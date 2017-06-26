There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Ranks Rank Ranks 1 1 1 Conor McGregor 406 2 2 3 Tony Ferguson 287 3 3 11 Al Iaquinta 258 4 8 12 Kevin Lee 243.5 5 4 9 Dustin Poirier 207 6 5 6 Michael Johnson 205 7 7 8 Nate Diaz 198 8 8 10 Beneil Dariush 180 9 6 7 Michael Chiesa 177 10 10 4 Eddie Alvarez 171.5 11 11 2 Khabib Nurmagomedov 170 12 12 16 James Vick 151 13 13 5 Edson Barboza 144.5 14 14 15 Francisco Trinaldo 117 15 15 Islam Makhachev 114.5 16 16 13 Evan Dunham 106.5 16 16 Jim Miller 106.5 18 18 Charles Oliveira 106 19 19 Leonardo Santos 101.5 20 20 Mairbek Taisumov 101 21 21 Rustam Khabilov 98 22 22 Rashid Magomedov 93.5 23 23 Joe Lauzon 88.5 24 24 Abel Trujillo 87.5 25 25 Stevie Ray 82.5 26 26 Diego Sanchez 81.5 27 27 Adriano Martins 80.5 28 28 Alan Patrick 70.5 29 29 Jake Matthews 70 30 30 Paul Felder 58 31 55 Tony Martin 57.5 32 31 14 Gilbert Melendez 56 33 32 James Krause 55 34 59 Dan Hooker 54 35 52 Jon Tuck 53 35 33 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 53 37 34 Magomed Mustafaev 52 38 36 Jason Saggo 49 39 37 Chris Wade 48 40 38 David Teymur 47.5 41 39 Michel Prazeres 46.5 42 40 Bobby Green 45 43 41 Gilbert Burns 44 43 35 Reza Madadi 44 45 42 Joseph Duffy 43 46 44 Marc Diakiese 38.5 46 72 Vinc Pichel 38.5 48 45 Nik Lentz 38 49 49 Joaquim Silva 36 49 46 Lando Vannata 36 51 47 John Makdessi 35.5 51 47 Mitch Clarke 35.5 53 43 Johnny Case 35 54 49 Gregor Gillespie 34.5 55 51 Drew Dober 33.5 56 NR Clay Guida 32 56 54 Will Brooks 32 58 56 Sage Northcutt 30.5 59 57 Marco Polo Reyes 30 60 60 Andrew Holbrook 25 60 79 Damir Hadzovic 25 60 60 Martin Bravo 25 63 58 Erik Koch 24 63 62 Scott Holtzman 24 65 63 Teemu Packalen 22.5 66 64 Tae Hyun Bang 22 67 66 Desmond Green 20 67 52 Ross Pearson 20 69 67 Josh Emmett 17 70 68 Nick Hein 16.5 71 69 Kajan Johnson 14 72 69 Damien Brown 12.5 72 64 Takanori Gomi 12.5 74 71 Jason Gonzalez 10 75 73 Frankie Perez 9 76 74 Alex White 7.5 77 79 Darrell Horcher 5 77 75 Dong Hyun Kim 5 77 75 Drakkar Klose 5 77 75 Felipe Silva 5 81 78 Josh Burkman 3.5 82 79 Claudio Puelles 0 82 79 Devin Powell 0 82 79 Jordan Rinaldi 0 82 79 Marcin Held 0 82 79 Michael McBride 0 82 NR Thibault Gouti 0

