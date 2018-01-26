There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|1
|1
|1
|Max Holloway
|445.5
|2
|2
|2
|Jose Aldo
|335
|3
|3
|4
|Brian Ortega
|238
|4
|4
|3
|Frankie Edgar
|224
|5
|5
|7
|Ricardo Lamas
|170.5
|6
|6
|8
|Chan Sung Jung
|160
|7
|7
|10
|Darren Elkins
|159.5
|8
|NR
|Michael Johnson
|137
|9
|8
|Renan Barao
|127.5
|10
|9
|Charles Oliveira
|120
|11
|11
|9
|Jeremy Stephens
|113.5
|12
|35
|5
|Josh Emmett
|102
|13
|10
|15
|Myles Jury
|100
|14
|12
|Chas Skelly
|96
|15
|14
|11
|Yair Rodriguez
|82.5
|16
|13
|14
|Doo Ho Choi
|75
|17
|15
|13
|Dennis Bermudez
|74
|18
|16
|Jason Knight
|70.5
|19
|17
|6
|Cub Swanson
|65.5
|20
|46
|Calvin Kattar
|59
|21
|18
|Godofredo Pepey
|58.5
|22
|19
|Gabriel Benitez
|51.5
|23
|20
|Gilbert Melendez
|48
|24
|21
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|47.5
|25
|22
|Felipe Arantes
|46.5
|26
|23
|Alex Caceres
|46
|27
|25
|Arnold Allen
|42.5
|28
|27
|16
|Mirsad Bektic
|39.5
|29
|28
|Andre Fili
|38
|30
|29
|Makwan Amirkhani
|36.5
|31
|26
|Shane Burgos
|36
|32
|30
|12
|Renato Moicano
|35.5
|33
|33
|Enrique Barzola
|30
|33
|31
|Humberto Bandenay
|30
|33
|31
|Teruto Ishihara
|30
|36
|33
|Jimy Hettes
|28
|37
|35
|Jared Gordon
|25
|37
|35
|Song Yadong
|25
|39
|38
|Gray Maynard
|23
|40
|39
|Martin Bravo
|22.5
|41
|40
|Artem Lobov
|19.5
|42
|41
|Jeremy Kennedy
|18
|42
|41
|Mizuto Hirota
|18
|44
|43
|Alexander Volkanovski
|17.5
|45
|44
|Nick Hein
|16.5
|46
|47
|Kyle Bochniak
|13
|46
|45
|Rick Glenn
|13
|48
|48
|Charles Rosa
|8
|49
|NR
|Julio Arce
|5
|49
|NR
|Mads Burnell
|5
|49
|49
|Rolando Dy
|5
|49
|49
|Wang Guan
|5
|53
|51
|Gavin Tucker
|4.5
|54
|52
|B.J. Penn
|0
|54
|52
|Bharat Kandare
|0
|54
|NR
|Brandon Davis
|0
|54
|NR
|Dan Ige
|0
|54
|NR
|Matt Bessette
|0
|54
|52
|Mike Santiago
|0
|54
|52
|Shane Young
|0
|54
|52
|Sheymon Moraes
|0
|54
|52
|Terrion Ware
|0
|54
|52
|Wuliji Buren
|0
