There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Georges St-Pierre
|481
|2
|2
|5
|Chris Weidman
|411
|3
|3
|1
|Robert Whittaker
|373.5
|4
|6
|2
|Yoel Romero
|308
|5
|5
|6
|Kelvin Gastelum
|299
|6
|4
|4
|Luke Rockhold
|295
|7
|7
|7
|Michael Bisping
|262
|8
|9
|3
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|243
|9
|10
|Tim Boetsch
|190
|10
|11
|Anderson Silva
|185
|11
|8
|8
|Derek Brunson
|184.5
|12
|12
|12
|Thiago Santos
|167.5
|13
|13
|16
|Brad Tavares
|146
|14
|15
|11
|Vitor Belfort
|115
|15
|16
|Dan Kelly
|113.5
|16
|17
|10
|Uriah Hall
|110
|17
|18
|Thales Leites
|108
|18
|19
|15
|Paulo Costa
|106.5
|19
|20
|Elias Theodorou
|98.5
|20
|21
|13
|Lyoto Machida
|85
|21
|22
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|78.5
|22
|NR
|C.B. Dollaway
|77.5
|22
|23
|14
|Krzysztof Jotko
|77.5
|24
|24
|Vitor Miranda
|74
|25
|27
|9
|David Branch
|65
|25
|27
|Hector Lombard
|65
|27
|25
|Anthony Smith
|64
|28
|26
|Eryk Anders
|62.5
|29
|29
|Omari Akhmedov
|61.5
|30
|30
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|61
|31
|31
|Gerald Meerschaert
|56
|32
|32
|Cezar Ferreira
|54
|33
|33
|Rashad Evans
|52
|34
|34
|Trevin Giles
|47.5
|35
|35
|Johny Hendricks
|46
|35
|35
|Magnus Cedenblad
|46
|37
|37
|Jack Hermansson
|45.5
|38
|38
|Eric Spicely
|44
|39
|39
|Ramazan Emeev
|40
|40
|40
|Jack Marshman
|39.5
|41
|41
|Ryan Janes
|33.5
|42
|53
|Oskar Piechota
|29.5
|43
|42
|Alessio Di Chirico
|29
|44
|NR
|Israel Adesanya
|25
|44
|43
|Julian Marquez
|25
|44
|43
|Karl Roberson
|25
|47
|45
|Brad Scott
|23.5
|48
|46
|Antonio Braga Neto
|20
|49
|47
|Marvin Vettori
|18
|50
|48
|Trevor Smith
|16.5
|51
|49
|Jonathan Wilson
|14
|52
|50
|Andrew Sanchez
|11.5
|53
|51
|Devin Clark
|10
|54
|52
|Marcelo Guimaraes
|8
|55
|54
|Darren Stewart
|0
|55
|54
|Keith Berish
|0
|55
|54
|Markus Perez
|0
|55
|54
|Rob Wilkinson
|0
|55
|NR
|Tim Williams
|0
Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings
