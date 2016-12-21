Television loves beautiful people, so it comes as no surprise to find out that Saturday night’s UFC on FOX: VanZant vs Waterson did great numbers for FOX. Dave Meltzer reports that the event averaged 3.178 million viewers, which is way up from past FOX UFC cards held in December. In fact, it’s the best UFC on FOX rating since January 2014. So expect less championship-caliber fights and more beautiful and/or hyped up fighters to be trotted out on FOX cards in the future.

The prelims for the event, airing on FS1, also did above-average numbers, averaging 679,000 viewers. Additionally, Bellator 169, which was shown via tape delay on Friday night, put up a very solid average of 643,000 viewers on Spike TV. It was another great weekend for MMA on TV.