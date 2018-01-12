There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 Jon Jones 546 2 2 1 Daniel Cormier 488 3 4 4 Glover Teixeira 185 4 3 6 Ovince Saint Preux 183 5 5 7 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 166 6 6 2 Alexander Gustafsson 147.5 7 7 5 Jimi Manuwa 138 7 7 3 Volkan Oezdemir 138 9 9 8 Misha Cirkunov 93 10 10 C.B. Dollaway 77.5 11 11 10 Ilir Latifi 73 12 12 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 63 13 13 Ed Herman 61 13 13 15 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 61 15 15 Yushin Okami 57 16 16 13 Jan Blachowicz 49 17 26 Dominick Reyes 47.5 18 17 Gian Villante 41.5 19 18 14 Tyson Pedro 35 20 20 Paul Craig 32 20 20 Steve Bosse 32 22 23 Ion Cutelaba 29 22 19 16 Jared Cannonier 29 24 24 11 Patrick Cummins 27.5 25 25 Jake Collier 27 26 22 Khalil Rountree 26.5 27 26 Gokhan Saki 25 28 30 9 Corey Anderson 24 29 26 Jeremy Kimball 22.5 30 31 Aleksandar Rakic 20 31 32 Jordan Johnson 19 32 33 Francimar Barroso 13 33 34 Devin Clark 12.5 34 35 Marcel Fortuna 8 35 37 Abdul-Kerim Edilov 5 35 NR Michal Oleksiejczuk 5 37 38 Josh Stansbury 4 38 39 Bojan Mihajlovic 0 38 39 Cody Bochnovic 0 38 39 Saparbek Safarov 0

Check back Monday for our middleweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Fly/Strawweights

Pound for Pound