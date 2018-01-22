There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Tony Ferguson 384 2 2 11 Al Iaquinta 258 3 12 3 Khabib Nurmagomedov 235 4 3 7 Dustin Poirier 214 5 4 8 Kevin Lee 212.5 6 5 4 Eddie Alvarez 182 6 16 Islam Makhachev 182 8 6 14 James Vick 180.5 9 7 12 Beneil Dariush 180 10 8 15 Anthony Pettis 179 10 9 13 Francisco Trinaldo 179 12 10 10 Michael Chiesa 177 13 14 Paul Felder 141 14 13 5 Edson Barboza 120 15 15 Mairbek Taisumov 119 16 17 16 Evan Dunham 106.5 17 18 Leonardo Santos 101.5 18 19 Rustam Khabilov 91.5 19 20 Joe Lauzon 88.5 20 22 Clay Guida 87 21 23 Charles Oliveira 86.5 21 35 Dan Hooker 86.5 23 24 Jim Miller 78.5 24 21 Abel Trujillo 73 24 25 Stevie Ray 73 26 26 Alan Patrick 70.5 27 27 Gilbert Burns 67.5 28 28 Michel Prazeres 65.5 29 29 David Teymur 62 30 48 John Makdessi 57.5 31 30 Nik Lentz 56.5 32 31 Gregor Gillespie 56 32 31 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 56 34 34 Drew Dober 54.5 35 36 Jon Tuck 53 36 37 Kajan Johnson 52.5 37 38 Magomed Mustafaev 52 38 54 Polo Reyes 51 38 39 Tony Martin 51 40 NR James Krause 49.5 41 40 Chris Wade 45.5 42 41 Bobby Green 45 43 33 Gleison Tibau 43.5 44 42 Jason Saggo 42.5 45 43 Vinc Pichel 38.5 46 44 Joseph Duffy 37.5 47 45 Joaquim Silva 36 47 45 6 Justin Gaethje 36 47 45 Lando Vannata 36 50 49 Johnny Case 35 51 52 Drakkar Klose 31 51 52 Sage Northcutt 31 53 50 Marc Diakiese 30.5 54 55 Dong Hyun Kim 29.5 55 51 Alex White 28 55 56 Will Brooks 28 57 57 Jared Gordon 27.5 58 58 Scott Holtzman 25.5 59 59 Damir Hadzovic 25 59 59 Davi Ramos 25 59 59 Jordan Rinaldi 25 62 62 Erik Koch 24 63 63 Teemu Packalen 22.5 64 64 Andrew Holbrook 22 65 65 Alvaro Herrera 20 65 65 Ross Pearson 20 67 67 Desmond Green 18 68 68 Josh Emmett 17 69 69 Damien Brown 11 70 70 Jason Gonzalez 9 71 71 Frankie Perez 8 72 72 Danny Henry 5 72 72 Frank Camacho 5 72 72 Marcin Held 5 72 72 Thibault Gouti 5 76 76 Darrell Horcher 4.5 76 76 Felipe Silva 4.5 78 78 Chris Gruetzemacher 4 79 79 Josh Burkman 3 80 80 Claudio Puelles 0 80 80 Daniel Teymur 0 80 80 Devin Powell 0 80 NR Matt Frevola 0 80 80 Michel Quinones 0 80 80 Nasrat Haqparast 0

Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings



Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Fly/Strawweights

Pound for Pound