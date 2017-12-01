There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 Jon Jones 546 2 2 1 Daniel Cormier 488 3 5 6 Ovince Saint Preux 183 4 3 4 Glover Teixeira 172 5 4 7 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 166 6 6 2 Alexander Gustafsson 147.5 7 7 5 Jimi Manuwa 138 7 7 3 Volkan Oezdemir 138 9 10 8 Misha Cirkunov 106.5 10 11 C.B. Dollaway 77.5 11 12 10 Ilir Latifi 73 12 13 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 63 13 14 Ed Herman 61 13 14 13 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 61 15 16 Yushin Okami 57 16 33 16 Jan Blachowicz 45.5 17 17 Gian Villante 41.5 18 18 14 Tyson Pedro 35 19 19 15 Jared Cannonier 32.5 20 20 Paul Craig 32 20 20 Steve Bosse 32 22 24 Khalil Rountree 29.5 23 25 Ion Cutelaba 29 24 26 11 Patrick Cummins 27.5 25 27 Jake Collier 27 26 27 Dominick Reyes 25 26 27 Gokhan Saki 25 26 27 Jeremy Kimball 25 26 27 Trevin Giles 25 30 22 9 Corey Anderson 24 31 32 Aleksandar Rakic 20 32 33 Jordan Johnson 19 33 37 Francimar Barroso 13 34 36 Devin Clark 12.5 35 39 Joachim Christensen 8 35 38 Marcel Fortuna 8 37 40 Abdul-Kerim Edilov 5 38 41 Josh Stansbury 4 39 42 Bojan Mihajlovic 0 39 42 Cody Bochnovic 0 39 42 Saparbek Safarov 0

