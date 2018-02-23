Quantcast
UFC Performance Based Fighter Ranking: Heavyweights: Feb 23/18
Posted by on February 23, 2018
February 10, 2018; Perth, Australia; Curtis Blaydes pins Mark Hunt to the mat during UFC 221 at Perth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stewart Allen-USA TODAY Sports

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC   Total
Rank Rank      
1 1 1 Stipe Miocic 521
2 2 3 Alistair Overeem 246
3 3 4 Fabricio Werdum 234.5
4 4 2 Francis Ngannou 181
5 5 7 Mark Hunt 163
6 6 Junior dos Santos 159
7 7 8 Derrick Lewis 137
8 9 9 Alexander Volkov 92.5
9 10 12 Aleksei Oleinik 89
10 14 6 Curtis Blaydes 85
10 11 11 Stefan Struve 85
12 8 10 Marcin Tybura 83
13 12 13 Andrei Arlovski 70
13 12 Travis Browne 70
15 22 16 Tai Tuivasa 47.5
16 15 Walt Harris 39.5
17 16 Luis Henrique 37.5
18 18 Shamil Abdurakhimov 32.5
19 19 Justin Ledet 31.5
20 17 Cyril Asker 29.5
20 20 Justin Willis 29.5
22 26 14 Timothy Johnson 29
23 21 15 Junior Albini 27
24 22 Daniel Spitz 25
25 25 Chase Sherman 24.5
26 22 Marcelo Golm 22.5
27 27 Adam Milstead 10
27 27 Anthony Hamilton 10
29 29 Mark Godbeer 9.5
30 30 Adam Wieczorek 5
30 30 Arjun Bhullar 5
32 32 Allen Crowder 0
32 32 Chris De La Rocha 0
32 32 Christian Colombo 0
32 32 Damian Grabowski 0
32 32 Dmitrii Smolyakov 0
32 32 Hu Yaozong 0
32 32 Jarjis Danho 0
32 32 Rashad Coulter 0
32 32 Zu Anyanwu 0

 

Check back Friday for our light heavyweight rankings

 

