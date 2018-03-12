There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Max Holloway 445.5 2 3 2 Brian Ortega 339 3 2 3 Jose Aldo 335 4 4 4 Frankie Edgar 189 5 5 8 Ricardo Lamas 170.5 6 6 9 Chan Sung Jung 160 7 7 10 Darren Elkins 159.5 8 11 6 Jeremy Stephens 141 9 8 Michael Johnson 137 10 10 Charles Oliveira 120 11 13 16 Myles Jury 100 12 14 Chas Skelly 96 13 12 7 Josh Emmett 91 14 15 11 Yair Rodriguez 82.5 15 16 15 Doo Ho Choi 75 16 29 Andre Fili 71.5 17 18 Jason Knight 70.5 18 19 5 Cub Swanson 65.5 19 28 13 Mirsad Bektic 59.5 20 20 14 Calvin Kattar 59 21 17 Dennis Bermudez 53 22 22 Gabriel Benitez 51.5 23 21 Godofredo Pepey 49.5 24 23 Gilbert Melendez 48 25 24 Zabit Magomedsharipov 47.5 26 25 Felipe Arantes 46.5 27 26 Alex Caceres 46 28 44 Alexander Volkanovski 45.5 29 27 Arnold Allen 42.5 30 30 Makwan Amirkhani 36.5 31 31 Shane Burgos 36 32 32 12 Renato Moicano 35.5 33 33 Enrique Barzola 30 33 33 Humberto Bandenay 30 35 36 Jimy Hettes 28 36 NR Cory Sandhagen 25 36 37 Jared Gordon 25 36 37 Song Yadong 25 39 39 Gray Maynard 23 40 40 Martin Bravo 22.5 41 41 Artem Lobov 19.5 42 42 Jeremy Kennedy 16 43 46 Kyle Bochniak 13 43 46 Rick Glenn 13 45 48 Charles Rosa 8 46 54 Brandon Davis 5 46 NR Danny Henry 5 46 49 Julio Arce 5 46 49 Mads Burnell 5 46 49 Rolando Dy 5 46 49 Wang Guan 5 52 53 Gavin Tucker 4.5 53 NR Austin Arnett 0 53 54 B.J. Penn 0 53 54 Bharat Kandare 0 53 54 Dan Ige 0 53 54 Matt Bessette 0 53 54 Mike Santiago 0 53 54 Shane Young 0 53 54 Sheymon Moraes 0 53 NR Steven Peterson 0 53 54 Wuliji Buren 0

Check back Monday for our bantamweight rankings



Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound