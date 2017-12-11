There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 2 2 Tony Ferguson 384 2 3 12 Al Iaquinta 258 3 6 8 Dustin Poirier 214 4 5 9 Kevin Lee 212.5 5 10 4 Eddie Alvarez 182 6 13 16 James Vick 180.5 7 7 13 Beneil Dariush 180 8 4 14 Anthony Pettis 179 9 8 15 Francisco Trinaldo 179 10 9 10 Michael Chiesa 177 11 11 11 Michael Johnson 171 12 12 3 Khabib Nurmagomedov 170 13 14 5 Edson Barboza 144.5 14 17 Paul Felder 141 15 15 Mairbek Taisumov 119 16 16 Islam Makhachev 114.5 17 18 Evan Dunham 106.5 18 20 Leonardo Santos 101.5 19 21 Rustam Khabilov 91.5 20 22 Joe Lauzon 88.5 21 23 Abel Trujillo 87.5 22 55 Clay Guida 87 23 19 Charles Oliveira 86.5 24 25 Jim Miller 78.5 25 26 Stevie Ray 73 26 27 Alan Patrick 70.5 27 30 Gilbert Burns 67.5 28 31 Michel Prazeres 65.5 29 40 David Teymur 62 30 48 Nik Lentz 56.5 31 32 Gregor Gillespie 56 31 32 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 56 33 NR Gleison Tibau 55 34 34 Drew Dober 54.5 35 35 Dan Hooker 54 36 36 Jon Tuck 53 37 37 Kajan Johnson 52.5 38 38 Magomed Mustafaev 52 39 39 Tony Martin 51 40 41 Chris Wade 45.5 41 42 Bobby Green 45 42 45 Jason Saggo 42.5 43 47 Vinc Pichel 38.5 44 43 Joseph Duffy 37.5 45 49 Joaquim Silva 36 45 46 6 Justin Gaethje 36 45 49 Lando Vannata 36 48 51 John Makdessi 35.5 49 52 Johnny Case 35 50 53 Marc Diakiese 34.5 51 57 Alex White 31.5 52 53 Drakkar Klose 31 52 58 Sage Northcutt 31 54 59 Marco Polo Reyes 30 55 60 Dong Hyun Kim 29.5 56 55 Will Brooks 28 57 61 Jared Gordon 27.5 58 64 Scott Holtzman 25.5 59 62 Damir Hadzovic 25 59 NR Davi Ramos 25 59 62 Jordan Rinaldi 25 62 64 Erik Koch 24 63 66 Teemu Packalen 22.5 64 67 Andrew Holbrook 22 65 69 Alvaro Herrera 20 65 69 Ross Pearson 20 67 71 Desmond Green 18 68 72 Josh Emmett 17 69 NR Damien Brown 11 70 74 Jason Gonzalez 9 71 76 Frankie Perez 8 72 77 Danny Henry 5 72 NR Frank Camacho 5 72 77 Marcin Held 5 72 77 Thibault Gouti 5 76 77 Darrell Horcher 4.5 76 81 Felipe Silva 4.5 78 NR Chris Gruetzemacher 4 79 82 Josh Burkman 3 80 83 Claudio Puelles 0 80 83 Daniel Teymur 0 80 83 Devin Powell 0 80 83 Mads Burnell 0 80 NR Michel Quinones 0 80 83 Nasrat Haqparast 0

Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings



