UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Aug 11, 2017
Posted by on August 11, 2017
ANAHEIM, CA – JULY 29: Brian Ortega celebrates defeating Renato Moicano of Brazil during their Featherweight bout at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Featherweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank    
1 1 2 Jose Aldo 421
2 2 1 Max Holloway 370
3 3 3 Frankie Edgar 224
4 4 4 Ricardo Lamas 203
5 7 7 Brian Ortega 168
6 6 6 Chan Sung Jung 160
7 10 10 Darren Elkins 148
8 NR Renan Barao 127.5
9 8 Charles Oliveira 120
10 9 9 Jeremy Stephens 115.5
11 11 15 Myles Jury 110.5
12 13 Chas Skelly 96
13 15 5 Cub Swanson 88
14 16 13 Doo Ho Choi 85
15 17 8 Yair Rodriguez 82.5
16 14 16 Jason Knight 80
17 18 B.J. Penn 75
18 12 12 Dennis Bermudez 74
19 20 Ryan Hall 64.5
20 21 Rony Jason 63.5
21 19 Godofredo Pepey 58.5
22 22 Alex Caceres 58
23 NR Gilbert Melendez 56
24 23 Hacran Dias 51
25 24 Dennis Siver 45
26 25 Arnold Allen 42.5
27 31 Shane Burgos 40.5
28 27 14 Mirsad Bektic 39.5
29 NR Andre Fili 39
30 28 Gabriel Benitez 36.5
30 28 Makwan Amirkhani 36.5
32 26 11 Renato Moicano 35.5
33 37 Gray Maynard 31
34 NR Humberto Bandenay 30
35 32 Teruto Ishihara 29
36 33 Enrique Barzola 28
36 33 Jimy Hettes 28
38 35 Jared Gordon 25
39 NR Martin Bravo 22.5
40 36 Artem Lobov 22
41 39 Jeremy Kennedy 18
41 38 Mizuto Hirota 18
43 NR Nick Hein 16.5
44 40 Alexander Volkanovski 14
45 NR Calvin Kattar 10
46 41 Kyle Bochniak 9
47 42 Charles Rosa 8
48 NR Cody Stamman 5
48 43 Gavin Tucker 5
48 43 Rick Glenn 5
51 45 Chris Gruetzemacher 4.5
52 46 Michel Quinones 0
52 46 Rolando Dy 0
52 NR Terrion Ware 0

 

 

Check back Monday for our bantamweight rankings

 

