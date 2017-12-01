Quantcast
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Dec 1/17
Posted by on December 1, 2017

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank    
1 1 Jon Jones 546
2 2 1 Daniel Cormier 488
3 5 6 Ovince Saint Preux 183
4 3 4 Glover Teixeira 172
5 4 7 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 166
6 6 2 Alexander Gustafsson 147.5
7 7 5 Jimi Manuwa 138
7 7 3 Volkan Oezdemir 138
9 10 8 Misha Cirkunov 106.5
10 11 C.B. Dollaway 77.5
11 12 10 Ilir Latifi 73
12 13 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 63
13 14 Ed Herman 61
13 14 13 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 61
15 16 Yushin Okami 57
16 33 16 Jan Blachowicz 45.5
17 17 Gian Villante 41.5
18 18 14 Tyson Pedro 35
19 19 15 Jared Cannonier 32.5
20 20 Paul Craig 32
20 20 Steve Bosse 32
22 24 Khalil Rountree 29.5
23 25 Ion Cutelaba 29
24 26 11 Patrick Cummins 27.5
25 27 Jake Collier 27
26 27 Dominick Reyes 25
26 27 Gokhan Saki 25
26 27 Jeremy Kimball 25
26 27 Trevin Giles 25
30 22 9 Corey Anderson 24
31 32 Aleksandar Rakic 20
32 33 Jordan Johnson 19
33 37 Francimar Barroso 13
34 36 Devin Clark 12.5
35 39 Joachim Christensen 8
35 38 Marcel Fortuna 8
37 40 Abdul-Kerim Edilov 5
38 41 Josh Stansbury 4
39 42 Bojan Mihajlovic 0
39 42 Cody Bochnovic 0
39 42 Saparbek Safarov 0

 

 

