There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Conor McGregor
|406
|2
|2
|2
|Tony Ferguson
|384
|3
|3
|12
|Al Iaquinta
|258
|4
|5
|14
|Anthony Pettis
|229
|5
|4
|8
|Kevin Lee
|212.5
|6
|6
|9
|Dustin Poirier
|207
|7
|7
|13
|Beneil Dariush
|180
|8
|15
|Francisco Trinaldo
|179
|9
|8
|11
|Michael Chiesa
|177
|10
|9
|5
|Eddie Alvarez
|171.5
|11
|10
|10
|Michael Johnson
|171
|12
|11
|3
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|170
|13
|12
|James Vick
|151
|14
|13
|4
|Edson Barboza
|144.5
|15
|14
|16
|Mairbek Taisumov
|119
|16
|16
|Islam Makhachev
|114.5
|17
|17
|Paul Felder
|107.5
|18
|18
|15
|Evan Dunham
|106.5
|19
|19
|Charles Oliveira
|106
|20
|20
|Leonardo Santos
|101.5
|21
|22
|Rustam Khabilov
|91.5
|22
|23
|Joe Lauzon
|88.5
|23
|24
|Abel Trujillo
|87.5
|24
|25
|Diego Sanchez
|81.5
|25
|21
|Jim Miller
|78.5
|26
|26
|Stevie Ray
|73
|27
|27
|Alan Patrick
|70.5
|28
|28
|Jake Matthews
|70
|29
|29
|Adriano Martins
|69
|30
|30
|Gilbert Burns
|67.5
|31
|31
|Michel Prazeres
|65.5
|32
|32
|Gregor Gillespie
|56
|32
|32
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|56
|34
|34
|Drew Dober
|54.5
|35
|35
|Dan Hooker
|54
|36
|36
|Jon Tuck
|53
|37
|37
|Kajan Johnson
|52.5
|38
|38
|Magomed Mustafaev
|52
|39
|39
|Tony Martin
|51
|40
|40
|David Teymur
|47.5
|41
|41
|Chris Wade
|45.5
|42
|42
|Bobby Green
|45
|43
|NR
|Hacran Dias
|43
|43
|43
|Joseph Duffy
|43
|45
|44
|Jason Saggo
|42.5
|46
|45
|6
|Justin Gaethje
|40
|47
|46
|Vinc Pichel
|38.5
|48
|47
|Nik Lentz
|38
|49
|48
|Joaquim Silva
|36
|49
|48
|Lando Vannata
|36
|51
|50
|John Makdessi
|35.5
|52
|51
|Johnny Case
|35
|53
|52
|Drakkar Klose
|34.5
|53
|52
|Marc Diakiese
|34.5
|55
|54
|Clay Guida
|32
|55
|54
|Will Brooks
|32
|57
|56
|Alex White
|31.5
|58
|57
|Sage Northcutt
|30.5
|59
|58
|Marco Polo Reyes
|30
|60
|74
|Dong Hyun Kim
|29.5
|61
|NR
|Jared Gordon
|27.5
|62
|59
|Damir Hadzovic
|25
|62
|59
|Jordan Rinaldi
|25
|64
|61
|Erik Koch
|24
|64
|61
|Scott Holtzman
|24
|66
|63
|Teemu Packalen
|22.5
|67
|64
|Andrew Holbrook
|22
|67
|64
|Tae Hyun Bang
|22
|69
|66
|Alvaro Herrera
|20
|69
|66
|Ross Pearson
|20
|71
|68
|Desmond Green
|18
|72
|69
|Josh Emmett
|17
|73
|70
|Damien Brown
|12.5
|74
|72
|Jason Gonzalez
|9
|74
|70
|Takanori Gomi
|9
|76
|73
|Frankie Perez
|8
|77
|74
|Danny Henry
|5
|77
|74
|Darrell Horcher
|5
|77
|80
|Marcin Held
|5
|77
|74
|Thibault Gouti
|5
|81
|78
|Felipe Silva
|4.5
|82
|79
|Josh Burkman
|3
|83
|80
|Claudio Puelles
|0
|83
|80
|Daniel Teymur
|0
|83
|80
|Devin Powell
|0
|83
|80
|Mads Burnell
|0
|83
|80
|Michael McBride
|0
|83
|NR
|Nasrat Haqparast
|0
Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings
