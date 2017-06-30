There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Jose Aldo 421 2 2 1 Max Holloway 370 3 3 3 Frankie Edgar 224 4 4 4 Ricardo Lamas 183 5 5 7 Anthony Pettis 182 6 7 6 Chan Sung Jung 160 7 8 10 Brian Ortega 133 8 9 Charles Oliveira 120 9 10 9 Jeremy Stephens 115.5 10 11 13 Darren Elkins 114.5 11 12 Myles Jury 110.5 12 13 11 Dennis Bermudez 97 13 14 Chas Skelly 96 14 16 Jason Knight 89.5 15 17 5 Cub Swanson 88 16 18 14 Doo Ho Choi 85 17 19 8 Yair Rodriguez 82.5 18 15 B.J. Penn 75 19 20 Godofredo Pepey 67.5 20 21 Ryan Hall 64.5 21 22 Rony Jason 63.5 22 24 Alex Caceres 58 23 23 Hacran Dias 51 24 26 Dennis Siver 45 25 25 Arnold Allen 42.5 26 26 12 Renato Moicano 40 27 28 15 Mirsad Bektic 39.5 28 29 Gabriel Benitez 36.5 28 29 Makwan Amirkhani 36.5 30 32 Diego Rivas 34.5 31 33 Shane Burgos 34 32 34 Teruto Ishihara 33 33 35 Enrique Barzola 28 33 35 Jimy Hettes 28 35 NR Jared Gordon 25 36 39 Artem Lobov 22 37 42 Gray Maynard 19.5 38 41 Mizuto Hirota 18 39 43 Jeremy Kennedy 14.5 40 44 Alexander Volkanovski 14 41 44 Kyle Bochniak 10 42 46 Charles Rosa 8 43 47 Gavin Tucker 5 43 47 Rick Glenn 5 45 49 Chris Gruetzemacher 4.5 46 NR Michel Quinones 0 46 NR Rolando Dy 0

Check back Monday for our bantamweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound