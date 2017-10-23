Quantcast
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Oct 23/17
Posted by on October 23, 2017
CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 10: Brad Tavares punches Caio Magalhaes during the UFC 203 event at Quicken Loans Arena on September 10, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Middleweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank    
1 1 6 Chris Weidman 411
2 2 2 Robert Whittaker 373.5
3 3 Georges St-Pierre 371
4 5 1 Michael Bisping 358
5 4 3 Luke Rockhold 346
6 6 4 Yoel Romero 295
7 7 5 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 204
8 8 9 Kelvin Gastelum 193
9 9 15 Tim Boetsch 190
10 10 7 Anderson Silva 185
11 11 8 Derek Brunson 147
12 18 14 Brad Tavares 146
13 13 16 Thiago Santos 133.5
14 15 Dan Kelly 131
15 11 Sam Alvey 122
16 16 Lyoto Machida 115
16 16 12 Vitor Belfort 115
18 25 11 Uriah Hall 110
19 14 Thales Leites 108
20 19 13 Krzysztof Jotko 77.5
21 21 Vitor Miranda 74
22 28 Anthony Smith 72
23 23 Elias Theodorou 68.5
24 22 10 David Branch 65
24 20 Hector Lombard 65
26 24 Johny Hendricks 64.5
27 26 Siyar Bahadurzada 61
28 27 Antonio Carlos Junior 55
29 29 Nate Marquardt 52
29 29 Rashad Evans 52
31 31 Jack Hermansson 51
32 32 Eric Spicely 50
32 32 Eryk Anders 50
34 34 Magnus Cedenblad 46
35 35 Jack Marshman 45
36 36 Cezar Ferreira 42
37 NR Ramazan Emeev 40
38 37 Gerald Meerschaert 35
39 38 Paulo Borrachinha 29.5
40 40 Brad Scott 23.5
41 41 Marvin Vettori 18
42 42 Trevor Smith 16.5
43 NR Jonathan Wilson 14
43 43 Scott Askham 14
45 44 Andrew Sanchez 13
46 45 Devin Clark 10
47 46 Marcelo Guimaraes 8
47 46 Oluwale Bamgbose 8
49 NR Oskar Piechota 5
50 48 Alessio Di Chirico 4.5
51 49 Ryan Janes 4
52 50 Keith Berish 0
52 50 Rob Wilkinson 0

 

