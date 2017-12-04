Quantcast
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Dec 4/17
Posted by on December 4, 2017

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Middleweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank  
1 3 1 Georges St-Pierre 526
2 1 6 Chris Weidman 411
3 2 2 Robert Whittaker 373.5
4 5 4 Luke Rockhold 346
5 8 7 Kelvin Gastelum 299
6 6 3 Yoel Romero 295
7 4 8 Michael Bisping 262
8 11 9 Derek Brunson 215
9 7 5 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 204
10 9 Tim Boetsch 190
11 10 10 Anderson Silva 185
12 13 Thiago Santos 150.5
13 12 Brad Tavares 146
14 15 Sam Alvey 122
15 16 13 Vitor Belfort 115
16 14 Dan Kelly 113.5
17 18 12 Uriah Hall 110
18 19 Thales Leites 108
19 39 16 Paulo Costa 106.5
20 23 Elias Theodorou 98.5
21 16 15 Lyoto Machida 90
22 28 Antonio Carlos Junior 78.5
23 20 14 Krzysztof Jotko 77.5
24 21 Vitor Miranda 74
25 22 Anthony Smith 72
26 24 11 David Branch 65
26 24 Hector Lombard 65
28 27 Siyar Bahadurzada 61
29 38 Gerald Meerschaert 56
30 36 Cezar Ferreira 54
31 29 Rashad Evans 52
32 32 Eryk Anders 50
33 26 Johny Hendricks 46
33 34 Magnus Cedenblad 46
35 31 Jack Hermansson 45.5
36 32 Eric Spicely 44
37 29 Nate Marquardt 42
38 37 Ramazan Emeev 40
39 35 Jack Marshman 39.5
40 51 Ryan Janes 33.5
41 NR Karl Roberson 25
42 40 Brad Scott 23.5
43 41 Marvin Vettori 18
44 42 Trevor Smith 16.5
45 43 Jonathan Wilson 14
45 43 Scott Askham 14
47 45 Andrew Sanchez 11.5
48 46 Devin Clark 10
49 47 Marcelo Guimaraes 8
49 47 Oluwale Bamgbose 8
51 49 Oskar Piechota 5
52 50 Alessio Di Chirico 4.5
53 NR Darren Stewart 0
53 52 Keith Berish 0
53 52 Rob Wilkinson 0

Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings

