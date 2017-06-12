There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings (Rothwell & Barnett were included back in the rankings because neither is officially suspended yet)
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|2
|1
|Stipe Miocic
|475
|2
|1
|3
|Cain Velasquez
|430.5
|3
|3
|2
|Fabricio Werdum
|345
|4
|4
|4
|Alistair Overeem
|274
|5
|NR
|Josh Barnett
|243
|6
|8
|8
|Mark Hunt
|201
|7
|NR
|Ben Rothwell
|173
|8
|6
|6
|Francis Ngannou
|165
|9
|5
|5
|Junior dos Santos
|159
|10
|7
|7
|Derrick Lewis
|127
|11
|9
|12
|Stefan Struve
|106
|12
|10
|9
|Andrei Arlovski
|101
|13
|11
|10
|Travis Browne
|91
|14
|13
|15
|Aleksei Oleinik
|59
|15
|14
|Luis Henrique
|42.5
|16
|15
|16
|Daniel Omielanczuk
|42
|16
|15
|Todd Duffee
|42
|18
|17
|14
|Marcin Tybura
|39
|19
|18
|Walt Harris
|30
|20
|NR
|Justin Ledet
|29.5
|21
|19
|13
|Timothy Johnson
|26
|22
|28
|Chase Sherman
|25
|23
|20
|Anthony Hamilton
|15
|24
|21
|11
|Alexander Volkov
|14
|25
|22
|Adam Milstead
|10
|25
|22
|Cyril Asker
|10
|25
|22
|Marcel Fortuna
|10
|28
|25
|Curtis Blaydes
|9
|29
|26
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|8.5
|30
|27
|Mark Godbeer
|5
|31
|28
|Chris De La Rocha
|0
|31
|28
|Christian Colombo
|0
|31
|28
|Damian Grabowski
|0
|31
|28
|Daniel Spitz
|0
|31
|28
|Dmitrii Smolyakov
|0
|31
|28
|Jarjis Danho
|0
|31
|NR
|Rashad Coulter
|0
Check back Friday for our light heavyweight rankings
