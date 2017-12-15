Quantcast
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Dec 15/17
Posted by on December 15, 2017

brian ortega submitting cub swanson

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Featherweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

 

Stats Last UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank  
1 2 1 Max Holloway 445.5
2 1 2 Jose Aldo 335
3 5 5 Brian Ortega 238
4 3 3 Frankie Edgar 224
5 4 4 Ricardo Lamas 203
6 6 7 Chan Sung Jung 160
7 7 10 Darren Elkins 148
8 8 Renan Barao 127.5
9 9 Charles Oliveira 120
10 10 15 Myles Jury 110.5
11 11 9 Jeremy Stephens 97
12 12 Chas Skelly 96
13 14 13 Doo Ho Choi 85
14 15 8 Yair Rodriguez 82.5
15 18 12 Dennis Bermudez 74
16 16 Jason Knight 70.5
17 13 6 Cub Swanson 65.5
18 20 Godofredo Pepey 58.5
19 29 Gabriel Benitez 51.5
20 22 Gilbert Melendez 48
21 36 Zabit Magomedsharipov 47.5
22 23 Felipe Arantes 46.5
23 21 Alex Caceres 46
24 24 Dennis Siver 45
25 25 Arnold Allen 42.5
26 26 Shane Burgos 40.5
27 27 14 Mirsad Bektic 39.5
28 28 Andre Fili 38
29 29 Makwan Amirkhani 36.5
30 31 11 Renato Moicano 35.5
31 32 Humberto Bandenay 30
31 32 Teruto Ishihara 30
33 34 Enrique Barzola 28
33 34 Jimy Hettes 28
35 36 Jared Gordon 25
35 36 Josh Emmett 25
35 NR Song Yadong 25
38 39 Gray Maynard 23
39 40 Martin Bravo 22.5
40 41 Artem Lobov 19.5
41 42 Jeremy Kennedy 18
41 42 Mizuto Hirota 18
43 46 Alexander Volkanovski 17.5
44 44 Nick Hein 16.5
45 45 Rick Glenn 14.5
46 47 16 Calvin Kattar 10
47 48 Kyle Bochniak 9
48 49 Charles Rosa 8
49 52 Rolando Dy 5
49 NR Wang Guan 5
51 50 Gavin Tucker 4.5
52 17 B.J. Penn 0
52 NR Bharat Kandare 0
52 52 Mike Santiago 0
52 NR Shane Young 0
52 NR Sheymon Moraes 0
52 52 Terrion Ware 0
52 NR Wuliji Buren 0

 

