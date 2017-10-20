Quantcast
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Oct 20/17
Posted by on October 20, 2017
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank    
1 1 Jon Jones 546
2 2 1 Daniel Cormier 488
3 3 4 Glover Teixeira 172
4 4 6 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 166
5 11 7 Ovince Saint Preux 152.5
6 5 2 Alexander Gustafsson 147.5
7 6 5 Jimi Manuwa 138
7 6 3 Volkan Oezdemir 138
9 8 12 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 127
10 9 9 Misha Cirkunov 106.5
11 10 C.B. Dollaway 77.5
12 12 10 Ilir Latifi 73
13 13 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 63
14 14 Ed Herman 61
14 14 13 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 61
16 NR Yushin Okami 57
17 16 15 Gian Villante 41.5
18 17 14 Tyson Pedro 35
19 19 16 Jared Cannonier 32.5
20 20 Paul Craig 32
20 20 Steve Bosse 32
22 22 8 Corey Anderson 30.5
23 18 Henrique da Silva 30
24 23 Khalil Rountree 29.5
25 24 Ion Cutelaba 29
26 25 11 Patrick Cummins 27.5
27 26 Dominick Reyes 25
27 NR Gokhan Saki 25
27 26 Jake Collier 25
27 26 Jeremy Kimball 25
27 26 Trevin Giles 25
32 30 Aleksandar Rakic 20
33 31 Jan Blachowicz 19
33 31 Jordan Johnson 19
35 33 Jonathan Wilson 16
36 34 Devin Clark 14
37 35 Francimar Barroso 13
38 36 Marcel Fortuna 9
39 37 Joachim Christensen 8
40 38 Abdul-Kerim Edilov 5
41 39 Josh Stansbury 4
42 40 Bojan Mihajlovic 0
42 40 Cody Bochnovic 0
42 40 Darren Stewart 0
42 40 Saparbek Safarov 0

 

