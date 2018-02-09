Quantcast
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Flyweights: Feb 9/18
Posted by on February 9, 2018
Dec 1, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Nicco Montano (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Roxanne Modafferi (not pictured) during The Ultimate Fighter Finale at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Flyweights

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats UFC   Total
Rank Rank    
1 2 Valentina Shevchenko 89.5
2 1 Nicco Montano 55
3 15 Paige VanZant 51
4 Cynthia Calvillo 43
5 Joanne Calderwood 38
6 5 Alexis Davis 36.5
7 8 Liz Carmouche 25.5
8 Gillian Robertson 25
8 4 Lauren Murphy 25
8 12 Montana De La Rosa 25
8 13 Rachael Ostovich 25
8 16 Shana Dobson 25
13 10 Jessica Rose-Clark 24.5
14 14 Mara Romero Borella 22.5
15 9 Katlyn Chookagian 18
16 11 Jessica Eye 12
17 Ji Yeon Kim 10
18 Bec Rawlings 9.5
19 Ariel Beck 0
19 7 Barb Honchak 0
19 Emily Whitmire 0
19 Kalindra Faria 0
19 Karine Gevorgyan 0
19 Melinda Fabian 0
19 Priscila Cachoeira 0
19 6 Roxanne Modafferi 0

 

Check back Monday for our Women’s Strawweight Rankings


