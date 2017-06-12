Quantcast
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Jun 12, 2017
Posted by on June 12, 2017
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings (Rothwell & Barnett were included back in the rankings because neither is officially suspended yet)

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

 

Stats Last UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank    
1 2 1 Stipe Miocic 475
2 1 3 Cain Velasquez 430.5
3 3 2 Fabricio Werdum 345
4 4 4 Alistair Overeem 274
5 NR Josh Barnett 243
6 8 8 Mark Hunt 201
7 NR Ben Rothwell 173
8 6 6 Francis Ngannou 165
9 5 5 Junior dos Santos 159
10 7 7 Derrick Lewis 127
11 9 12 Stefan Struve 106
12 10 9 Andrei Arlovski 101
13 11 10 Travis Browne 91
14 13 15 Aleksei Oleinik 59
15 14 Luis Henrique 42.5
16 15 16 Daniel Omielanczuk 42
16 15 Todd Duffee 42
18 17 14 Marcin Tybura 39
19 18 Walt Harris 30
20 NR Justin Ledet 29.5
21 19 13 Timothy Johnson 26
22 28 Chase Sherman 25
23 20 Anthony Hamilton 15
24 21 11 Alexander Volkov 14
25 22 Adam Milstead 10
25 22 Cyril Asker 10
25 22 Marcel Fortuna 10
28 25 Curtis Blaydes 9
29 26 Shamil Abdurakhimov 8.5
30 27 Mark Godbeer 5
31 28 Chris De La Rocha 0
31 28 Christian Colombo 0
31 28 Damian Grabowski 0
31 28 Daniel Spitz 0
31 28 Dmitrii Smolyakov 0
31 28 Jarjis Danho 0
31 NR Rashad Coulter 0


Check back Friday for our light heavyweight rankings

 

