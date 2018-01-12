There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Jon Jones
|546
|2
|2
|1
|Daniel Cormier
|488
|3
|4
|4
|Glover Teixeira
|185
|4
|3
|6
|Ovince Saint Preux
|183
|5
|5
|7
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|166
|6
|6
|2
|Alexander Gustafsson
|147.5
|7
|7
|5
|Jimi Manuwa
|138
|7
|7
|3
|Volkan Oezdemir
|138
|9
|9
|8
|Misha Cirkunov
|93
|10
|10
|C.B. Dollaway
|77.5
|11
|11
|10
|Ilir Latifi
|73
|12
|12
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|63
|13
|13
|Ed Herman
|61
|13
|13
|15
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|61
|15
|15
|Yushin Okami
|57
|16
|16
|13
|Jan Blachowicz
|49
|17
|26
|Dominick Reyes
|47.5
|18
|17
|Gian Villante
|41.5
|19
|18
|14
|Tyson Pedro
|35
|20
|20
|Paul Craig
|32
|20
|20
|Steve Bosse
|32
|22
|23
|Ion Cutelaba
|29
|22
|19
|16
|Jared Cannonier
|29
|24
|24
|11
|Patrick Cummins
|27.5
|25
|25
|Jake Collier
|27
|26
|22
|Khalil Rountree
|26.5
|27
|26
|Gokhan Saki
|25
|28
|30
|9
|Corey Anderson
|24
|29
|26
|Jeremy Kimball
|22.5
|30
|31
|Aleksandar Rakic
|20
|31
|32
|Jordan Johnson
|19
|32
|33
|Francimar Barroso
|13
|33
|34
|Devin Clark
|12.5
|34
|35
|Marcel Fortuna
|8
|35
|37
|Abdul-Kerim Edilov
|5
|35
|NR
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|5
|37
|38
|Josh Stansbury
|4
|38
|39
|Bojan Mihajlovic
|0
|38
|39
|Cody Bochnovic
|0
|38
|39
|Saparbek Safarov
|0
Check back Monday for our middleweight rankings
