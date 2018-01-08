There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank 1 1 1 Stipe Miocic 475 2 2 3 Alistair Overeem 246 3 3 4 Fabricio Werdum 234.5 4 5 2 Francis Ngannou 206 5 4 6 Mark Hunt 201 6 6 Junior dos Santos 159 7 7 7 Derrick Lewis 127 8 8 9 Marcin Tybura 94 9 9 8 Alexander Volkov 92.5 10 10 12 Aleksei Oleinik 89 11 11 11 Stefan Struve 85 12 12 13 Andrei Arlovski 70 12 12 15 Travis Browne 70 14 14 10 Curtis Blaydes 61.5 15 15 Walt Harris 39.5 16 16 Luis Henrique 37.5 17 17 Cyril Asker 33 18 18 Shamil Abdurakhimov 32.5 19 19 Justin Ledet 31.5 20 29 Justin Willis 29.5 21 20 14 Junior Albini 27 22 21 Daniel Spitz 25 22 21 Marcelo Golm 25 22 21 Tai Tuivasa 25 25 24 Chase Sherman 24.5 26 25 16 Timothy Johnson 22.5 27 26 Adam Milstead 10 27 26 Anthony Hamilton 10 29 28 Mark Godbeer 9.5 30 29 Adam Wieczorek 5 30 29 Arjun Bhullar 5 32 NR Allen Crowder 0 32 32 Chris De La Rocha 0 32 32 Christian Colombo 0 32 32 Damian Grabowski 0 32 32 Dmitrii Smolyakov 0 32 32 Hu Yaozong 0 32 32 James Mulheron 0 32 32 Jarjis Danho 0 32 32 Rashad Coulter 0 32 32 Zu Anyanwu 0

Check back Friday for our light heavyweight rankings



