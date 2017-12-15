There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|2
|1
|Max Holloway
|445.5
|2
|1
|2
|Jose Aldo
|335
|3
|5
|5
|Brian Ortega
|238
|4
|3
|3
|Frankie Edgar
|224
|5
|4
|4
|Ricardo Lamas
|203
|6
|6
|7
|Chan Sung Jung
|160
|7
|7
|10
|Darren Elkins
|148
|8
|8
|Renan Barao
|127.5
|9
|9
|Charles Oliveira
|120
|10
|10
|15
|Myles Jury
|110.5
|11
|11
|9
|Jeremy Stephens
|97
|12
|12
|Chas Skelly
|96
|13
|14
|13
|Doo Ho Choi
|85
|14
|15
|8
|Yair Rodriguez
|82.5
|15
|18
|12
|Dennis Bermudez
|74
|16
|16
|Jason Knight
|70.5
|17
|13
|6
|Cub Swanson
|65.5
|18
|20
|Godofredo Pepey
|58.5
|19
|29
|Gabriel Benitez
|51.5
|20
|22
|Gilbert Melendez
|48
|21
|36
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|47.5
|22
|23
|Felipe Arantes
|46.5
|23
|21
|Alex Caceres
|46
|24
|24
|Dennis Siver
|45
|25
|25
|Arnold Allen
|42.5
|26
|26
|Shane Burgos
|40.5
|27
|27
|14
|Mirsad Bektic
|39.5
|28
|28
|Andre Fili
|38
|29
|29
|Makwan Amirkhani
|36.5
|30
|31
|11
|Renato Moicano
|35.5
|31
|32
|Humberto Bandenay
|30
|31
|32
|Teruto Ishihara
|30
|33
|34
|Enrique Barzola
|28
|33
|34
|Jimy Hettes
|28
|35
|36
|Jared Gordon
|25
|35
|36
|Josh Emmett
|25
|35
|NR
|Song Yadong
|25
|38
|39
|Gray Maynard
|23
|39
|40
|Martin Bravo
|22.5
|40
|41
|Artem Lobov
|19.5
|41
|42
|Jeremy Kennedy
|18
|41
|42
|Mizuto Hirota
|18
|43
|46
|Alexander Volkanovski
|17.5
|44
|44
|Nick Hein
|16.5
|45
|45
|Rick Glenn
|14.5
|46
|47
|16
|Calvin Kattar
|10
|47
|48
|Kyle Bochniak
|9
|48
|49
|Charles Rosa
|8
|49
|52
|Rolando Dy
|5
|49
|NR
|Wang Guan
|5
|51
|50
|Gavin Tucker
|4.5
|52
|17
|B.J. Penn
|0
|52
|NR
|Bharat Kandare
|0
|52
|52
|Mike Santiago
|0
|52
|NR
|Shane Young
|0
|52
|NR
|Sheymon Moraes
|0
|52
|52
|Terrion Ware
|0
|52
|NR
|Wuliji Buren
|0
Check back Monday for our bantamweight rankings
