There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Daniel Cormier
|488
|2
|2
|4
|Glover Teixeira
|172
|3
|3
|6
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|166
|4
|4
|3
|Jimi Manuwa
|161
|5
|7
|2
|Alexander Gustafsson
|147.5
|6
|5
|11
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|127
|7
|6
|9
|Misha Cirkunov
|106.5
|8
|20
|5
|Volkan Oezdemir
|87
|9
|8
|Ed Herman
|78.5
|10
|9
|8
|Ovince Saint Preux
|65
|11
|10
|10
|Ilir Latifi
|63.5
|12
|11
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|63
|13
|14
|16
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|61
|14
|12
|14
|Gian Villante
|51
|15
|15
|13
|Tyson Pedro
|39
|16
|16
|Paul Craig
|36
|17
|13
|Henrique da Silva
|35.5
|18
|17
|Steve Bosse
|32
|19
|18
|7
|Corey Anderson
|30.5
|19
|18
|Igor Pokrajac
|30.5
|21
|31
|Ion Cutelaba
|29
|22
|21
|12
|Patrick Cummins
|28.5
|23
|22
|Jake Collier
|25
|24
|23
|15
|Jan Blachowicz
|19
|25
|24
|Jonathan Wilson
|16
|26
|25
|Francimar Barroso
|15
|27
|26
|Devin Clark
|14
|28
|27
|Jordan Johnson
|10
|29
|27
|Joachim Christensen
|9
|30
|29
|Jared Cannonier
|8.5
|31
|30
|Khalil Rountree
|5
|32
|31
|Josh Stansbury
|4.5
|33
|33
|Bojan Mihajlovic
|0
|33
|33
|Darren Stewart
|0
|33
|33
|Jeremy Kimball
|0
|33
|33
|Saparbek Safarov
|0
Check back Monday for our middleweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound