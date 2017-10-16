There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings (Rothwell & Barnett were included back in the rankings because neither is officially suspended yet)

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Stipe Miocic 475 2 2 4 Cain Velasquez 390.5 3 4 2 Alistair Overeem 293 4 3 3 Fabricio Werdum 268 5 5 6 Mark Hunt 201 6 6 5 Francis Ngannou 165 7 7 Junior dos Santos 159 8 8 7 Derrick Lewis 127 9 9 9 Marcin Tybura 105 10 10 10 Aleksei Oleinik 101.5 11 11 8 Alexander Volkov 92.5 12 12 11 Stefan Struve 85 13 13 13 Andrei Arlovski 80.5 14 14 15 Travis Browne 70 15 15 Walt Harris 45.5 16 16 Luis Henrique 37.5 17 19 Justin Ledet 31.5 18 18 12 Junior Albini 30 19 20 Chase Sherman 27.5 20 29 Daniel Spitz 25 21 21 16 Timothy Johnson 22.5 22 23 13 Curtis Blaydes 13 23 24 Adam Milstead 10 24 25 Cyril Asker 9 25 26 Shamil Abdurakhimov 8.5 26 NR Arjun Bhullar 5 26 27 Justin Willis 5 26 27 Mark Godbeer 5 29 29 Chris De La Rocha 0 29 29 Christian Colombo 0 29 29 Damian Grabowski 0 29 29 Dmitrii Smolyakov 0 29 29 James Mulheron 0 29 29 Jarjis Danho 0 29 29 Rashad Coulter 0 29 NR Zu Anyanwu 0

Check back Friday for our light heavyweight rankings



Performance Based Rankings:



Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights/Strawweights

Pound for Pound