Night - Mar 18th

UFC Fight Night (or PPV) - Jun 3rd

UFC PPV - Aug 5th