There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Flyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Demetrious Johnson
|509.5
|2
|2
|2
|Joseph Benavidez
|112.5
|3
|5
|8
|Brandon Moreno
|82.5
|4
|3
|4
|Ray Borg
|81
|5
|4
|14
|Louis Smolka
|67
|6
|6
|12
|John Moraga
|52
|7
|7
|5
|Wilson Reis
|49.5
|8
|8
|16
|Ryan Benoit
|46
|9
|9
|6
|Jussier Formiga
|43.5
|10
|10
|7
|Sergio Pettis
|42
|11
|11
|3
|Henry Cejudo
|37.5
|12
|18
|Hector Sandoval
|34
|13
|NR
|Matheus Nicolau
|32.5
|14
|NR
|Marco Beltran
|28.5
|15
|13
|13
|Ben Nguyen
|28
|16
|12
|11
|Dustin Ortiz
|27
|16
|14
|Ulka Sasaki
|27
|18
|15
|Neil Seery
|26
|19
|16
|9
|Tim Elliott
|24.5
|20
|17
|10
|Ian McCall
|13
|21
|18
|Magomed Bibulatov
|10
|22
|20
|15
|Alexandre Pantoja
|5
|23
|21
|Jenel Lausa
|4.5
|24
|22
|Eric Shelton
|0
|24
|22
|Matt Schnell
|0
Check back Monday for our women’s featherweight/bantamweight rankings
