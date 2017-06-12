There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings (Rothwell & Barnett were included back in the rankings because neither is officially suspended yet)

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 2 1 Stipe Miocic 475 2 1 3 Cain Velasquez 430.5 3 3 2 Fabricio Werdum 345 4 4 4 Alistair Overeem 274 5 NR Josh Barnett 243 6 8 8 Mark Hunt 201 7 NR Ben Rothwell 173 8 6 6 Francis Ngannou 165 9 5 5 Junior dos Santos 159 10 7 7 Derrick Lewis 127 11 9 12 Stefan Struve 106 12 10 9 Andrei Arlovski 101 13 11 10 Travis Browne 91 14 13 15 Aleksei Oleinik 59 15 14 Luis Henrique 42.5 16 15 16 Daniel Omielanczuk 42 16 15 Todd Duffee 42 18 17 14 Marcin Tybura 39 19 18 Walt Harris 30 20 NR Justin Ledet 29.5 21 19 13 Timothy Johnson 26 22 28 Chase Sherman 25 23 20 Anthony Hamilton 15 24 21 11 Alexander Volkov 14 25 22 Adam Milstead 10 25 22 Cyril Asker 10 25 22 Marcel Fortuna 10 28 25 Curtis Blaydes 9 29 26 Shamil Abdurakhimov 8.5 30 27 Mark Godbeer 5 31 28 Chris De La Rocha 0 31 28 Christian Colombo 0 31 28 Damian Grabowski 0 31 28 Daniel Spitz 0 31 28 Dmitrii Smolyakov 0 31 28 Jarjis Danho 0 31 NR Rashad Coulter 0



