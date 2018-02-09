There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Flyweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|2
|Valentina Shevchenko
|89.5
|2
|1
|Nicco Montano
|55
|3
|15
|Paige VanZant
|51
|4
|Cynthia Calvillo
|43
|5
|Joanne Calderwood
|38
|6
|5
|Alexis Davis
|36.5
|7
|8
|Liz Carmouche
|25.5
|8
|Gillian Robertson
|25
|8
|4
|Lauren Murphy
|25
|8
|12
|Montana De La Rosa
|25
|8
|13
|Rachael Ostovich
|25
|8
|16
|Shana Dobson
|25
|13
|10
|Jessica Rose-Clark
|24.5
|14
|14
|Mara Romero Borella
|22.5
|15
|9
|Katlyn Chookagian
|18
|16
|11
|Jessica Eye
|12
|17
|Ji Yeon Kim
|10
|18
|Bec Rawlings
|9.5
|19
|Ariel Beck
|0
|19
|7
|Barb Honchak
|0
|19
|Emily Whitmire
|0
|19
|Kalindra Faria
|0
|19
|Karine Gevorgyan
|0
|19
|Melinda Fabian
|0
|19
|Priscila Cachoeira
|0
|19
|6
|Roxanne Modafferi
|0
