Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound For Pound: Apr 24, 2017
Posted by on April 24, 2017
LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 9: Jose Aldo knees Frankie Edgar during the UFC 200 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  We’ll roll these rankings out daily for the next couple of weeks until all weight classes have been revealed.  Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats UFC     Total
Rank Rank      
1 1 Demetrious Johnson Flyweight 509.5
2 4 Jose Aldo Featherweight 507
3 3 Daniel Cormier Light Heavyweight 488
4 9 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 431
5 Cain Velasquez Heavyweight 430.5
6 Chris Weidman Middleweight 420
7 2 Conor McGregor Lightweight 416
8 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 387
8 6 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 387
10 Georges St-Pierre Middleweight 371
11 Luke Rockhold Middleweight 364
12 13 T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweight 361
13 10 Michael Bisping Middleweight 358
14 Fabricio Werdum Heavyweight 345
15 15 Yoel Romero Middleweight 342
16 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweight 321
17 7 Joanna Jedrzejczyk W. Strawweight 309
18 8 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 299
19 Ronda Rousey W. Fther/Bantam 289.5
20 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 287
21 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 283
22 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 274
23 12 Max Holloway Featherweight 273
24 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 270
25 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 268.5
26 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 258
27 Demian Maia Welterweight 256.5
28 11 Amanda Nunes W. Fther/Bantam 253
29 5 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 235.5
30 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 223.5
31 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 219.5
32 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 212
33 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 207
34 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 206
35 Michael Johnson Lightweight 205
36 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 204
37 Michael Chiesa Lightweight 203
38 Nate Diaz Lightweight 198
39 Kevin Lee Lightweight 197.5
40 Anderson Silva Middleweight 185
41 Ricardo Lamas Featherweight 183
42 Anthony Pettis Featherweight 182
42 Frankie Edgar Featherweight 182
44 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 180
45 Neil Magny Welterweight 178
46 Eddie Alvarez Lightweight 171.5
47 Gunnar Nelson Welterweight 170.5
48 14 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 170
48 Renan Barao Featherweight 170
50 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 166
51 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 165
52 Jimi Manuwa Light Heavyweight 161
53 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 160
54 John Lineker Bantamweight 154
55 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 149.5
56 Dan Kelly Middleweight 148.5
57 Carlos Condit Welterweight 148
58 Edson Barboza Lightweight 144.5
59 Mark Hunt Heavyweight 140.5
60 Brian Ortega Featherweight 133
61 Thales Leites Middleweight 131.5
62 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 131
63 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 124
64 Joe Soto Bantamweight 121
65 Charles Oliveira Featherweight 120
65 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 120
65 Tim Boetsch Middleweight 120
68 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 117
69 Alex Garcia Welterweight 116.5
69 James Vick Lightweight 116.5
71 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 115.5
72 Darren Elkins Featherweight 114.5
72 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 114.5
74 Bryan Caraway Bantamweight 114
75 Dong Hyun Kim Welterweight 112.5
75 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 112.5
75 Thiago Santos Middleweight 112.5
78 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 111.5
79 Chas Skelly Featherweight 111.5
80 Rose Namajunas W. Strawweight 111
81 Myles Jury Featherweight 110.5
82 Jake Ellenberger Welterweight 109
83 Holly Holm W. Fther/Bantam 108
84 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 107.5
85 Evan Dunham Lightweight 106.5
85 Jim Miller Lightweight 106.5
87 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 106
87 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 106
87 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 106
90 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 105
91 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 101.5
92 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 101
92 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 101
92 Mairbek Taisumov Lightweight 101
95 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 99.5
96 Rustam Khabilov Lightweight 98
97 Dennis Bermudez Featherweight 97
97 Derek Brunson Middleweight 97
99 Ryan LaFlare Welterweight 95.5
100 Colby Covington Welterweight 95
101 Alexander Gustafsson Light Heavyweight 94
102 Germaine de Randamie W. Fther/Bantam 93.5
102 Rashid Magomedov Lightweight 93.5
102 Warlley Alves Welterweight 93.5
105 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 93
106 Johny Hendricks Middleweight 92
106 Leon Edwards Welterweight 92
108 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 91
108 Travis Browne Heavyweight 91
110 B.J. Penn Featherweight 90
110 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 90
112 Sean Strickland Welterweight 89
113 Joe Lauzon Lightweight 88.5
114 Cub Swanson Featherweight 88
115 Abel Trujillo Lightweight 87.5
116 Sam Alvey Middleweight 87
117 Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 85
117 Vitor Belfort Middleweight 85
119 Alberto Mina Welterweight 84.5
119 Vitor Miranda Middleweight 84.5
121 Sara McMann W. Fther/Bantam 84
121 Tim Means Welterweight 84
123 Matt Brown Welterweight 83
124 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 82.5
124 Mickey Gall Welterweight 82.5
124 Raquel Pennington W. Fther/Bantam 82.5
124 Stevie Ray Lightweight 82.5
128 Diego Sanchez Lightweight 81.5
128 Valentina Shevchenko W. Fther/Bantam 81.5
130 Ray Borg Flyweight 81
131 Adriano Martins Lightweight 80.5
132 Hector Lombard Middleweight 80
132 Sergio Moraes Welterweight 80
134 Mike Perry Welterweight 79
135 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 78.5
136 Elias Theodorou Middleweight 78.5
137 Erick Silva Welterweight 77
137 Jessica Andrade W. Strawweight 77
139 Rashad Evans Middleweight 76
140 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 75.5
141 Jordan Mein Welterweight 74.5
141 Thomas Almeida Bantamweight 74.5
143 Alan Patrick Lightweight 70.5
144 Jake Matthews Lightweight 70
145 Brad Tavares Middleweight 69.5
145 Iuri Alcantara Bantamweight 69.5
147 C.B. Dollaway Middleweight 68.5
148 Godofredo Pepey Featherweight 67.5
149 Ben Saunders Welterweight 67
149 Louis Smolka Flyweight 67
151 Zak Cummings Welterweight 66
152 Keita Nakamura Welterweight 65
152 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 65
154 Ryan Hall Featherweight 64.5
154 Uriah Hall Middleweight 64.5
156 Nate Marquardt Middleweight 64
157 Ilir Latifi Light Heavyweight 63.5
157 John Dodson Bantamweight 63.5
157 Rony Jason Featherweight 63.5
160 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Light Heavyweight 63
161 Roy Nelson Heavyweight 62
162 Carla Esparza W. Strawweight 61.5
163 Omari Akhmedov Welterweight 61
163 Thiago Alves Welterweight 61
165 Roan Carneiro Welterweight 60.5
166 Paige VanZant W. Strawweight 59.5
167 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 59
168 Paul Felder Lightweight 58
169 Eric Spicely Middleweight 56
169 Gilbert Melendez Lightweight 56
171 James Krause Lightweight 55
172 Felipe Arantes Bantamweight 54.5
173 Michelle Waterson W. Strawweight 53
173 Olivier Aubin-Mercier Lightweight 53
173 Vicente Luque Welterweight 53
176 Anthony Smith Middleweight 52.5
176 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 52.5
178 John Moraga Flyweight 52
178 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 52
178 Rob Font Bantamweight 52
181 Reza Madadi Lightweight 51.5
182 Gian Villante Light Heavyweight 51
182 Hacran Dias Featherweight 51
182 Marion Reneau W. Fther/Bantam 51
185 Cat Zingano W. Fther/Bantam 49.5
185 Wilson Reis Flyweight 49.5
187 Jason Saggo Lightweight 49
187 Julianna Pena W. Fther/Bantam 49
187 Niko Price Welterweight 49
190 Alan Jouban Welterweight 48.5
191 Chris Wade Lightweight 48
192 David Teymur Lightweight 47.5
193 Mike Pyle Welterweight 47
193 Yancy Medeiros Welterweight 47
195 Michel Prazeres Lightweight 46.5
195 Mitch Gagnon Bantamweight 46.5
197 Magnus Cedenblad Middleweight 46
197 Ryan Benoit Flyweight 46
199 Bobby Green Lightweight 45
199 Jack Marshman Middleweight 45
199 Randy Brown Welterweight 45
202 Gilbert Burns Lightweight 44
203 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 43.5
204 Alex Caceres Featherweight 43
204 Alexander Yakovlev Welterweight 43
204 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino W. Fther/Bantam 43
204 Cynthia Calvillo W. Strawweight 43
204 Joanne Calderwood W. Strawweight 43
204 Joseph Duffy Lightweight 43
210 Arnold Allen Featherweight 42.5
210 Damian Stasiak Bantamweight 42.5
210 Luis Henrique Heavyweight 42.5
210 Nordine Taleb Welterweight 42.5
214 Cezar Ferreira Middleweight 42
214 Daniel Omielanczuk Heavyweight 42
214 Sergio Pettis Flyweight 42
214 Todd Duffee Heavyweight 42
218 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 41.5
219 Henrique da Silva Light Heavyweight 41
219 Hyun Gyu Lim Welterweight 41
219 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 41
222 Johnny Case Lightweight 40.5
223 Dennis Siver Featherweight 40
223 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 40
223 Renato Moicano Featherweight 40
226 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 39.5
227 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 39
227 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 39
227 Tyson Pedro Light Heavyweight 39
230 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 38.5
231 Nik Lentz Lightweight 38
232 Henry Cejudo Flyweight 37.5
233 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 37
234 Alexis Davis W. Fther/Bantam 36.5
234 Felice Herrig W. Strawweight 36.5
234 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 36.5
237 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 36
237 Lando Vannata Lightweight 36
237 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 36
237 Tarec Saffiedine Welterweight 36
241 John Makdessi Lightweight 35.5
241 Mitch Clarke Lightweight 35.5
241 Ning Guangyou Featherweight 35.5
244 Diego Rivas Featherweight 34.5
244 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 34.5
244 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 34.5
244 Justin Scoggins Bantamweight 34.5
248 Hector Sandoval Flyweight 34
248 Marco Polo Reyes Lightweight 34
248 Shane Burgos Featherweight 34
251 Drew Dober Lightweight 33.5
251 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 33.5
253 Jason Knight Featherweight 33
253 Jon Tuck Lightweight 33
253 Ross Pearson Lightweight 33
253 Teruto Ishihara Featherweight 33
257 Chris Holdsworth Bantamweight 32.5
257 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 32.5
259 Joe Proctor Welterweight 32
259 Steve Bosse Light Heavyweight 32
259 Will Brooks Lightweight 32
262 Bethe Correia W. Fther/Bantam 31
262 Rafael Natal Middleweight 31
262 Tony Martin Lightweight 31
265 Ashlee Evans-Smith W. Fther/Bantam 30.5
265 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 30.5
265 Igor Pokrajac Light Heavyweight 30.5
265 Maryna Moroz W. Strawweight 30.5
265 Sage Northcutt Lightweight 30.5
270 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 30
270 Walt Harris Heavyweight 30
272 Johnny Eduardo Bantamweight 29.5
272 Karolina Kowalkiewicz W. Strawweight 29.5
272 Liz Carmouche W. Fther/Bantam 29.5
275 Erik Koch Lightweight 29
276 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 28.5
276 Dan Hooker Featherweight 28.5
276 Marco Beltran Bantamweight 28.5
276 Patrick Cummins Light Heavyweight 28.5
280 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 28
280 Ben Nguyen Flyweight 28
280 Jimy Hettes Featherweight 28
283 Brad Scott Middleweight 27
283 Dustin Ortiz Flyweight 27
283 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 27
283 Patrick Williams Bantamweight 27
283 Ulka Sasaki Flyweight 27
288 Clay Guida Featherweight 26.5
289 Chris Camozzi Middleweight 26
289 Cortney Casey W. Strawweight 26
289 David Branch Middleweight 26
289 Neil Seery Flyweight 26
289 Timothy Johnson Heavyweight 26
294 Sam Sicilia Featherweight 25.5
295 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 25
295 Aleksandra Albu W. Strawweight 25
295 Andrew Holbrook Lightweight 25
295 Jake Collier Light Heavyweight 25
295 Martin Bravo Lightweight 25
295 Shinsho Anzai Welterweight 25
295 Tatiana Suarez W. Strawweight 25
295 Tom Duquesnoy Bantamweight 25
303 Danny Roberts Welterweight 24.5
303 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweight 24.5
303 Peter Sobotta Welterweight 24.5
303 Russell Doane Bantamweight 24.5
303 Tim Elliott Flyweight 24.5
308 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 24
308 Tom Breese Welterweight 24
310 Alex Morono Welterweight 23
311 Alex Nicholson Middleweight 22.5
311 Alvaro Herrera Welterweight 22.5
311 Antonio Braga Neto Welterweight 22.5
311 Ian Entwistle Bantamweight 22.5
311 Lauren Murphy W. Fther/Bantam 22.5
311 Teemu Packalen Lightweight 22.5
317 Artem Lobov Featherweight 22
317 Mike De La Torre Featherweight 22
317 Tae Hyun Bang Lightweight 22
317 Takanori Gomi Lightweight 22
321 Leslie Smith W. Fther/Bantam 21
321 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 21
323 Court McGee Welterweight 20.5
323 Kiichi Kunimoto Welterweight 20.5
325 Desmond Green Lightweight 20
325 Dominique Steele Welterweight 20
325 Henry Briones Bantamweight 20
325 Matthew Lopez Bantamweight 20
325 Max Griffin Welterweight 20
325 Mizuto Hirota Featherweight 20
325 Randa Markos W. Strawweight 20
332 Gray Maynard Featherweight 19.5
333 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 19
333 Tecia Torres W. Strawweight 19
335 Chad Laprise Welterweight 17.5
335 Gareth McLellan Middleweight 17.5
337 Josh Emmett Lightweight 17
338 Nick Hein Lightweight 16.5
339 Jonathan Wilson Light Heavyweight 16
339 Michinori Tanaka Bantamweight 16
341 Anthony Hamilton Heavyweight 15
341 Francimar Barroso Light Heavyweight 15
343 Jeremy Kennedy Featherweight 14.5
343 Ketlen Vieira W. Fther/Bantam 14.5
345 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 14
345 Damien Brown Lightweight 14
345 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 14
345 Jose Quinonez Bantamweight 14
345 Kajan Johnson Lightweight 14
345 Scott Askham Middleweight 14
351 Trevor Smith Middleweight 13.5
352 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 13
352 Ian McCall Flyweight 13
354 Juliana Lima W. Strawweight 12.5
355 Claudia Gadelha W. Strawweight 12
355 Jessica Eye W. Fther/Bantam 12
357 Bec Rawlings W. Strawweight 11
358 Adam Milstead Heavyweight 10
358 Alexander Volkanovski Lightweight 10
358 Cyril Asker Heavyweight 10
358 Darren Till Welterweight 10
358 Devin Clark Middleweight 10
358 Emil Meek Welterweight 10
358 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 10
358 Jason Gonzalez Lightweight 10
358 Joachim Christensen Light Heavyweight 10
358 Jordan Johnson Light Heavyweight 10
358 Kyle Bochniak Featherweight 10
358 Magomed Bibulatov Flyweight 10
358 Marcel Fortuna Heavyweight 10
358 Sultan Aliev Welterweight 10
358 Viviane Pereira W. Strawweight 10
373 Danielle Taylor W. Strawweight 9.5
373 Justine Kish W. Strawweight 9.5
373 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 9.5
376 Alex Chambers W. Strawweight 9
376 Augusto Mendes Bantamweight 9
376 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 9
376 Enrique Barzola Featherweight 9
376 Frankie Perez Lightweight 9
376 Katlyn Chookagian W. Fther/Bantam 9
376 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 9
376 Oluwale Bamgbose Middleweight 9
384 Jared Cannonier Light Heavyweight 8.5
384 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 8.5
386 Charles Rosa Featherweight 8
386 Kailin Curran W. Strawweight 8
386 Marcelo Guimaraes Middleweight 8
386 Nico Musoke Welterweight 8
390 Alex White Lightweight 7.5
391 Richard Walsh Welterweight 6.5
392 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 5
392 Albert Morales Bantamweight 5
392 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 5
392 Brett Johns Bantamweight 5
392 Dong Hyun Kim Lightweight 5
392 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 5
392 Felipe Silva Lightweight 5
392 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 5
392 Jamie Moyle W. Strawweight 5
392 Jessin Ayari Welterweight 5
392 Jonathan Meunier Welterweight 5
392 Khalil Rountree Light Heavyweight 5
392 Lina Lansberg W. Fther/Bantam 5
392 Mark Godbeer Heavyweight 5
392 Nina Ansaroff W. Strawweight 5
392 Paulo Henrique Costa Middleweight 5
392 Ricardo Ramas Bantamweight 5
392 Rick Glenn Featherweight 5
392 Sheldon Westcott Welterweight 5
392 Zak Ottow Welterweight 5
412 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 4.5
412 Alexa Grasso W. Strawweight 4.5
412 Amanda Cooper W. Strawweight 4.5
412 Bojan Velickovic Welterweight 4.5
412 Chris Gruetzemacher Featherweight 4.5
412 Davey Grant Bantamweight 4.5
412 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 4.5
412 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 4.5
412 Jenel Lausa Flyweight 4.5
412 Josh Stansbury Light Heavyweight 4.5
412 Nathan Coy Welterweight 4.5
412 Ryan Janes Middleweight 4.5
412 Sarah Moras W. Fther/Bantam 4.5
425 Heather Jo Clark W. Strawweight 4
425 Reginaldo Vieira Bantamweight 4
427 Angela Hill W. Strawweight 3.5
427 Jessica Penne W. Strawweight 3.5
427 Josh Burkman Lightweight 3.5
430 Alessandro Ricci Lightweight 0
430 Andre Soukhamthath Bantamweight 0
430 Angela Magana W. Strawweight 0
430 Ashley Yoder W. Strawweight 0
430 Bobby Nash Welterweight 0
430 Bojan Mihajlovic Light Heavyweight 0
430 Brian Camozzi Welterweight 0
430 Charlie Ward Welterweight 0
430 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 0
430 Chris De La Rocha Heavyweight 0
430 Christian Colombo Heavyweight 0
430 Cindy Dandois W. Fther/Bantam 0
430 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 0
430 CM Punk Welterweight 0
430 Damian Grabowski Heavyweight 0
430 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 0
430 Daniel Jolly Light Heavyweight 0
430 Daniel Spitz Heavyweight 0
430 Darrell Horcher Lightweight 0
430 Darren Stewart Light Heavyweight 0
430 Davi Ramos Welterweight 0
430 Devin Powell Lightweight 0
430 Dmitrii Smolyakov Heavyweight 0
430 Eric Shelton Flyweight 0
430 Gina Mazany W. Fther/Bantam 0
430 Irene Aldana W. Fther/Bantam 0
430 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 0
430 Jeremy Kimball Light Heavyweight 0
430 Jessica Aguilar W. Strawweight 0
430 Jim Wallhead Welterweight 0
430 JJ Aldich W. Strawweight 0
430 Jordan Rinaldi Lightweight 0
430 Keith Berish Middleweight 0
430 Kwan Ho Kwak Bantamweight 0
430 Luan Chagas Welterweight 0
430 Lucie Pudilova W. Fther/Bantam 0
430 Marcin Held Lightweight 0
430 Matt Schnell Flyweight 0
430 Michael McBride Lightweight 0
430 Michel Quinones Lightweight 0
430 Norifumi ‘Kid’ Yamamoto Bantamweight 0
430 Pearl Gonzalez W. Strawweight 0
430 Sabah Homasi Welterweight 0
430 Saparbek Safarov Light Heavyweight 0
430 Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki W. Strawweight 0
430 Veronica Macedo W. Fther/Bantam 0

Check back Friday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights