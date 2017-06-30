There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|2
|Jose Aldo
|421
|2
|2
|1
|Max Holloway
|370
|3
|3
|3
|Frankie Edgar
|224
|4
|4
|4
|Ricardo Lamas
|183
|5
|5
|7
|Anthony Pettis
|182
|6
|7
|6
|Chan Sung Jung
|160
|7
|8
|10
|Brian Ortega
|133
|8
|9
|Charles Oliveira
|120
|9
|10
|9
|Jeremy Stephens
|115.5
|10
|11
|13
|Darren Elkins
|114.5
|11
|12
|Myles Jury
|110.5
|12
|13
|11
|Dennis Bermudez
|97
|13
|14
|Chas Skelly
|96
|14
|16
|Jason Knight
|89.5
|15
|17
|5
|Cub Swanson
|88
|16
|18
|14
|Doo Ho Choi
|85
|17
|19
|8
|Yair Rodriguez
|82.5
|18
|15
|B.J. Penn
|75
|19
|20
|Godofredo Pepey
|67.5
|20
|21
|Ryan Hall
|64.5
|21
|22
|Rony Jason
|63.5
|22
|24
|Alex Caceres
|58
|23
|23
|Hacran Dias
|51
|24
|26
|Dennis Siver
|45
|25
|25
|Arnold Allen
|42.5
|26
|26
|12
|Renato Moicano
|40
|27
|28
|15
|Mirsad Bektic
|39.5
|28
|29
|Gabriel Benitez
|36.5
|28
|29
|Makwan Amirkhani
|36.5
|30
|32
|Diego Rivas
|34.5
|31
|33
|Shane Burgos
|34
|32
|34
|Teruto Ishihara
|33
|33
|35
|Enrique Barzola
|28
|33
|35
|Jimy Hettes
|28
|35
|NR
|Jared Gordon
|25
|36
|39
|Artem Lobov
|22
|37
|42
|Gray Maynard
|19.5
|38
|41
|Mizuto Hirota
|18
|39
|43
|Jeremy Kennedy
|14.5
|40
|44
|Alexander Volkanovski
|14
|41
|44
|Kyle Bochniak
|10
|42
|46
|Charles Rosa
|8
|43
|47
|Gavin Tucker
|5
|43
|47
|Rick Glenn
|5
|45
|49
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|4.5
|46
|NR
|Michel Quinones
|0
|46
|NR
|Rolando Dy
|0
Check back Monday for our bantamweight rankings
