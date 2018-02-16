Quantcast
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Feb 16/18
Posted by on February 16, 2018
ANAHEIM, CA – JULY 29: Jon Jones stands in the Octagon prior to his UFC light heavyweight championship bout against Daniel Cormier during the UFC 214 event at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: Pound for Pound

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats UFC      Total
Rank Rank      
1 8 Tyron Woodley Welterweights 553.5
2 Jon Jones Light Heavyweights 546
3 1 Demetrious Johnson Flyweights 524
4 3 Daniel Cormier Light Heavyweights 521
4 4 Stipe Miocic Heavyweights 521
6 6 Georges St-Pierre Middleweights 481
7 5 Max Holloway Featherweights 445.5
8 7 T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweights 434.5
9 Chris Weidman Middleweights 411
10 Robbie Lawler Welterweights 390
11 9 Tony Ferguson Lightweights 384
12 11 Robert Whittaker Middleweights 373.5
13 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweights 343
14 Jose Aldo Featherweights 335
15 Yoel Romero Middleweights 308
16 Dominick Cruz Bantamweights 299
16 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweights 299
18 Luke Rockhold Middleweights 295
19 13 Amanda Nunes Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 293
20 Colby Covington Welterweights 277
21 15 Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Strawweights 275
22 Michael Bisping Middleweights 262
23 Al Iaquinta Lightweights 258
24 Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweights 247
25 Alistair Overeem Heavyweights 246
26 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweights 243
27 Brian Ortega Featherweights 238
28 14 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweights 235
29 Fabricio Werdum Heavyweights 234.5
30 Stephen Thompson Welterweights 226.5
31 Frankie Edgar Featherweights 224
32 Dustin Poirier Lightweights 214
33 Kevin Lee Lightweights 212.5
34 11 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweights 207
35 Jorge Masvidal Welterweights 202
36 Tim Boetsch Middleweights 190
37 Demian Maia Welterweights 189
38 Anderson Silva Middleweights 185
38 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweights 185
40 Derek Brunson Middleweights 184.5
41 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweights 184
42 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweights 183
43 Eddie Alvarez Lightweights 182
43 Islam Makhachev Lightweights 182
45 Francis Ngannou Heavyweights 181
46 James Vick Lightweights 180.5
47 Beneil Dariush Lightweights 180
48 Anthony Pettis Lightweights 179
48 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweights 179
50 Michael Chiesa Lightweights 177
51 Darren Till Welterweights 174
52 Ricardo Lamas Featherweights 170.5
53 Thiago Santos Middleweights 167.5
54 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweights 166
55 Mark Hunt Heavyweights 163
56 9 Cris Cyborg Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 161.5
57 Chan Sung Jung Featherweights 160
58 Darren Elkins Featherweights 159.5
59 Junior dos Santos Heavyweights 159
60 John Lineker Bantamweights 149
61 Alexander Gustafsson Light Heavyweights 147.5
62 Gunnar Nelson Welterweights 147
63 Alex Oliveira Welterweights 146.5
64 Brad Tavares Middleweights 146
64 Matt Brown Welterweights 146
66 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweights 143
67 Kamaru Usman Welterweights 142
68 Paul Felder Lightweights 141
69 Jimi Manuwa Light Heavyweights 138
70 Michael Johnson Featherweights 137
71 Neil Magny Welterweights 130
71 Yancy Medeiros Welterweights 130
73 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweights 129.5
74 Renan Barao Featherweights 127.5
75 Derrick Lewis Heavyweights 127
76 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweights 123
77 Sam Alvey Middleweights 122
78 Henry Cejudo Flyweights 121.5
79 Charles Oliveira Featherweights 120
79 Edson Barboza Lightweights 120
81 Mairbek Taisumov Lightweights 119
82 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweights 117.5
83 Carlos Condit Welterweights 116
83 Rob Font Bantamweights 116
85 Vitor Belfort Middleweights 115
86 Bryan Caraway Bantamweights 114
86 Marlon Moraes Bantamweights 114
88 Dan Kelly Middleweights 113.5
88 Jeremy Stephens Featherweights 113.5
90 Alex Garcia Welterweights 112.5
91 Holly Holm Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 112
92 Uriah Hall Middleweights 110
93 Jake Ellenberger Welterweights 109
94 Thales Leites Middleweights 108
95 Evan Dunham Lightweights 106.5
95 Paulo Costa Middleweights 106.5
97 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweights 106
97 Eddie Wineland Bantamweights 106
97 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweights 106
100 Josh Emmett Featherweights 102
101 Leonardo Santos Lightweights 101.5
102 Jussier Formiga Flyweights 101
102 Leon Edwards Welterweights 101
104 Myles Jury Featherweights 100
105 Elias Theodorou Middleweights 98.5
106 Chas Skelly Featherweights 96
107 Joe Soto Bantamweights 95
108 Dong Hyun Kim Welterweights 94.5
109 Marcin Tybura Heavyweights 94
110 Germaine de Randamie Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 93.5
110 Jake Matthews Welterweights 93.5
112 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweights 93
113 Alexander Volkov Heavyweights 92.5
113 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweights 92.5
115 Rustam Khabilov Lightweights 91.5
116 Bryan Barberena Welterweights 91
117 Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweights 89.5
118 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweights 89
119 Joe Lauzon Lightweights 88.5
120 Clay Guida Lightweights 87
120 Sergio Moraes Welterweights 87
122 Charles Oliveira Lightweights 86.5
122 Dan Hooker Lightweights 86.5
124 Sean Strickland Welterweights 86
124 Vicente Luque Welterweights 86
126 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweights 85
126 Lyoto Machida Middleweights 85
126 Stefan Struve Heavyweights 85
129 Alberto Mina Welterweights 84.5
130 Mike Perry Welterweights 83.5
131 Ryan LaFlare Welterweights 82.5
131 Yair Rodriguez Featherweights 82.5
133 Peter Sobotta Welterweights 81.5
134 Brian Kelleher Bantamweights 81
135 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweights 78.5
135 Jim Miller Lightweights 78.5
137 C.B. Dollaway Light Heavyweights 77.5
137 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweights 77.5
139 Keita Nakamura Welterweights 77
139 Niko Price Welterweights 77
141 Nordine Taleb Welterweights 76
142 Doo Ho Choi Featherweights 75
142 Gregor Gillespie Lightweights 75
144 Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweights 74
144 Vitor Miranda Middleweights 74
146 Mickey Gall Welterweights 73.5
147 Abel Trujillo Lightweights 73
147 Brandon Moreno Flyweights 73
147 Ilir Latifi Light Heavyweights 73
147 Sara McMann Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 73
147 Stevie Ray Lightweights 73
152 Belal Muhammad Welterweights 72.5
153 Andre Fili Featherweights 71.5
153 Warlley Alves Welterweights 71.5
155 Jason Knight Featherweights 70.5
156 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweights 70
156 Ray Borg Flyweights 70
156 Travis Browne Heavyweights 70
159 Marion Reneau Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 69.5
159 Randy Brown Welterweights 69.5
159 Rani Yahya Bantamweights 69.5
162 Diego Sanchez Welterweights 68.5
163 Gilbert Burns Lightweights 67.5
164 Alan Patrick Lightweights 66.5
164 Alejandro Perez Bantamweights 66.5
166 Zak Cummings Welterweights 66
167 Cub Swanson Featherweights 65.5
168 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweights 65
168 Chad Laprise Welterweights 65
168 David Branch Middleweights 65
168 Hector Lombard Middleweights 65
168 Ryan Benoit Flyweights 65
173 Vinc Pichel Lightweights 64.5
174 Anthony Smith Middleweights 64
175 Dustin Ortiz Flyweights 63
175 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Light Heavyweights 63
177 Eryk Anders Middleweights 62.5
177 Tim Means Welterweights 62.5
179 David Teymur Lightweights 62
179 Iuri Alcantara Bantamweights 62
179 Michel Prazeres Lightweights 62
182 Omari Akhmedov Middleweights 61.5
183 Ed Herman Light Heavyweights 61
183 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweights 61
183 John Moraga Flyweights 61
183 Siyar Bahadurzada Middleweights 61
187 Li Jingliang Welterweights 59.5
187 Mirsad Bektic Featherweights 59.5
189 Calvin Kattar Featherweights 59
190 Ben Saunders Welterweights 58.5
190 Jordan Mein Welterweights 58.5
192 Sergio Pettis Flyweights 58
193 John Makdessi Lightweights 57.5
194 Yushin Okami Light Heavyweights 57
195 Nik Lentz Lightweights 56.5
196 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweights 56
196 Olivier Aubin-Mercier Lightweights 56
196 Tyson Pedro Light Heavyweights 56
199 Louis Smolka Flyweights 55
199 Nicco Montano Women’s Flyweights 55
199 Thiago Alves Welterweights 55
202 Thomas Almeida Bantamweights 54.5
203 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweights 54
203 Cezar Ferreira Middleweights 54
203 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweights 54
206 Dennis Bermudez Featherweights 53
206 Drew Dober Welterweights 53
206 Erick Silva Welterweights 53
206 Jon Tuck Lightweights 53
206 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 53
211 Kajan Johnson Lightweights 52.5
212 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweights 52
212 Rashad Evans Middleweights 52
214 Gabriel Benitez Featherweights 51.5
215 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweights 51
215 Paige VanZant Women’s Flyweights 51
215 Polo Reyes Lightweights 51
215 Tony Martin Lightweights 51
219 Felice Herrig Women’s Strawweights 50.5
219 John Dodson Bantamweights 50.5
221 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweights 50
222 Cat Zingano Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 49.5
222 Godofredo Pepey Featherweights 49.5
222 James Krause Lightweights 49.5
225 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweights 49
225 Julianna Pena Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 49
227 Gilbert Melendez Featherweights 48
228 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweights 47.5
228 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweights 47.5
228 Trevin Giles Middleweights 47.5
228 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweights 47.5
232 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweights 47
232 Mike Pyle Welterweights 47
234 Felipe Arantes Featherweights 46.5
234 Mitch Gagnon Bantamweights 46.5
236 Alex Caceres Featherweights 46
236 Johny Hendricks Middleweights 46
236 Magnus Cedenblad Middleweights 46
236 Ulka Sasaki Flyweights 46
240 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweights 45.5
240 Chris Wade Lightweights 45.5
240 Jack Hermansson Middleweights 45.5
243 Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweights 45
243 Russell Doane Bantamweights 45
245 Eric Spicely Middleweights 44
246 Ben Nguyen Flyweights 43.5
246 Gleison Tibau Lightweights 43.5
246 Tim Elliott Bantamweights 43.5
249 Alexander Yakovlev Welterweights 43
249 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Strawweights 43
249 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweights 43
249 Leslie Smith Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 43
249 Matthew Lopez Bantamweights 43
254 Arnold Allen Featherweights 42.5
254 Jason Saggo Lightweights 42.5
254 Tatiana Suarez Women’s Strawweights 42.5
257 Gian Villante Light Heavyweights 42
258 Danny Roberts Welterweights 41
258 Wilson Reis Flyweights 41
260 Bobby Green Lightweights 40.5
261 Ramazan Emeev Middleweights 40
262 Alan Jouban Welterweights 39.5
262 Jack Marshman Middleweights 39.5
262 Walt Harris Heavyweights 39.5
265 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweights 39
265 Matheus Nicolau Flyweights 39
267 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweights 38
268 Joseph Duffy Lightweights 37.5
268 Luis Henrique Heavyweights 37.5
268 Marlon Vera Bantamweights 37.5
271 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweights 36.5
271 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweights 36.5
273 Justin Gaethje Lightweights 36
273 Lando Vannata Lightweights 36
273 Shane Burgos Featherweights 36
276 Renato Moicano Featherweights 35.5
277 Ricardo Ramos Bantamweights 34.5
278 Hyun Gyu Lim Welterweights 34
279 Brett Johns Bantamweights 33.5
279 Damian Stasiak Bantamweights 33.5
279 Ryan Janes Middleweights 33.5
282 Frankie Saenz Bantamweights 33
283 Chris Holdsworth Bantamweights 32.5
283 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweights 32.5
283 Shinsho Anzai Welterweights 32.5
286 Joaquim Silva Lightweights 32
286 Joe Proctor Welterweights 32
286 Paul Craig Light Heavyweights 32
286 Steve Bosse Light Heavyweights 32
290 Dong Hyun Kim Lightweights 31.5
290 Justin Ledet Heavyweights 31.5
292 Diego Rivas Bantamweights 31
292 Drakkar Klose Lightweights 31
292 Sage Northcutt Lightweights 31
292 Tarec Saffiedine Welterweights 31
296 George Sullivan Welterweights 30.5
296 Hector Sandoval Flyweights 30.5
296 Marc Diakiese Lightweights 30.5
299 Enrique Barzola Featherweights 30
299 Humberto Bandenay Featherweights 30
301 Cyril Asker Heavyweights 29.5
301 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweights 29.5
301 Justin Willis Heavyweights 29.5
304 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweights 29
304 Amanda Cooper Women’s Strawweights 29
304 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweights 29
304 Jared Cannonier Light Heavyweights 29
304 Justin Scoggins Flyweights 29
304 Sarah Moras Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 29
304 Timothy Johnson Heavyweights 29
311 Alex White Lightweights 28
311 Jimy Hettes Featherweights 28
314 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Strawweights 27.5
314 Jared Gordon Lightweights 27.5
314 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweights 27.5
314 Patrick Cummins Light Heavyweights 27.5
318 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 27
318 Jake Collier Light Heavyweights 27
318 Junior Albini Heavyweights 27
318 Patrick Williams Bantamweights 27
322 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweights 26.5
322 Bethe Correia Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 26.5
322 Khalil Rountree Light Heavyweights 26.5
322 Maryna Moroz Women’s Strawweights 26.5
326 Johnny Eduardo Bantamweights 26
327 Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweights 25.5
327 Scott Holtzman Lightweights 25.5
327 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweights 25.5
330 Alex Perez Flyweights 25
330 Andre Soukhamthath Bantamweights 25
330 Aspen Ladd Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 25
330 Cory Sandhagen Featherweights 25
330 Daniel Spitz Heavyweights 25
330 Davi Ramos Lightweights 25
330 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweights 25
330 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweights 25
330 Israel Adesanya Middleweights 25
330 Jared Gordon Featherweights 25
330 Julian Marquez Middleweights 25
330 Karl Roberson Middleweights 25
330 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweights 25
330 Luan Chagas Welterweights 25
330 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweights 25
330 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweights 25
330 Rachael Ostovich Women’s Flyweights 25
330 Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweights 25
330 Song Kenan Welterweights 25
330 Song Yadong Featherweights 25
349 Chase Sherman Heavyweights 24.5
349 Cortney Casey Women’s Strawweights 24.5
349 Jessica Rose-Clark Women’s Flyweights 24.5
352 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweights 24
352 Luke Sanders Bantamweights 24
352 Tom Breese Welterweights 24
355 Brad Scott Middleweights 23.5
356 Bojan Velickovic Welterweights 23
356 Gray Maynard Featherweights 23
358 Antonio Braga Neto Welterweights 22.5
358 Damir Hadzovic Lightweights 22.5
358 Galore Bofando Welterweights 22.5
358 Ian Entwistle Bantamweights 22.5
358 Jeremy Kimball Light Heavyweights 22.5
358 Jordan Rinaldi Lightweights 22.5
358 Joseph Morales Flyweights 22.5
358 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Flyweights 22.5
358 Marcelo Golm Heavyweights 22.5
358 Martin Bravo Featherweights 22.5
358 Teemu Packalen Lightweights 22.5
358 Tom Duquesnoy Bantamweights 22.5
370 Andrew Holbrook Lightweights 22
370 Zak Ottow Welterweights 22
372 Alex Morono Welterweights 20.5
373 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweights 20
373 Alvaro Herrera Lightweights 20
373 Antonio Braga Neto Middleweights 20
373 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweights 20
373 Ross Pearson Lightweights 20
378 Artem Lobov Featherweights 19.5
379 Erik Koch Lightweights 19
379 Jordan Johnson Light Heavyweights 19
381 Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweights 18
381 Lyman Good Welterweights 18
381 Marco Beltran Flyweights 18
381 Marvin Vettori Middleweights 18
381 Max Griffin Welterweights 18
386 Dominique Steele Welterweights 17.5
386 Henry Briones Bantamweights 17.5
388 Josh Emmett Lightweights 17
388 Viviane Pereira Women’s Strawweights 17
390 Court McGee Welterweights 16.5
390 Nick Hein Featherweights 16.5
390 Trevor Smith Middleweights 16.5
393 Desmond Green Lightweights 16
393 Jeremy Kennedy Featherweights 16
393 Mizuto Hirota Lightweights 16
396 Cody Stamman Bantamweights 14.5
396 JJ Aldich Women’s Strawweights 14.5
398 Jonathan Wilson Middleweights 14
398 Luke Jumeau Welterweights 14
400 Kyle Bochniak Featherweights 13
400 Rick Glenn Featherweights 13
402 Devin Clark Light Heavyweights 12.5
403 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweights 12
404 Andrew Sanchez Middleweights 11.5
405 Francimar Barroso Light Heavyweights 11
406 Adam Milstead Heavyweights 10
406 Anthony Hamilton Heavyweights 10
406 Devin Clark Middleweights 10
406 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweights 10
406 Matt Schnell Flyweights 10
406 Sultan Aliev Welterweights 10
412 Bec Rawlings Women’s Flyweights 9.5
412 Damien Brown Lightweights 9.5
412 Juliana Lima Women’s Strawweights 9.5
412 Mark Godbeer Heavyweights 9.5
412 Nina Ansaroff Women’s Strawweights 9.5
417 Augusto Mendes Bantamweights 9
417 Emil Meek Welterweights 9
417 Guido Cannetti Bantamweights 9
417 Jason Gonzalez Lightweights 9
417 Magomed Bibulatov Flyweights 9
422 Danielle Taylor Women’s Strawweights 8.5
423 Alex Chambers Women’s Strawweights 8
423 Charles Rosa Featherweights 8
423 Frankie Perez Lightweights 8
423 Marcel Fortuna Light Heavyweights 8
423 Marcelo Guimaraes Middleweights 8
428 Justine Kish Women’s Strawweights 7.5
429 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweights 7
429 Nico Musoke Welterweights 7
431 Kailin Curran Women’s Strawweights 6
432 Abdul-Kerim Edilov Light Heavyweights 5
432 Adam Wieczorek Heavyweights 5
432 Arjun Bhullar Heavyweights 5
432 Benito Lopez Bantamweights 5
432 Danny Henry Lightweights 5
432 Eric Shelton Flyweights 5
432 Gina Mazany Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 5
432 Irene Aldana Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 5
432 Jonathan Meunier Welterweights 5
432 Julio Arce Featherweights 5
432 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 5
432 Mads Burnell Featherweights 5
432 Marcin Held Lightweights 5
432 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweights 5
432 Nadia Kassem Women’s Strawweights 5
432 Naoki Inoue Flyweights 5
432 Oskar Piechota Middleweights 5
432 Poliana Botelho Women’s Strawweights 5
432 Rolando Dy Featherweights 5
432 Sean O’Malley Bantamweights 5
432 Sheldon Westcott Welterweights 5
432 Syuri Kondo Women’s Strawweights 5
432 Thibault Gouti Lightweights 5
432 Wang Guan Featherweights 5
432 Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweights 5
457 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweights 4.5
457 Alexa Grasso Women’s Strawweights 4.5
457 Daichi Abe Welterweights 4.5
457 Darrell Horcher Lightweights 4.5
457 Davey Grant Bantamweights 4.5
457 Felipe Silva Lightweights 4.5
457 Frank Camacho Welterweights 4.5
457 Gavin Tucker Featherweights 4.5
457 Jamie Moyle Women’s Strawweights 4.5
457 Jarred Brooks Flyweights 4.5
457 Jessin Ayari Welterweights 4.5
457 Lina Lansberg Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 4.5
457 Nathan Coy Welterweights 4.5
470 Albert Morales Bantamweights 4
470 Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweights 4
470 Heather Jo Clark Women’s Strawweights 4
470 Jenel Lausa Flyweights 4
470 Josh Stansbury Light Heavyweights 4
475 Dhiego Lima Welterweights 3.5
476 Josh Burkman Welterweights 3
477 Alex Reyes Welterweights 0
477 Allen Crowder Heavyweights 0
477 Amanda Lemos Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 0
477 Ariel Beck Women’s Flyweights 0
477 Ashkan Mokhtarian Flyweights 0
477 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweights 0
477 Austin Arnett Featherweights 0
477 B.J. Penn Featherweights 0
477 Barb Honchak Women’s Flyweights 0
477 Bharat Kandare Featherweights 0
477 Bobby Nash Welterweights 0
477 Bojan Mihajlovic Light Heavyweights 0
477 Brandon Davis Featherweights 0
477 Brian Camozzi Welterweights 0
477 Chan-Mi Jeon Women’s Strawweights 0
477 Chris De La Rocha Heavyweights 0
477 Christian Colombo Heavyweights 0
477 Claudio Puelles Lightweights 0
477 Cody Bochnovic Light Heavyweights 0
477 Damian Grabowski Heavyweights 0
477 Dan Ige Featherweights 0
477 Daniel Teymur Lightweights 0
477 Darren Stewart Middleweights 0
477 Devin Powell Lightweights 0
477 Dmitrii Smolyakov Heavyweights 0
477 Emily Whitmire Women’s Flyweights 0
477 Hu Yaozong Heavyweights 0
477 Jarjis Danho Heavyweights 0
477 Jessica Aguilar Women’s Strawweights 0
477 Jodie Esquibel Women’s Strawweights 0
477 Kalindra Faria Women’s Flyweights 0
477 Karine Gevorgyan Women’s Flyweights 0
477 Keith Berish Middleweights 0
477 Kwan Ho Kwak Bantamweights 0
477 Maia Stevenson Women’s Strawweights 0
477 Mark De La Rosa Bantamweights 0
477 Markus Perez Middleweights 0
477 Matt Bessette Featherweights 0
477 Matt Frevola Lightweights 0
477 Melinda Fabian Women’s Flyweights 0
477 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweights 0
477 Michel Quinones Lightweights 0
477 Mike Santiago Featherweights 0
477 Muslim Salikhov Welterweights 0
477 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweights 0
477 Oliver Enkamp Welterweights 0
477 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweights 0
477 Rashad Coulter Heavyweights 0
477 Rob Wilkinson Middleweights 0
477 Roberto Sanchez Flyweights 0
477 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweights 0
477 Sabah Homasi Welterweights 0
477 Salim Touahri Welterweights 0
477 Saparbek Safarov Light Heavyweights 0
477 Shane Young Featherweights 0
477 Sheymon Moraes Featherweights 0
477 Talita Bernardo Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 0
477 Terrion Ware Bantamweights 0
477 Terrion Ware Featherweights 0
477 Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki Women’s Strawweights 0
477 Tonya Evinger Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 0
477 Veronica Macedo Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 0
477 Wu Yanan Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 0
477 Wuliji Buren Featherweights 0
477 Zu Anyanwu Heavyweights 0

 

