There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|2
|Jose Aldo
|421
|2
|2
|1
|Max Holloway
|370
|3
|3
|3
|Frankie Edgar
|224
|4
|4
|4
|Ricardo Lamas
|203
|5
|7
|7
|Brian Ortega
|168
|6
|6
|6
|Chan Sung Jung
|160
|7
|10
|10
|Darren Elkins
|148
|8
|NR
|Renan Barao
|127.5
|9
|8
|Charles Oliveira
|120
|10
|9
|9
|Jeremy Stephens
|115.5
|11
|11
|15
|Myles Jury
|110.5
|12
|13
|Chas Skelly
|96
|13
|15
|5
|Cub Swanson
|88
|14
|16
|13
|Doo Ho Choi
|85
|15
|17
|8
|Yair Rodriguez
|82.5
|16
|14
|16
|Jason Knight
|80
|17
|18
|B.J. Penn
|75
|18
|12
|12
|Dennis Bermudez
|74
|19
|20
|Ryan Hall
|64.5
|20
|21
|Rony Jason
|63.5
|21
|19
|Godofredo Pepey
|58.5
|22
|22
|Alex Caceres
|58
|23
|NR
|Gilbert Melendez
|56
|24
|23
|Hacran Dias
|51
|25
|24
|Dennis Siver
|45
|26
|25
|Arnold Allen
|42.5
|27
|31
|Shane Burgos
|40.5
|28
|27
|14
|Mirsad Bektic
|39.5
|29
|NR
|Andre Fili
|39
|30
|28
|Gabriel Benitez
|36.5
|30
|28
|Makwan Amirkhani
|36.5
|32
|26
|11
|Renato Moicano
|35.5
|33
|37
|Gray Maynard
|31
|34
|NR
|Humberto Bandenay
|30
|35
|32
|Teruto Ishihara
|29
|36
|33
|Enrique Barzola
|28
|36
|33
|Jimy Hettes
|28
|38
|35
|Jared Gordon
|25
|39
|NR
|Martin Bravo
|22.5
|40
|36
|Artem Lobov
|22
|41
|39
|Jeremy Kennedy
|18
|41
|38
|Mizuto Hirota
|18
|43
|NR
|Nick Hein
|16.5
|44
|40
|Alexander Volkanovski
|14
|45
|NR
|Calvin Kattar
|10
|46
|41
|Kyle Bochniak
|9
|47
|42
|Charles Rosa
|8
|48
|NR
|Cody Stamman
|5
|48
|43
|Gavin Tucker
|5
|48
|43
|Rick Glenn
|5
|51
|45
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|4.5
|52
|46
|Michel Quinones
|0
|52
|46
|Rolando Dy
|0
|52
|NR
|Terrion Ware
|0
Check back Monday for our bantamweight rankings
