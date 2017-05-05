There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. We’ll roll these rankings out daily for the next couple of weeks until all weight classes have been revealed. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
Update: Ovince Saint Preux is back on the winning track, and back into our top 10.
(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Daniel Cormier
|488
|2
|2
|3
|Glover Teixeira
|212
|3
|3
|5
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|166
|4
|4
|4
|Jimi Manuwa
|161
|5
|5
|11
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|131
|6
|6
|8
|Misha Cirkunov
|120
|7
|7
|2
|Alexander Gustafsson
|94
|8
|8
|Ed Herman
|78.5
|9
|16
|9
|Ovince Saint Preux
|65
|10
|10
|10
|Ilir Latifi
|63.5
|11
|9
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|63
|12
|11
|15
|Gian Villante
|51
|13
|12
|Henrique da Silva
|41
|14
|13
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|40
|15
|14
|13
|Tyson Pedro
|39
|16
|15
|Paul Craig
|36
|17
|17
|Steve Bosse
|32
|18
|18
|7
|Corey Anderson
|30.5
|18
|18
|Igor Pokrajac
|30.5
|20
|20
|6
|Volkan Oezdemir
|30
|21
|21
|12
|Patrick Cummins
|28.5
|22
|NR
|Jake Collier
|25
|23
|22
|14
|Jan Blachowicz
|19
|24
|23
|Jonathan Wilson
|16
|25
|24
|Francimar Barroso
|15
|26
|25
|Devin Clark
|14
|27
|25
|Joachim Christensen
|10
|27
|25
|Jordan Johnson
|10
|29
|28
|16
|Jared Cannonier
|8.5
|30
|29
|Khalil Rountree
|5
|31
|30
|Ion Cutelaba
|4.5
|31
|30
|Josh Stansbury
|4.5
|33
|32
|Bojan Mihajlovic
|0
|33
|32
|Daniel Jolly
|0
|33
|32
|Darren Stewart
|0
|33
|32
|Jeremy Kimball
|0
|33
|32
|Saparbek Safarov
|0
Check back Monday for our middleweight rankings
