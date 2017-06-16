There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Daniel Cormier 488 2 2 4 Glover Teixeira 172 3 3 6 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 166 4 4 3 Jimi Manuwa 161 5 7 2 Alexander Gustafsson 147.5 6 5 11 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 127 7 6 9 Misha Cirkunov 106.5 8 20 5 Volkan Oezdemir 87 9 8 Ed Herman 78.5 10 9 8 Ovince Saint Preux 65 11 10 10 Ilir Latifi 63.5 12 11 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 63 13 14 16 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 61 14 12 14 Gian Villante 51 15 15 13 Tyson Pedro 39 16 16 Paul Craig 36 17 13 Henrique da Silva 35.5 18 17 Steve Bosse 32 19 18 7 Corey Anderson 30.5 19 18 Igor Pokrajac 30.5 21 31 Ion Cutelaba 29 22 21 12 Patrick Cummins 28.5 23 22 Jake Collier 25 24 23 15 Jan Blachowicz 19 25 24 Jonathan Wilson 16 26 25 Francimar Barroso 15 27 26 Devin Clark 14 28 27 Jordan Johnson 10 29 27 Joachim Christensen 9 30 29 Jared Cannonier 8.5 31 30 Khalil Rountree 5 32 31 Josh Stansbury 4.5 33 33 Bojan Mihajlovic 0 33 33 Darren Stewart 0 33 33 Jeremy Kimball 0 33 33 Saparbek Safarov 0

Check back Monday for our middleweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound