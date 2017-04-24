There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. We’ll roll these rankings out daily for the next couple of weeks until all weight classes have been revealed. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats UFC Total Rank Rank 1 1 Demetrious Johnson Flyweight 509.5 2 4 Jose Aldo Featherweight 507 3 3 Daniel Cormier Light Heavyweight 488 4 9 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 431 5 Cain Velasquez Heavyweight 430.5 6 Chris Weidman Middleweight 420 7 2 Conor McGregor Lightweight 416 8 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 387 8 6 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 387 10 Georges St-Pierre Middleweight 371 11 Luke Rockhold Middleweight 364 12 13 T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweight 361 13 10 Michael Bisping Middleweight 358 14 Fabricio Werdum Heavyweight 345 15 15 Yoel Romero Middleweight 342 16 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweight 321 17 7 Joanna Jedrzejczyk W. Strawweight 309 18 8 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 299 19 Ronda Rousey W. Fther/Bantam 289.5 20 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 287 21 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 283 22 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 274 23 12 Max Holloway Featherweight 273 24 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 270 25 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 268.5 26 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 258 27 Demian Maia Welterweight 256.5 28 11 Amanda Nunes W. Fther/Bantam 253 29 5 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 235.5 30 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 223.5 31 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 219.5 32 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 212 33 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 207 34 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 206 35 Michael Johnson Lightweight 205 36 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 204 37 Michael Chiesa Lightweight 203 38 Nate Diaz Lightweight 198 39 Kevin Lee Lightweight 197.5 40 Anderson Silva Middleweight 185 41 Ricardo Lamas Featherweight 183 42 Anthony Pettis Featherweight 182 42 Frankie Edgar Featherweight 182 44 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 180 45 Neil Magny Welterweight 178 46 Eddie Alvarez Lightweight 171.5 47 Gunnar Nelson Welterweight 170.5 48 14 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 170 48 Renan Barao Featherweight 170 50 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 166 51 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 165 52 Jimi Manuwa Light Heavyweight 161 53 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 160 54 John Lineker Bantamweight 154 55 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 149.5 56 Dan Kelly Middleweight 148.5 57 Carlos Condit Welterweight 148 58 Edson Barboza Lightweight 144.5 59 Mark Hunt Heavyweight 140.5 60 Brian Ortega Featherweight 133 61 Thales Leites Middleweight 131.5 62 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 131 63 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 124 64 Joe Soto Bantamweight 121 65 Charles Oliveira Featherweight 120 65 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 120 65 Tim Boetsch Middleweight 120 68 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 117 69 Alex Garcia Welterweight 116.5 69 James Vick Lightweight 116.5 71 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 115.5 72 Darren Elkins Featherweight 114.5 72 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 114.5 74 Bryan Caraway Bantamweight 114 75 Dong Hyun Kim Welterweight 112.5 75 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 112.5 75 Thiago Santos Middleweight 112.5 78 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 111.5 79 Chas Skelly Featherweight 111.5 80 Rose Namajunas W. Strawweight 111 81 Myles Jury Featherweight 110.5 82 Jake Ellenberger Welterweight 109 83 Holly Holm W. Fther/Bantam 108 84 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 107.5 85 Evan Dunham Lightweight 106.5 85 Jim Miller Lightweight 106.5 87 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 106 87 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 106 87 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 106 90 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 105 91 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 101.5 92 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 101 92 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 101 92 Mairbek Taisumov Lightweight 101 95 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 99.5 96 Rustam Khabilov Lightweight 98 97 Dennis Bermudez Featherweight 97 97 Derek Brunson Middleweight 97 99 Ryan LaFlare Welterweight 95.5 100 Colby Covington Welterweight 95 101 Alexander Gustafsson Light Heavyweight 94 102 Germaine de Randamie W. Fther/Bantam 93.5 102 Rashid Magomedov Lightweight 93.5 102 Warlley Alves Welterweight 93.5 105 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 93 106 Johny Hendricks Middleweight 92 106 Leon Edwards Welterweight 92 108 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 91 108 Travis Browne Heavyweight 91 110 B.J. Penn Featherweight 90 110 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 90 112 Sean Strickland Welterweight 89 113 Joe Lauzon Lightweight 88.5 114 Cub Swanson Featherweight 88 115 Abel Trujillo Lightweight 87.5 116 Sam Alvey Middleweight 87 117 Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 85 117 Vitor Belfort Middleweight 85 119 Alberto Mina Welterweight 84.5 119 Vitor Miranda Middleweight 84.5 121 Sara McMann W. Fther/Bantam 84 121 Tim Means Welterweight 84 123 Matt Brown Welterweight 83 124 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 82.5 124 Mickey Gall Welterweight 82.5 124 Raquel Pennington W. Fther/Bantam 82.5 124 Stevie Ray Lightweight 82.5 128 Diego Sanchez Lightweight 81.5 128 Valentina Shevchenko W. Fther/Bantam 81.5 130 Ray Borg Flyweight 81 131 Adriano Martins Lightweight 80.5 132 Hector Lombard Middleweight 80 132 Sergio Moraes Welterweight 80 134 Mike Perry Welterweight 79 135 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 78.5 136 Elias Theodorou Middleweight 78.5 137 Erick Silva Welterweight 77 137 Jessica Andrade W. Strawweight 77 139 Rashad Evans Middleweight 76 140 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 75.5 141 Jordan Mein Welterweight 74.5 141 Thomas Almeida Bantamweight 74.5 143 Alan Patrick Lightweight 70.5 144 Jake Matthews Lightweight 70 145 Brad Tavares Middleweight 69.5 145 Iuri Alcantara Bantamweight 69.5 147 C.B. Dollaway Middleweight 68.5 148 Godofredo Pepey Featherweight 67.5 149 Ben Saunders Welterweight 67 149 Louis Smolka Flyweight 67 151 Zak Cummings Welterweight 66 152 Keita Nakamura Welterweight 65 152 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 65 154 Ryan Hall Featherweight 64.5 154 Uriah Hall Middleweight 64.5 156 Nate Marquardt Middleweight 64 157 Ilir Latifi Light Heavyweight 63.5 157 John Dodson Bantamweight 63.5 157 Rony Jason Featherweight 63.5 160 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Light Heavyweight 63 161 Roy Nelson Heavyweight 62 162 Carla Esparza W. Strawweight 61.5 163 Omari Akhmedov Welterweight 61 163 Thiago Alves Welterweight 61 165 Roan Carneiro Welterweight 60.5 166 Paige VanZant W. Strawweight 59.5 167 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 59 168 Paul Felder Lightweight 58 169 Eric Spicely Middleweight 56 169 Gilbert Melendez Lightweight 56 171 James Krause Lightweight 55 172 Felipe Arantes Bantamweight 54.5 173 Michelle Waterson W. Strawweight 53 173 Olivier Aubin-Mercier Lightweight 53 173 Vicente Luque Welterweight 53 176 Anthony Smith Middleweight 52.5 176 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 52.5 178 John Moraga Flyweight 52 178 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 52 178 Rob Font Bantamweight 52 181 Reza Madadi Lightweight 51.5 182 Gian Villante Light Heavyweight 51 182 Hacran Dias Featherweight 51 182 Marion Reneau W. Fther/Bantam 51 185 Cat Zingano W. Fther/Bantam 49.5 185 Wilson Reis Flyweight 49.5 187 Jason Saggo Lightweight 49 187 Julianna Pena W. Fther/Bantam 49 187 Niko Price Welterweight 49 190 Alan Jouban Welterweight 48.5 191 Chris Wade Lightweight 48 192 David Teymur Lightweight 47.5 193 Mike Pyle Welterweight 47 193 Yancy Medeiros Welterweight 47 195 Michel Prazeres Lightweight 46.5 195 Mitch Gagnon Bantamweight 46.5 197 Magnus Cedenblad Middleweight 46 197 Ryan Benoit Flyweight 46 199 Bobby Green Lightweight 45 199 Jack Marshman Middleweight 45 199 Randy Brown Welterweight 45 202 Gilbert Burns Lightweight 44 203 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 43.5 204 Alex Caceres Featherweight 43 204 Alexander Yakovlev Welterweight 43 204 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino W. Fther/Bantam 43 204 Cynthia Calvillo W. Strawweight 43 204 Joanne Calderwood W. Strawweight 43 204 Joseph Duffy Lightweight 43 210 Arnold Allen Featherweight 42.5 210 Damian Stasiak Bantamweight 42.5 210 Luis Henrique Heavyweight 42.5 210 Nordine Taleb Welterweight 42.5 214 Cezar Ferreira Middleweight 42 214 Daniel Omielanczuk Heavyweight 42 214 Sergio Pettis Flyweight 42 214 Todd Duffee Heavyweight 42 218 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 41.5 219 Henrique da Silva Light Heavyweight 41 219 Hyun Gyu Lim Welterweight 41 219 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 41 222 Johnny Case Lightweight 40.5 223 Dennis Siver Featherweight 40 223 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 40 223 Renato Moicano Featherweight 40 226 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 39.5 227 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 39 227 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 39 227 Tyson Pedro Light Heavyweight 39 230 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 38.5 231 Nik Lentz Lightweight 38 232 Henry Cejudo Flyweight 37.5 233 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 37 234 Alexis Davis W. Fther/Bantam 36.5 234 Felice Herrig W. Strawweight 36.5 234 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 36.5 237 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 36 237 Lando Vannata Lightweight 36 237 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 36 237 Tarec Saffiedine Welterweight 36 241 John Makdessi Lightweight 35.5 241 Mitch Clarke Lightweight 35.5 241 Ning Guangyou Featherweight 35.5 244 Diego Rivas Featherweight 34.5 244 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 34.5 244 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 34.5 244 Justin Scoggins Bantamweight 34.5 248 Hector Sandoval Flyweight 34 248 Marco Polo Reyes Lightweight 34 248 Shane Burgos Featherweight 34 251 Drew Dober Lightweight 33.5 251 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 33.5 253 Jason Knight Featherweight 33 253 Jon Tuck Lightweight 33 253 Ross Pearson Lightweight 33 253 Teruto Ishihara Featherweight 33 257 Chris Holdsworth Bantamweight 32.5 257 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 32.5 259 Joe Proctor Welterweight 32 259 Steve Bosse Light Heavyweight 32 259 Will Brooks Lightweight 32 262 Bethe Correia W. Fther/Bantam 31 262 Rafael Natal Middleweight 31 262 Tony Martin Lightweight 31 265 Ashlee Evans-Smith W. Fther/Bantam 30.5 265 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 30.5 265 Igor Pokrajac Light Heavyweight 30.5 265 Maryna Moroz W. Strawweight 30.5 265 Sage Northcutt Lightweight 30.5 270 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 30 270 Walt Harris Heavyweight 30 272 Johnny Eduardo Bantamweight 29.5 272 Karolina Kowalkiewicz W. Strawweight 29.5 272 Liz Carmouche W. Fther/Bantam 29.5 275 Erik Koch Lightweight 29 276 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 28.5 276 Dan Hooker Featherweight 28.5 276 Marco Beltran Bantamweight 28.5 276 Patrick Cummins Light Heavyweight 28.5 280 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 28 280 Ben Nguyen Flyweight 28 280 Jimy Hettes Featherweight 28 283 Brad Scott Middleweight 27 283 Dustin Ortiz Flyweight 27 283 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 27 283 Patrick Williams Bantamweight 27 283 Ulka Sasaki Flyweight 27 288 Clay Guida Featherweight 26.5 289 Chris Camozzi Middleweight 26 289 Cortney Casey W. Strawweight 26 289 David Branch Middleweight 26 289 Neil Seery Flyweight 26 289 Timothy Johnson Heavyweight 26 294 Sam Sicilia Featherweight 25.5 295 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 25 295 Aleksandra Albu W. Strawweight 25 295 Andrew Holbrook Lightweight 25 295 Jake Collier Light Heavyweight 25 295 Martin Bravo Lightweight 25 295 Shinsho Anzai Welterweight 25 295 Tatiana Suarez W. Strawweight 25 295 Tom Duquesnoy Bantamweight 25 303 Danny Roberts Welterweight 24.5 303 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweight 24.5 303 Peter Sobotta Welterweight 24.5 303 Russell Doane Bantamweight 24.5 303 Tim Elliott Flyweight 24.5 308 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 24 308 Tom Breese Welterweight 24 310 Alex Morono Welterweight 23 311 Alex Nicholson Middleweight 22.5 311 Alvaro Herrera Welterweight 22.5 311 Antonio Braga Neto Welterweight 22.5 311 Ian Entwistle Bantamweight 22.5 311 Lauren Murphy W. Fther/Bantam 22.5 311 Teemu Packalen Lightweight 22.5 317 Artem Lobov Featherweight 22 317 Mike De La Torre Featherweight 22 317 Tae Hyun Bang Lightweight 22 317 Takanori Gomi Lightweight 22 321 Leslie Smith W. Fther/Bantam 21 321 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 21 323 Court McGee Welterweight 20.5 323 Kiichi Kunimoto Welterweight 20.5 325 Desmond Green Lightweight 20 325 Dominique Steele Welterweight 20 325 Henry Briones Bantamweight 20 325 Matthew Lopez Bantamweight 20 325 Max Griffin Welterweight 20 325 Mizuto Hirota Featherweight 20 325 Randa Markos W. Strawweight 20 332 Gray Maynard Featherweight 19.5 333 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 19 333 Tecia Torres W. Strawweight 19 335 Chad Laprise Welterweight 17.5 335 Gareth McLellan Middleweight 17.5 337 Josh Emmett Lightweight 17 338 Nick Hein Lightweight 16.5 339 Jonathan Wilson Light Heavyweight 16 339 Michinori Tanaka Bantamweight 16 341 Anthony Hamilton Heavyweight 15 341 Francimar Barroso Light Heavyweight 15 343 Jeremy Kennedy Featherweight 14.5 343 Ketlen Vieira W. Fther/Bantam 14.5 345 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 14 345 Damien Brown Lightweight 14 345 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 14 345 Jose Quinonez Bantamweight 14 345 Kajan Johnson Lightweight 14 345 Scott Askham Middleweight 14 351 Trevor Smith Middleweight 13.5 352 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 13 352 Ian McCall Flyweight 13 354 Juliana Lima W. Strawweight 12.5 355 Claudia Gadelha W. Strawweight 12 355 Jessica Eye W. Fther/Bantam 12 357 Bec Rawlings W. Strawweight 11 358 Adam Milstead Heavyweight 10 358 Alexander Volkanovski Lightweight 10 358 Cyril Asker Heavyweight 10 358 Darren Till Welterweight 10 358 Devin Clark Middleweight 10 358 Emil Meek Welterweight 10 358 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 10 358 Jason Gonzalez Lightweight 10 358 Joachim Christensen Light Heavyweight 10 358 Jordan Johnson Light Heavyweight 10 358 Kyle Bochniak Featherweight 10 358 Magomed Bibulatov Flyweight 10 358 Marcel Fortuna Heavyweight 10 358 Sultan Aliev Welterweight 10 358 Viviane Pereira W. Strawweight 10 373 Danielle Taylor W. Strawweight 9.5 373 Justine Kish W. Strawweight 9.5 373 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 9.5 376 Alex Chambers W. Strawweight 9 376 Augusto Mendes Bantamweight 9 376 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 9 376 Enrique Barzola Featherweight 9 376 Frankie Perez Lightweight 9 376 Katlyn Chookagian W. Fther/Bantam 9 376 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 9 376 Oluwale Bamgbose Middleweight 9 384 Jared Cannonier Light Heavyweight 8.5 384 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 8.5 386 Charles Rosa Featherweight 8 386 Kailin Curran W. Strawweight 8 386 Marcelo Guimaraes Middleweight 8 386 Nico Musoke Welterweight 8 390 Alex White Lightweight 7.5 391 Richard Walsh Welterweight 6.5 392 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 5 392 Albert Morales Bantamweight 5 392 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 5 392 Brett Johns Bantamweight 5 392 Dong Hyun Kim Lightweight 5 392 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 5 392 Felipe Silva Lightweight 5 392 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 5 392 Jamie Moyle W. Strawweight 5 392 Jessin Ayari Welterweight 5 392 Jonathan Meunier Welterweight 5 392 Khalil Rountree Light Heavyweight 5 392 Lina Lansberg W. Fther/Bantam 5 392 Mark Godbeer Heavyweight 5 392 Nina Ansaroff W. Strawweight 5 392 Paulo Henrique Costa Middleweight 5 392 Ricardo Ramas Bantamweight 5 392 Rick Glenn Featherweight 5 392 Sheldon Westcott Welterweight 5 392 Zak Ottow Welterweight 5 412 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 4.5 412 Alexa Grasso W. Strawweight 4.5 412 Amanda Cooper W. Strawweight 4.5 412 Bojan Velickovic Welterweight 4.5 412 Chris Gruetzemacher Featherweight 4.5 412 Davey Grant Bantamweight 4.5 412 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 4.5 412 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 4.5 412 Jenel Lausa Flyweight 4.5 412 Josh Stansbury Light Heavyweight 4.5 412 Nathan Coy Welterweight 4.5 412 Ryan Janes Middleweight 4.5 412 Sarah Moras W. Fther/Bantam 4.5 425 Heather Jo Clark W. Strawweight 4 425 Reginaldo Vieira Bantamweight 4 427 Angela Hill W. Strawweight 3.5 427 Jessica Penne W. Strawweight 3.5 427 Josh Burkman Lightweight 3.5 430 Alessandro Ricci Lightweight 0 430 Andre Soukhamthath Bantamweight 0 430 Angela Magana W. Strawweight 0 430 Ashley Yoder W. Strawweight 0 430 Bobby Nash Welterweight 0 430 Bojan Mihajlovic Light Heavyweight 0 430 Brian Camozzi Welterweight 0 430 Charlie Ward Welterweight 0 430 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 0 430 Chris De La Rocha Heavyweight 0 430 Christian Colombo Heavyweight 0 430 Cindy Dandois W. Fther/Bantam 0 430 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 0 430 CM Punk Welterweight 0 430 Damian Grabowski Heavyweight 0 430 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 0 430 Daniel Jolly Light Heavyweight 0 430 Daniel Spitz Heavyweight 0 430 Darrell Horcher Lightweight 0 430 Darren Stewart Light Heavyweight 0 430 Davi Ramos Welterweight 0 430 Devin Powell Lightweight 0 430 Dmitrii Smolyakov Heavyweight 0 430 Eric Shelton Flyweight 0 430 Gina Mazany W. Fther/Bantam 0 430 Irene Aldana W. Fther/Bantam 0 430 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 0 430 Jeremy Kimball Light Heavyweight 0 430 Jessica Aguilar W. Strawweight 0 430 Jim Wallhead Welterweight 0 430 JJ Aldich W. Strawweight 0 430 Jordan Rinaldi Lightweight 0 430 Keith Berish Middleweight 0 430 Kwan Ho Kwak Bantamweight 0 430 Luan Chagas Welterweight 0 430 Lucie Pudilova W. Fther/Bantam 0 430 Marcin Held Lightweight 0 430 Matt Schnell Flyweight 0 430 Michael McBride Lightweight 0 430 Michel Quinones Lightweight 0 430 Norifumi ‘Kid’ Yamamoto Bantamweight 0 430 Pearl Gonzalez W. Strawweight 0 430 Sabah Homasi Welterweight 0 430 Saparbek Safarov Light Heavyweight 0 430 Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki W. Strawweight 0 430 Veronica Macedo W. Fther/Bantam 0

