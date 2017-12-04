There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 3 1 Georges St-Pierre 526 2 1 6 Chris Weidman 411 3 2 2 Robert Whittaker 373.5 4 5 4 Luke Rockhold 346 5 8 7 Kelvin Gastelum 299 6 6 3 Yoel Romero 295 7 4 8 Michael Bisping 262 8 11 9 Derek Brunson 215 9 7 5 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 204 10 9 Tim Boetsch 190 11 10 10 Anderson Silva 185 12 13 Thiago Santos 150.5 13 12 Brad Tavares 146 14 15 Sam Alvey 122 15 16 13 Vitor Belfort 115 16 14 Dan Kelly 113.5 17 18 12 Uriah Hall 110 18 19 Thales Leites 108 19 39 16 Paulo Costa 106.5 20 23 Elias Theodorou 98.5 21 16 15 Lyoto Machida 90 22 28 Antonio Carlos Junior 78.5 23 20 14 Krzysztof Jotko 77.5 24 21 Vitor Miranda 74 25 22 Anthony Smith 72 26 24 11 David Branch 65 26 24 Hector Lombard 65 28 27 Siyar Bahadurzada 61 29 38 Gerald Meerschaert 56 30 36 Cezar Ferreira 54 31 29 Rashad Evans 52 32 32 Eryk Anders 50 33 26 Johny Hendricks 46 33 34 Magnus Cedenblad 46 35 31 Jack Hermansson 45.5 36 32 Eric Spicely 44 37 29 Nate Marquardt 42 38 37 Ramazan Emeev 40 39 35 Jack Marshman 39.5 40 51 Ryan Janes 33.5 41 NR Karl Roberson 25 42 40 Brad Scott 23.5 43 41 Marvin Vettori 18 44 42 Trevor Smith 16.5 45 43 Jonathan Wilson 14 45 43 Scott Askham 14 47 45 Andrew Sanchez 11.5 48 46 Devin Clark 10 49 47 Marcelo Guimaraes 8 49 47 Oluwale Bamgbose 8 51 49 Oskar Piechota 5 52 50 Alessio Di Chirico 4.5 53 NR Darren Stewart 0 53 52 Keith Berish 0 53 52 Rob Wilkinson 0

Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings

