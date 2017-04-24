There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. We’ll roll these rankings out daily for the next couple of weeks until all weight classes have been revealed. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Demetrious Johnson
|Flyweight
|509.5
|2
|4
|Jose Aldo
|Featherweight
|507
|3
|3
|Daniel Cormier
|Light Heavyweight
|488
|4
|9
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|431
|5
|Cain Velasquez
|Heavyweight
|430.5
|6
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|420
|7
|2
|Conor McGregor
|Lightweight
|416
|8
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|387
|8
|6
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|387
|10
|Georges St-Pierre
|Middleweight
|371
|11
|Luke Rockhold
|Middleweight
|364
|12
|13
|T.J. Dillashaw
|Bantamweight
|361
|13
|10
|Michael Bisping
|Middleweight
|358
|14
|Fabricio Werdum
|Heavyweight
|345
|15
|15
|Yoel Romero
|Middleweight
|342
|16
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Welterweight
|321
|17
|7
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|W. Strawweight
|309
|18
|8
|Dominick Cruz
|Bantamweight
|299
|19
|Ronda Rousey
|W. Fther/Bantam
|289.5
|20
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|287
|21
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|283
|22
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|274
|23
|12
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|273
|24
|Gegard Mousasi
|Middleweight
|270
|25
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|268.5
|26
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|258
|27
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|256.5
|28
|11
|Amanda Nunes
|W. Fther/Bantam
|253
|29
|5
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|235.5
|30
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|223.5
|31
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|219.5
|32
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|212
|33
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|207
|34
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|206
|35
|Michael Johnson
|Lightweight
|205
|36
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Middleweight
|204
|37
|Michael Chiesa
|Lightweight
|203
|38
|Nate Diaz
|Lightweight
|198
|39
|Kevin Lee
|Lightweight
|197.5
|40
|Anderson Silva
|Middleweight
|185
|41
|Ricardo Lamas
|Featherweight
|183
|42
|Anthony Pettis
|Featherweight
|182
|42
|Frankie Edgar
|Featherweight
|182
|44
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|180
|45
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|178
|46
|Eddie Alvarez
|Lightweight
|171.5
|47
|Gunnar Nelson
|Welterweight
|170.5
|48
|14
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|170
|48
|Renan Barao
|Featherweight
|170
|50
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|166
|51
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|165
|52
|Jimi Manuwa
|Light Heavyweight
|161
|53
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|160
|54
|John Lineker
|Bantamweight
|154
|55
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|149.5
|56
|Dan Kelly
|Middleweight
|148.5
|57
|Carlos Condit
|Welterweight
|148
|58
|Edson Barboza
|Lightweight
|144.5
|59
|Mark Hunt
|Heavyweight
|140.5
|60
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|133
|61
|Thales Leites
|Middleweight
|131.5
|62
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|Light Heavyweight
|131
|63
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|124
|64
|Joe Soto
|Bantamweight
|121
|65
|Charles Oliveira
|Featherweight
|120
|65
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweight
|120
|65
|Tim Boetsch
|Middleweight
|120
|68
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|117
|69
|Alex Garcia
|Welterweight
|116.5
|69
|James Vick
|Lightweight
|116.5
|71
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|115.5
|72
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|114.5
|72
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|114.5
|74
|Bryan Caraway
|Bantamweight
|114
|75
|Dong Hyun Kim
|Welterweight
|112.5
|75
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|112.5
|75
|Thiago Santos
|Middleweight
|112.5
|78
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|111.5
|79
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweight
|111.5
|80
|Rose Namajunas
|W. Strawweight
|111
|81
|Myles Jury
|Featherweight
|110.5
|82
|Jake Ellenberger
|Welterweight
|109
|83
|Holly Holm
|W. Fther/Bantam
|108
|84
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|107.5
|85
|Evan Dunham
|Lightweight
|106.5
|85
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|106.5
|87
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|106
|87
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|106
|87
|Stefan Struve
|Heavyweight
|106
|90
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|105
|91
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|101.5
|92
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|101
|92
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|101
|92
|Mairbek Taisumov
|Lightweight
|101
|95
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|99.5
|96
|Rustam Khabilov
|Lightweight
|98
|97
|Dennis Bermudez
|Featherweight
|97
|97
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|97
|99
|Ryan LaFlare
|Welterweight
|95.5
|100
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|95
|101
|Alexander Gustafsson
|Light Heavyweight
|94
|102
|Germaine de Randamie
|W. Fther/Bantam
|93.5
|102
|Rashid Magomedov
|Lightweight
|93.5
|102
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|93.5
|105
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|93
|106
|Johny Hendricks
|Middleweight
|92
|106
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|92
|108
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|91
|108
|Travis Browne
|Heavyweight
|91
|110
|B.J. Penn
|Featherweight
|90
|110
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|90
|112
|Sean Strickland
|Welterweight
|89
|113
|Joe Lauzon
|Lightweight
|88.5
|114
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|88
|115
|Abel Trujillo
|Lightweight
|87.5
|116
|Sam Alvey
|Middleweight
|87
|117
|Doo Ho Choi
|Featherweight
|85
|117
|Vitor Belfort
|Middleweight
|85
|119
|Alberto Mina
|Welterweight
|84.5
|119
|Vitor Miranda
|Middleweight
|84.5
|121
|Sara McMann
|W. Fther/Bantam
|84
|121
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|84
|123
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|83
|124
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|82.5
|124
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|82.5
|124
|Raquel Pennington
|W. Fther/Bantam
|82.5
|124
|Stevie Ray
|Lightweight
|82.5
|128
|Diego Sanchez
|Lightweight
|81.5
|128
|Valentina Shevchenko
|W. Fther/Bantam
|81.5
|130
|Ray Borg
|Flyweight
|81
|131
|Adriano Martins
|Lightweight
|80.5
|132
|Hector Lombard
|Middleweight
|80
|132
|Sergio Moraes
|Welterweight
|80
|134
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|79
|135
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|78.5
|136
|Elias Theodorou
|Middleweight
|78.5
|137
|Erick Silva
|Welterweight
|77
|137
|Jessica Andrade
|W. Strawweight
|77
|139
|Rashad Evans
|Middleweight
|76
|140
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|75.5
|141
|Jordan Mein
|Welterweight
|74.5
|141
|Thomas Almeida
|Bantamweight
|74.5
|143
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|70.5
|144
|Jake Matthews
|Lightweight
|70
|145
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|69.5
|145
|Iuri Alcantara
|Bantamweight
|69.5
|147
|C.B. Dollaway
|Middleweight
|68.5
|148
|Godofredo Pepey
|Featherweight
|67.5
|149
|Ben Saunders
|Welterweight
|67
|149
|Louis Smolka
|Flyweight
|67
|151
|Zak Cummings
|Welterweight
|66
|152
|Keita Nakamura
|Welterweight
|65
|152
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Light Heavyweight
|65
|154
|Ryan Hall
|Featherweight
|64.5
|154
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|64.5
|156
|Nate Marquardt
|Middleweight
|64
|157
|Ilir Latifi
|Light Heavyweight
|63.5
|157
|John Dodson
|Bantamweight
|63.5
|157
|Rony Jason
|Featherweight
|63.5
|160
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Light Heavyweight
|63
|161
|Roy Nelson
|Heavyweight
|62
|162
|Carla Esparza
|W. Strawweight
|61.5
|163
|Omari Akhmedov
|Welterweight
|61
|163
|Thiago Alves
|Welterweight
|61
|165
|Roan Carneiro
|Welterweight
|60.5
|166
|Paige VanZant
|W. Strawweight
|59.5
|167
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|59
|168
|Paul Felder
|Lightweight
|58
|169
|Eric Spicely
|Middleweight
|56
|169
|Gilbert Melendez
|Lightweight
|56
|171
|James Krause
|Lightweight
|55
|172
|Felipe Arantes
|Bantamweight
|54.5
|173
|Michelle Waterson
|W. Strawweight
|53
|173
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|Lightweight
|53
|173
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|53
|176
|Anthony Smith
|Middleweight
|52.5
|176
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|52.5
|178
|John Moraga
|Flyweight
|52
|178
|Magomed Mustafaev
|Lightweight
|52
|178
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|52
|181
|Reza Madadi
|Lightweight
|51.5
|182
|Gian Villante
|Light Heavyweight
|51
|182
|Hacran Dias
|Featherweight
|51
|182
|Marion Reneau
|W. Fther/Bantam
|51
|185
|Cat Zingano
|W. Fther/Bantam
|49.5
|185
|Wilson Reis
|Flyweight
|49.5
|187
|Jason Saggo
|Lightweight
|49
|187
|Julianna Pena
|W. Fther/Bantam
|49
|187
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|49
|190
|Alan Jouban
|Welterweight
|48.5
|191
|Chris Wade
|Lightweight
|48
|192
|David Teymur
|Lightweight
|47.5
|193
|Mike Pyle
|Welterweight
|47
|193
|Yancy Medeiros
|Welterweight
|47
|195
|Michel Prazeres
|Lightweight
|46.5
|195
|Mitch Gagnon
|Bantamweight
|46.5
|197
|Magnus Cedenblad
|Middleweight
|46
|197
|Ryan Benoit
|Flyweight
|46
|199
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|45
|199
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|45
|199
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|45
|202
|Gilbert Burns
|Lightweight
|44
|203
|Jussier Formiga
|Flyweight
|43.5
|204
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|43
|204
|Alexander Yakovlev
|Welterweight
|43
|204
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|W. Fther/Bantam
|43
|204
|Cynthia Calvillo
|W. Strawweight
|43
|204
|Joanne Calderwood
|W. Strawweight
|43
|204
|Joseph Duffy
|Lightweight
|43
|210
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|42.5
|210
|Damian Stasiak
|Bantamweight
|42.5
|210
|Luis Henrique
|Heavyweight
|42.5
|210
|Nordine Taleb
|Welterweight
|42.5
|214
|Cezar Ferreira
|Middleweight
|42
|214
|Daniel Omielanczuk
|Heavyweight
|42
|214
|Sergio Pettis
|Flyweight
|42
|214
|Todd Duffee
|Heavyweight
|42
|218
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweight
|41.5
|219
|Henrique da Silva
|Light Heavyweight
|41
|219
|Hyun Gyu Lim
|Welterweight
|41
|219
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|Welterweight
|41
|222
|Johnny Case
|Lightweight
|40.5
|223
|Dennis Siver
|Featherweight
|40
|223
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|Light Heavyweight
|40
|223
|Renato Moicano
|Featherweight
|40
|226
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|39.5
|227
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|39
|227
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|39
|227
|Tyson Pedro
|Light Heavyweight
|39
|230
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|38.5
|231
|Nik Lentz
|Lightweight
|38
|232
|Henry Cejudo
|Flyweight
|37.5
|233
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|37
|234
|Alexis Davis
|W. Fther/Bantam
|36.5
|234
|Felice Herrig
|W. Strawweight
|36.5
|234
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|36.5
|237
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|36
|237
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|36
|237
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|36
|237
|Tarec Saffiedine
|Welterweight
|36
|241
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|35.5
|241
|Mitch Clarke
|Lightweight
|35.5
|241
|Ning Guangyou
|Featherweight
|35.5
|244
|Diego Rivas
|Featherweight
|34.5
|244
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|34.5
|244
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|34.5
|244
|Justin Scoggins
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|248
|Hector Sandoval
|Flyweight
|34
|248
|Marco Polo Reyes
|Lightweight
|34
|248
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|34
|251
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|33.5
|251
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|33.5
|253
|Jason Knight
|Featherweight
|33
|253
|Jon Tuck
|Lightweight
|33
|253
|Ross Pearson
|Lightweight
|33
|253
|Teruto Ishihara
|Featherweight
|33
|257
|Chris Holdsworth
|Bantamweight
|32.5
|257
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|32.5
|259
|Joe Proctor
|Welterweight
|32
|259
|Steve Bosse
|Light Heavyweight
|32
|259
|Will Brooks
|Lightweight
|32
|262
|Bethe Correia
|W. Fther/Bantam
|31
|262
|Rafael Natal
|Middleweight
|31
|262
|Tony Martin
|Lightweight
|31
|265
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|W. Fther/Bantam
|30.5
|265
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|30.5
|265
|Igor Pokrajac
|Light Heavyweight
|30.5
|265
|Maryna Moroz
|W. Strawweight
|30.5
|265
|Sage Northcutt
|Lightweight
|30.5
|270
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|30
|270
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|30
|272
|Johnny Eduardo
|Bantamweight
|29.5
|272
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|W. Strawweight
|29.5
|272
|Liz Carmouche
|W. Fther/Bantam
|29.5
|275
|Erik Koch
|Lightweight
|29
|276
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|Middleweight
|28.5
|276
|Dan Hooker
|Featherweight
|28.5
|276
|Marco Beltran
|Bantamweight
|28.5
|276
|Patrick Cummins
|Light Heavyweight
|28.5
|280
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|28
|280
|Ben Nguyen
|Flyweight
|28
|280
|Jimy Hettes
|Featherweight
|28
|283
|Brad Scott
|Middleweight
|27
|283
|Dustin Ortiz
|Flyweight
|27
|283
|Luke Sanders
|Bantamweight
|27
|283
|Patrick Williams
|Bantamweight
|27
|283
|Ulka Sasaki
|Flyweight
|27
|288
|Clay Guida
|Featherweight
|26.5
|289
|Chris Camozzi
|Middleweight
|26
|289
|Cortney Casey
|W. Strawweight
|26
|289
|David Branch
|Middleweight
|26
|289
|Neil Seery
|Flyweight
|26
|289
|Timothy Johnson
|Heavyweight
|26
|294
|Sam Sicilia
|Featherweight
|25.5
|295
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Welterweight
|25
|295
|Aleksandra Albu
|W. Strawweight
|25
|295
|Andrew Holbrook
|Lightweight
|25
|295
|Jake Collier
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|295
|Martin Bravo
|Lightweight
|25
|295
|Shinsho Anzai
|Welterweight
|25
|295
|Tatiana Suarez
|W. Strawweight
|25
|295
|Tom Duquesnoy
|Bantamweight
|25
|303
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|24.5
|303
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Bantamweight
|24.5
|303
|Peter Sobotta
|Welterweight
|24.5
|303
|Russell Doane
|Bantamweight
|24.5
|303
|Tim Elliott
|Flyweight
|24.5
|308
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|24
|308
|Tom Breese
|Welterweight
|24
|310
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|23
|311
|Alex Nicholson
|Middleweight
|22.5
|311
|Alvaro Herrera
|Welterweight
|22.5
|311
|Antonio Braga Neto
|Welterweight
|22.5
|311
|Ian Entwistle
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|311
|Lauren Murphy
|W. Fther/Bantam
|22.5
|311
|Teemu Packalen
|Lightweight
|22.5
|317
|Artem Lobov
|Featherweight
|22
|317
|Mike De La Torre
|Featherweight
|22
|317
|Tae Hyun Bang
|Lightweight
|22
|317
|Takanori Gomi
|Lightweight
|22
|321
|Leslie Smith
|W. Fther/Bantam
|21
|321
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|21
|323
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|20.5
|323
|Kiichi Kunimoto
|Welterweight
|20.5
|325
|Desmond Green
|Lightweight
|20
|325
|Dominique Steele
|Welterweight
|20
|325
|Henry Briones
|Bantamweight
|20
|325
|Matthew Lopez
|Bantamweight
|20
|325
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|20
|325
|Mizuto Hirota
|Featherweight
|20
|325
|Randa Markos
|W. Strawweight
|20
|332
|Gray Maynard
|Featherweight
|19.5
|333
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|19
|333
|Tecia Torres
|W. Strawweight
|19
|335
|Chad Laprise
|Welterweight
|17.5
|335
|Gareth McLellan
|Middleweight
|17.5
|337
|Josh Emmett
|Lightweight
|17
|338
|Nick Hein
|Lightweight
|16.5
|339
|Jonathan Wilson
|Light Heavyweight
|16
|339
|Michinori Tanaka
|Bantamweight
|16
|341
|Anthony Hamilton
|Heavyweight
|15
|341
|Francimar Barroso
|Light Heavyweight
|15
|343
|Jeremy Kennedy
|Featherweight
|14.5
|343
|Ketlen Vieira
|W. Fther/Bantam
|14.5
|345
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|14
|345
|Damien Brown
|Lightweight
|14
|345
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|14
|345
|Jose Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|14
|345
|Kajan Johnson
|Lightweight
|14
|345
|Scott Askham
|Middleweight
|14
|351
|Trevor Smith
|Middleweight
|13.5
|352
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|13
|352
|Ian McCall
|Flyweight
|13
|354
|Juliana Lima
|W. Strawweight
|12.5
|355
|Claudia Gadelha
|W. Strawweight
|12
|355
|Jessica Eye
|W. Fther/Bantam
|12
|357
|Bec Rawlings
|W. Strawweight
|11
|358
|Adam Milstead
|Heavyweight
|10
|358
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Lightweight
|10
|358
|Cyril Asker
|Heavyweight
|10
|358
|Darren Till
|Welterweight
|10
|358
|Devin Clark
|Middleweight
|10
|358
|Emil Meek
|Welterweight
|10
|358
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|10
|358
|Jason Gonzalez
|Lightweight
|10
|358
|Joachim Christensen
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|358
|Jordan Johnson
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|358
|Kyle Bochniak
|Featherweight
|10
|358
|Magomed Bibulatov
|Flyweight
|10
|358
|Marcel Fortuna
|Heavyweight
|10
|358
|Sultan Aliev
|Welterweight
|10
|358
|Viviane Pereira
|W. Strawweight
|10
|373
|Danielle Taylor
|W. Strawweight
|9.5
|373
|Justine Kish
|W. Strawweight
|9.5
|373
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|9.5
|376
|Alex Chambers
|W. Strawweight
|9
|376
|Augusto Mendes
|Bantamweight
|9
|376
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|9
|376
|Enrique Barzola
|Featherweight
|9
|376
|Frankie Perez
|Lightweight
|9
|376
|Katlyn Chookagian
|W. Fther/Bantam
|9
|376
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|9
|376
|Oluwale Bamgbose
|Middleweight
|9
|384
|Jared Cannonier
|Light Heavyweight
|8.5
|384
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|8.5
|386
|Charles Rosa
|Featherweight
|8
|386
|Kailin Curran
|W. Strawweight
|8
|386
|Marcelo Guimaraes
|Middleweight
|8
|386
|Nico Musoke
|Welterweight
|8
|390
|Alex White
|Lightweight
|7.5
|391
|Richard Walsh
|Welterweight
|6.5
|392
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|5
|392
|Albert Morales
|Bantamweight
|5
|392
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|5
|392
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|5
|392
|Dong Hyun Kim
|Lightweight
|5
|392
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|5
|392
|Felipe Silva
|Lightweight
|5
|392
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|5
|392
|Jamie Moyle
|W. Strawweight
|5
|392
|Jessin Ayari
|Welterweight
|5
|392
|Jonathan Meunier
|Welterweight
|5
|392
|Khalil Rountree
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|392
|Lina Lansberg
|W. Fther/Bantam
|5
|392
|Mark Godbeer
|Heavyweight
|5
|392
|Nina Ansaroff
|W. Strawweight
|5
|392
|Paulo Henrique Costa
|Middleweight
|5
|392
|Ricardo Ramas
|Bantamweight
|5
|392
|Rick Glenn
|Featherweight
|5
|392
|Sheldon Westcott
|Welterweight
|5
|392
|Zak Ottow
|Welterweight
|5
|412
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|4.5
|412
|Alexa Grasso
|W. Strawweight
|4.5
|412
|Amanda Cooper
|W. Strawweight
|4.5
|412
|Bojan Velickovic
|Welterweight
|4.5
|412
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|Featherweight
|4.5
|412
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|412
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|4.5
|412
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|4.5
|412
|Jenel Lausa
|Flyweight
|4.5
|412
|Josh Stansbury
|Light Heavyweight
|4.5
|412
|Nathan Coy
|Welterweight
|4.5
|412
|Ryan Janes
|Middleweight
|4.5
|412
|Sarah Moras
|W. Fther/Bantam
|4.5
|425
|Heather Jo Clark
|W. Strawweight
|4
|425
|Reginaldo Vieira
|Bantamweight
|4
|427
|Angela Hill
|W. Strawweight
|3.5
|427
|Jessica Penne
|W. Strawweight
|3.5
|427
|Josh Burkman
|Lightweight
|3.5
|430
|Alessandro Ricci
|Lightweight
|0
|430
|Andre Soukhamthath
|Bantamweight
|0
|430
|Angela Magana
|W. Strawweight
|0
|430
|Ashley Yoder
|W. Strawweight
|0
|430
|Bobby Nash
|Welterweight
|0
|430
|Bojan Mihajlovic
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|430
|Brian Camozzi
|Welterweight
|0
|430
|Charlie Ward
|Welterweight
|0
|430
|Chase Sherman
|Heavyweight
|0
|430
|Chris De La Rocha
|Heavyweight
|0
|430
|Christian Colombo
|Heavyweight
|0
|430
|Cindy Dandois
|W. Fther/Bantam
|0
|430
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|0
|430
|CM Punk
|Welterweight
|0
|430
|Damian Grabowski
|Heavyweight
|0
|430
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|0
|430
|Daniel Jolly
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|430
|Daniel Spitz
|Heavyweight
|0
|430
|Darrell Horcher
|Lightweight
|0
|430
|Darren Stewart
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|430
|Davi Ramos
|Welterweight
|0
|430
|Devin Powell
|Lightweight
|0
|430
|Dmitrii Smolyakov
|Heavyweight
|0
|430
|Eric Shelton
|Flyweight
|0
|430
|Gina Mazany
|W. Fther/Bantam
|0
|430
|Irene Aldana
|W. Fther/Bantam
|0
|430
|Jarjis Danho
|Heavyweight
|0
|430
|Jeremy Kimball
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|430
|Jessica Aguilar
|W. Strawweight
|0
|430
|Jim Wallhead
|Welterweight
|0
|430
|JJ Aldich
|W. Strawweight
|0
|430
|Jordan Rinaldi
|Lightweight
|0
|430
|Keith Berish
|Middleweight
|0
|430
|Kwan Ho Kwak
|Bantamweight
|0
|430
|Luan Chagas
|Welterweight
|0
|430
|Lucie Pudilova
|W. Fther/Bantam
|0
|430
|Marcin Held
|Lightweight
|0
|430
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|0
|430
|Michael McBride
|Lightweight
|0
|430
|Michel Quinones
|Lightweight
|0
|430
|Norifumi ‘Kid’ Yamamoto
|Bantamweight
|0
|430
|Pearl Gonzalez
|W. Strawweight
|0
|430
|Sabah Homasi
|Welterweight
|0
|430
|Saparbek Safarov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|430
|Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki
|W. Strawweight
|0
|430
|Veronica Macedo
|W. Fther/Bantam
|0
