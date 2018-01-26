There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Max Holloway 445.5 2 2 2 Jose Aldo 335 3 3 4 Brian Ortega 238 4 4 3 Frankie Edgar 224 5 5 7 Ricardo Lamas 170.5 6 6 8 Chan Sung Jung 160 7 7 10 Darren Elkins 159.5 8 NR Michael Johnson 137 9 8 Renan Barao 127.5 10 9 Charles Oliveira 120 11 11 9 Jeremy Stephens 113.5 12 35 5 Josh Emmett 102 13 10 15 Myles Jury 100 14 12 Chas Skelly 96 15 14 11 Yair Rodriguez 82.5 16 13 14 Doo Ho Choi 75 17 15 13 Dennis Bermudez 74 18 16 Jason Knight 70.5 19 17 6 Cub Swanson 65.5 20 46 Calvin Kattar 59 21 18 Godofredo Pepey 58.5 22 19 Gabriel Benitez 51.5 23 20 Gilbert Melendez 48 24 21 Zabit Magomedsharipov 47.5 25 22 Felipe Arantes 46.5 26 23 Alex Caceres 46 27 25 Arnold Allen 42.5 28 27 16 Mirsad Bektic 39.5 29 28 Andre Fili 38 30 29 Makwan Amirkhani 36.5 31 26 Shane Burgos 36 32 30 12 Renato Moicano 35.5 33 33 Enrique Barzola 30 33 31 Humberto Bandenay 30 33 31 Teruto Ishihara 30 36 33 Jimy Hettes 28 37 35 Jared Gordon 25 37 35 Song Yadong 25 39 38 Gray Maynard 23 40 39 Martin Bravo 22.5 41 40 Artem Lobov 19.5 42 41 Jeremy Kennedy 18 42 41 Mizuto Hirota 18 44 43 Alexander Volkanovski 17.5 45 44 Nick Hein 16.5 46 47 Kyle Bochniak 13 46 45 Rick Glenn 13 48 48 Charles Rosa 8 49 NR Julio Arce 5 49 NR Mads Burnell 5 49 49 Rolando Dy 5 49 49 Wang Guan 5 53 51 Gavin Tucker 4.5 54 52 B.J. Penn 0 54 52 Bharat Kandare 0 54 NR Brandon Davis 0 54 NR Dan Ige 0 54 NR Matt Bessette 0 54 52 Mike Santiago 0 54 52 Shane Young 0 54 52 Sheymon Moraes 0 54 52 Terrion Ware 0 54 52 Wuliji Buren 0

