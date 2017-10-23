There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|6
|Chris Weidman
|411
|2
|2
|2
|Robert Whittaker
|373.5
|3
|3
|Georges St-Pierre
|371
|4
|5
|1
|Michael Bisping
|358
|5
|4
|3
|Luke Rockhold
|346
|6
|6
|4
|Yoel Romero
|295
|7
|7
|5
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|204
|8
|8
|9
|Kelvin Gastelum
|193
|9
|9
|15
|Tim Boetsch
|190
|10
|10
|7
|Anderson Silva
|185
|11
|11
|8
|Derek Brunson
|147
|12
|18
|14
|Brad Tavares
|146
|13
|13
|16
|Thiago Santos
|133.5
|14
|15
|Dan Kelly
|131
|15
|11
|Sam Alvey
|122
|16
|16
|Lyoto Machida
|115
|16
|16
|12
|Vitor Belfort
|115
|18
|25
|11
|Uriah Hall
|110
|19
|14
|Thales Leites
|108
|20
|19
|13
|Krzysztof Jotko
|77.5
|21
|21
|Vitor Miranda
|74
|22
|28
|Anthony Smith
|72
|23
|23
|Elias Theodorou
|68.5
|24
|22
|10
|David Branch
|65
|24
|20
|Hector Lombard
|65
|26
|24
|Johny Hendricks
|64.5
|27
|26
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|61
|28
|27
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|55
|29
|29
|Nate Marquardt
|52
|29
|29
|Rashad Evans
|52
|31
|31
|Jack Hermansson
|51
|32
|32
|Eric Spicely
|50
|32
|32
|Eryk Anders
|50
|34
|34
|Magnus Cedenblad
|46
|35
|35
|Jack Marshman
|45
|36
|36
|Cezar Ferreira
|42
|37
|NR
|Ramazan Emeev
|40
|38
|37
|Gerald Meerschaert
|35
|39
|38
|Paulo Borrachinha
|29.5
|40
|40
|Brad Scott
|23.5
|41
|41
|Marvin Vettori
|18
|42
|42
|Trevor Smith
|16.5
|43
|NR
|Jonathan Wilson
|14
|43
|43
|Scott Askham
|14
|45
|44
|Andrew Sanchez
|13
|46
|45
|Devin Clark
|10
|47
|46
|Marcelo Guimaraes
|8
|47
|46
|Oluwale Bamgbose
|8
|49
|NR
|Oskar Piechota
|5
|50
|48
|Alessio Di Chirico
|4.5
|51
|49
|Ryan Janes
|4
|52
|50
|Keith Berish
|0
|52
|50
|Rob Wilkinson
|0
Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings
