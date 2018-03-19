There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Flyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Demetrious Johnson
|524
|2
|2
|3
|Henry Cejudo
|121.5
|3
|NR
|2
|Joseph Benavidez
|112.5
|4
|7
|5
|Jussier Formiga
|101
|5
|3
|8
|Brandon Moreno
|73
|6
|4
|4
|Ray Borg
|70
|7
|5
|Ryan Benoit
|65
|8
|6
|10
|Dustin Ortiz
|63
|9
|7
|11
|John Moraga
|61
|10
|9
|6
|Sergio Pettis
|58
|11
|12
|15
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|51
|12
|12
|Ulka Sasaki
|46
|13
|11
|9
|Ben Nguyen
|43.5
|14
|14
|7
|Wilson Reis
|41
|15
|15
|12
|Matheus Nicolau
|39
|16
|16
|Hector Sandoval
|30.5
|17
|17
|Justin Scoggins
|29
|18
|19
|Alex Perez
|27.5
|19
|18
|14
|Alexandre Pantoja
|26.5
|20
|28
|Roberto Sanchez
|25
|21
|19
|Joseph Morales
|22.5
|22
|21
|Marco Beltran
|18
|23
|22
|Matt Schnell
|10
|24
|23
|16
|Magomed Bibulatov
|9
|25
|24
|Naoki Inoue
|5
|26
|24
|Eric Shelton
|4.5
|26
|26
|Jarred Brooks
|4.5
|28
|27
|Jenel Lausa
|4
|28
|NR
|Joby Sanchez
|4
|30
|28
|Ashkan Mokhtarian
|0
Check back Friday for our women’s featherweight/bantamweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound