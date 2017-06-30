Quantcast
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Jun 30, 2017
Posted by on June 30, 2017
HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 04: Chan Sung Jung of South Korea prepares to enter the octagon against Dennis Bermudez of their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Toyota Center on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Featherweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank    
1 1 2 Jose Aldo 421
2 2 1 Max Holloway 370
3 3 3 Frankie Edgar 224
4 4 4 Ricardo Lamas 183
5 5 7 Anthony Pettis 182
6 7 6 Chan Sung Jung 160
7 8 10 Brian Ortega 133
8 9 Charles Oliveira 120
9 10 9 Jeremy Stephens 115.5
10 11 13 Darren Elkins 114.5
11 12 Myles Jury 110.5
12 13 11 Dennis Bermudez 97
13 14 Chas Skelly 96
14 16 Jason Knight 89.5
15 17 5 Cub Swanson 88
16 18 14 Doo Ho Choi 85
17 19 8 Yair Rodriguez 82.5
18 15 B.J. Penn 75
19 20 Godofredo Pepey 67.5
20 21 Ryan Hall 64.5
21 22 Rony Jason 63.5
22 24 Alex Caceres 58
23 23 Hacran Dias 51
24 26 Dennis Siver 45
25 25 Arnold Allen 42.5
26 26 12 Renato Moicano 40
27 28 15 Mirsad Bektic 39.5
28 29 Gabriel Benitez 36.5
28 29 Makwan Amirkhani 36.5
30 32 Diego Rivas 34.5
31 33 Shane Burgos 34
32 34 Teruto Ishihara 33
33 35 Enrique Barzola 28
33 35 Jimy Hettes 28
35 NR Jared Gordon 25
36 39 Artem Lobov 22
37 42 Gray Maynard 19.5
38 41 Mizuto Hirota 18
39 43 Jeremy Kennedy 14.5
40 44 Alexander Volkanovski 14
41 44 Kyle Bochniak 10
42 46 Charles Rosa 8
43 47 Gavin Tucker 5
43 47 Rick Glenn 5
45 49 Chris Gruetzemacher 4.5
46 NR Michel Quinones 0
46 NR Rolando Dy 0

 

Check back Monday for our bantamweight rankings

 

Performance Based Rankings:

