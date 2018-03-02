Quantcast
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Mar 2/18
Posted by on March 2, 2018
February 10, 2018; Perth, Australia; Yoel Romero moves in with a kick against Luke Rockhold during UFC 221 at Perth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stewart Allen-USA TODAY Sports

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Middleweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank    
1 1 Georges St-Pierre 481
2 2 5 Chris Weidman 411
3 3 1 Robert Whittaker 373.5
4 6 2 Yoel Romero 308
5 5 6 Kelvin Gastelum 299
6 4 4 Luke Rockhold 295
7 7 7 Michael Bisping 262
8 9 3 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 243
9 10 Tim Boetsch 190
10 11 Anderson Silva 185
11 8 8 Derek Brunson 184.5
12 12 12 Thiago Santos 167.5
13 13 16 Brad Tavares 146
14 15 11 Vitor Belfort 115
15 16 Dan Kelly 113.5
16 17 10 Uriah Hall 110
17 18 Thales Leites 108
18 19 15 Paulo Costa 106.5
19 20 Elias Theodorou 98.5
20 21 13 Lyoto Machida 85
21 22 Antonio Carlos Junior 78.5
22 NR C.B. Dollaway 77.5
22 23 14 Krzysztof Jotko 77.5
24 24 Vitor Miranda 74
25 27 9 David Branch 65
25 27 Hector Lombard 65
27 25 Anthony Smith 64
28 26 Eryk Anders 62.5
29 29 Omari Akhmedov 61.5
30 30 Siyar Bahadurzada 61
31 31 Gerald Meerschaert 56
32 32 Cezar Ferreira 54
33 33 Rashad Evans 52
34 34 Trevin Giles 47.5
35 35 Johny Hendricks 46
35 35 Magnus Cedenblad 46
37 37 Jack Hermansson 45.5
38 38 Eric Spicely 44
39 39 Ramazan Emeev 40
40 40 Jack Marshman 39.5
41 41 Ryan Janes 33.5
42 53 Oskar Piechota 29.5
43 42 Alessio Di Chirico 29
44 NR Israel Adesanya 25
44 43 Julian Marquez 25
44 43 Karl Roberson 25
47 45 Brad Scott 23.5
48 46 Antonio Braga Neto 20
49 47 Marvin Vettori 18
50 48 Trevor Smith 16.5
51 49 Jonathan Wilson 14
52 50 Andrew Sanchez 11.5
53 51 Devin Clark 10
54 52 Marcelo Guimaraes 8
55 54 Darren Stewart 0
55 54 Keith Berish 0
55 54 Markus Perez 0
55 54 Rob Wilkinson 0
55 NR Tim Williams 0

 


