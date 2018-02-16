There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats UFC Total Rank Rank 1 8 Tyron Woodley Welterweights 553.5 2 Jon Jones Light Heavyweights 546 3 1 Demetrious Johnson Flyweights 524 4 3 Daniel Cormier Light Heavyweights 521 4 4 Stipe Miocic Heavyweights 521 6 6 Georges St-Pierre Middleweights 481 7 5 Max Holloway Featherweights 445.5 8 7 T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweights 434.5 9 Chris Weidman Middleweights 411 10 Robbie Lawler Welterweights 390 11 9 Tony Ferguson Lightweights 384 12 11 Robert Whittaker Middleweights 373.5 13 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweights 343 14 Jose Aldo Featherweights 335 15 Yoel Romero Middleweights 308 16 Dominick Cruz Bantamweights 299 16 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweights 299 18 Luke Rockhold Middleweights 295 19 13 Amanda Nunes Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 293 20 Colby Covington Welterweights 277 21 15 Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Strawweights 275 22 Michael Bisping Middleweights 262 23 Al Iaquinta Lightweights 258 24 Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweights 247 25 Alistair Overeem Heavyweights 246 26 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweights 243 27 Brian Ortega Featherweights 238 28 14 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweights 235 29 Fabricio Werdum Heavyweights 234.5 30 Stephen Thompson Welterweights 226.5 31 Frankie Edgar Featherweights 224 32 Dustin Poirier Lightweights 214 33 Kevin Lee Lightweights 212.5 34 11 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweights 207 35 Jorge Masvidal Welterweights 202 36 Tim Boetsch Middleweights 190 37 Demian Maia Welterweights 189 38 Anderson Silva Middleweights 185 38 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweights 185 40 Derek Brunson Middleweights 184.5 41 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweights 184 42 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweights 183 43 Eddie Alvarez Lightweights 182 43 Islam Makhachev Lightweights 182 45 Francis Ngannou Heavyweights 181 46 James Vick Lightweights 180.5 47 Beneil Dariush Lightweights 180 48 Anthony Pettis Lightweights 179 48 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweights 179 50 Michael Chiesa Lightweights 177 51 Darren Till Welterweights 174 52 Ricardo Lamas Featherweights 170.5 53 Thiago Santos Middleweights 167.5 54 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweights 166 55 Mark Hunt Heavyweights 163 56 9 Cris Cyborg Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 161.5 57 Chan Sung Jung Featherweights 160 58 Darren Elkins Featherweights 159.5 59 Junior dos Santos Heavyweights 159 60 John Lineker Bantamweights 149 61 Alexander Gustafsson Light Heavyweights 147.5 62 Gunnar Nelson Welterweights 147 63 Alex Oliveira Welterweights 146.5 64 Brad Tavares Middleweights 146 64 Matt Brown Welterweights 146 66 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweights 143 67 Kamaru Usman Welterweights 142 68 Paul Felder Lightweights 141 69 Jimi Manuwa Light Heavyweights 138 70 Michael Johnson Featherweights 137 71 Neil Magny Welterweights 130 71 Yancy Medeiros Welterweights 130 73 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweights 129.5 74 Renan Barao Featherweights 127.5 75 Derrick Lewis Heavyweights 127 76 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweights 123 77 Sam Alvey Middleweights 122 78 Henry Cejudo Flyweights 121.5 79 Charles Oliveira Featherweights 120 79 Edson Barboza Lightweights 120 81 Mairbek Taisumov Lightweights 119 82 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweights 117.5 83 Carlos Condit Welterweights 116 83 Rob Font Bantamweights 116 85 Vitor Belfort Middleweights 115 86 Bryan Caraway Bantamweights 114 86 Marlon Moraes Bantamweights 114 88 Dan Kelly Middleweights 113.5 88 Jeremy Stephens Featherweights 113.5 90 Alex Garcia Welterweights 112.5 91 Holly Holm Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 112 92 Uriah Hall Middleweights 110 93 Jake Ellenberger Welterweights 109 94 Thales Leites Middleweights 108 95 Evan Dunham Lightweights 106.5 95 Paulo Costa Middleweights 106.5 97 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweights 106 97 Eddie Wineland Bantamweights 106 97 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweights 106 100 Josh Emmett Featherweights 102 101 Leonardo Santos Lightweights 101.5 102 Jussier Formiga Flyweights 101 102 Leon Edwards Welterweights 101 104 Myles Jury Featherweights 100 105 Elias Theodorou Middleweights 98.5 106 Chas Skelly Featherweights 96 107 Joe Soto Bantamweights 95 108 Dong Hyun Kim Welterweights 94.5 109 Marcin Tybura Heavyweights 94 110 Germaine de Randamie Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 93.5 110 Jake Matthews Welterweights 93.5 112 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweights 93 113 Alexander Volkov Heavyweights 92.5 113 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweights 92.5 115 Rustam Khabilov Lightweights 91.5 116 Bryan Barberena Welterweights 91 117 Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweights 89.5 118 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweights 89 119 Joe Lauzon Lightweights 88.5 120 Clay Guida Lightweights 87 120 Sergio Moraes Welterweights 87 122 Charles Oliveira Lightweights 86.5 122 Dan Hooker Lightweights 86.5 124 Sean Strickland Welterweights 86 124 Vicente Luque Welterweights 86 126 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweights 85 126 Lyoto Machida Middleweights 85 126 Stefan Struve Heavyweights 85 129 Alberto Mina Welterweights 84.5 130 Mike Perry Welterweights 83.5 131 Ryan LaFlare Welterweights 82.5 131 Yair Rodriguez Featherweights 82.5 133 Peter Sobotta Welterweights 81.5 134 Brian Kelleher Bantamweights 81 135 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweights 78.5 135 Jim Miller Lightweights 78.5 137 C.B. Dollaway Light Heavyweights 77.5 137 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweights 77.5 139 Keita Nakamura Welterweights 77 139 Niko Price Welterweights 77 141 Nordine Taleb Welterweights 76 142 Doo Ho Choi Featherweights 75 142 Gregor Gillespie Lightweights 75 144 Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweights 74 144 Vitor Miranda Middleweights 74 146 Mickey Gall Welterweights 73.5 147 Abel Trujillo Lightweights 73 147 Brandon Moreno Flyweights 73 147 Ilir Latifi Light Heavyweights 73 147 Sara McMann Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 73 147 Stevie Ray Lightweights 73 152 Belal Muhammad Welterweights 72.5 153 Andre Fili Featherweights 71.5 153 Warlley Alves Welterweights 71.5 155 Jason Knight Featherweights 70.5 156 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweights 70 156 Ray Borg Flyweights 70 156 Travis Browne Heavyweights 70 159 Marion Reneau Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 69.5 159 Randy Brown Welterweights 69.5 159 Rani Yahya Bantamweights 69.5 162 Diego Sanchez Welterweights 68.5 163 Gilbert Burns Lightweights 67.5 164 Alan Patrick Lightweights 66.5 164 Alejandro Perez Bantamweights 66.5 166 Zak Cummings Welterweights 66 167 Cub Swanson Featherweights 65.5 168 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweights 65 168 Chad Laprise Welterweights 65 168 David Branch Middleweights 65 168 Hector Lombard Middleweights 65 168 Ryan Benoit Flyweights 65 173 Vinc Pichel Lightweights 64.5 174 Anthony Smith Middleweights 64 175 Dustin Ortiz Flyweights 63 175 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Light Heavyweights 63 177 Eryk Anders Middleweights 62.5 177 Tim Means Welterweights 62.5 179 David Teymur Lightweights 62 179 Iuri Alcantara Bantamweights 62 179 Michel Prazeres Lightweights 62 182 Omari Akhmedov Middleweights 61.5 183 Ed Herman Light Heavyweights 61 183 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweights 61 183 John Moraga Flyweights 61 183 Siyar Bahadurzada Middleweights 61 187 Li Jingliang Welterweights 59.5 187 Mirsad Bektic Featherweights 59.5 189 Calvin Kattar Featherweights 59 190 Ben Saunders Welterweights 58.5 190 Jordan Mein Welterweights 58.5 192 Sergio Pettis Flyweights 58 193 John Makdessi Lightweights 57.5 194 Yushin Okami Light Heavyweights 57 195 Nik Lentz Lightweights 56.5 196 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweights 56 196 Olivier Aubin-Mercier Lightweights 56 196 Tyson Pedro Light Heavyweights 56 199 Louis Smolka Flyweights 55 199 Nicco Montano Women’s Flyweights 55 199 Thiago Alves Welterweights 55 202 Thomas Almeida Bantamweights 54.5 203 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweights 54 203 Cezar Ferreira Middleweights 54 203 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweights 54 206 Dennis Bermudez Featherweights 53 206 Drew Dober Welterweights 53 206 Erick Silva Welterweights 53 206 Jon Tuck Lightweights 53 206 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 53 211 Kajan Johnson Lightweights 52.5 212 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweights 52 212 Rashad Evans Middleweights 52 214 Gabriel Benitez Featherweights 51.5 215 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweights 51 215 Paige VanZant Women’s Flyweights 51 215 Polo Reyes Lightweights 51 215 Tony Martin Lightweights 51 219 Felice Herrig Women’s Strawweights 50.5 219 John Dodson Bantamweights 50.5 221 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweights 50 222 Cat Zingano Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 49.5 222 Godofredo Pepey Featherweights 49.5 222 James Krause Lightweights 49.5 225 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweights 49 225 Julianna Pena Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 49 227 Gilbert Melendez Featherweights 48 228 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweights 47.5 228 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweights 47.5 228 Trevin Giles Middleweights 47.5 228 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweights 47.5 232 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweights 47 232 Mike Pyle Welterweights 47 234 Felipe Arantes Featherweights 46.5 234 Mitch Gagnon Bantamweights 46.5 236 Alex Caceres Featherweights 46 236 Johny Hendricks Middleweights 46 236 Magnus Cedenblad Middleweights 46 236 Ulka Sasaki Flyweights 46 240 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweights 45.5 240 Chris Wade Lightweights 45.5 240 Jack Hermansson Middleweights 45.5 243 Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweights 45 243 Russell Doane Bantamweights 45 245 Eric Spicely Middleweights 44 246 Ben Nguyen Flyweights 43.5 246 Gleison Tibau Lightweights 43.5 246 Tim Elliott Bantamweights 43.5 249 Alexander Yakovlev Welterweights 43 249 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Strawweights 43 249 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweights 43 249 Leslie Smith Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 43 249 Matthew Lopez Bantamweights 43 254 Arnold Allen Featherweights 42.5 254 Jason Saggo Lightweights 42.5 254 Tatiana Suarez Women’s Strawweights 42.5 257 Gian Villante Light Heavyweights 42 258 Danny Roberts Welterweights 41 258 Wilson Reis Flyweights 41 260 Bobby Green Lightweights 40.5 261 Ramazan Emeev Middleweights 40 262 Alan Jouban Welterweights 39.5 262 Jack Marshman Middleweights 39.5 262 Walt Harris Heavyweights 39.5 265 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweights 39 265 Matheus Nicolau Flyweights 39 267 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweights 38 268 Joseph Duffy Lightweights 37.5 268 Luis Henrique Heavyweights 37.5 268 Marlon Vera Bantamweights 37.5 271 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweights 36.5 271 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweights 36.5 273 Justin Gaethje Lightweights 36 273 Lando Vannata Lightweights 36 273 Shane Burgos Featherweights 36 276 Renato Moicano Featherweights 35.5 277 Ricardo Ramos Bantamweights 34.5 278 Hyun Gyu Lim Welterweights 34 279 Brett Johns Bantamweights 33.5 279 Damian Stasiak Bantamweights 33.5 279 Ryan Janes Middleweights 33.5 282 Frankie Saenz Bantamweights 33 283 Chris Holdsworth Bantamweights 32.5 283 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweights 32.5 283 Shinsho Anzai Welterweights 32.5 286 Joaquim Silva Lightweights 32 286 Joe Proctor Welterweights 32 286 Paul Craig Light Heavyweights 32 286 Steve Bosse Light Heavyweights 32 290 Dong Hyun Kim Lightweights 31.5 290 Justin Ledet Heavyweights 31.5 292 Diego Rivas Bantamweights 31 292 Drakkar Klose Lightweights 31 292 Sage Northcutt Lightweights 31 292 Tarec Saffiedine Welterweights 31 296 George Sullivan Welterweights 30.5 296 Hector Sandoval Flyweights 30.5 296 Marc Diakiese Lightweights 30.5 299 Enrique Barzola Featherweights 30 299 Humberto Bandenay Featherweights 30 301 Cyril Asker Heavyweights 29.5 301 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweights 29.5 301 Justin Willis Heavyweights 29.5 304 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweights 29 304 Amanda Cooper Women’s Strawweights 29 304 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweights 29 304 Jared Cannonier Light Heavyweights 29 304 Justin Scoggins Flyweights 29 304 Sarah Moras Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 29 304 Timothy Johnson Heavyweights 29 311 Alex White Lightweights 28 311 Jimy Hettes Featherweights 28 314 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Strawweights 27.5 314 Jared Gordon Lightweights 27.5 314 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweights 27.5 314 Patrick Cummins Light Heavyweights 27.5 318 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 27 318 Jake Collier Light Heavyweights 27 318 Junior Albini Heavyweights 27 318 Patrick Williams Bantamweights 27 322 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweights 26.5 322 Bethe Correia Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 26.5 322 Khalil Rountree Light Heavyweights 26.5 322 Maryna Moroz Women’s Strawweights 26.5 326 Johnny Eduardo Bantamweights 26 327 Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweights 25.5 327 Scott Holtzman Lightweights 25.5 327 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweights 25.5 330 Alex Perez Flyweights 25 330 Andre Soukhamthath Bantamweights 25 330 Aspen Ladd Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 25 330 Cory Sandhagen Featherweights 25 330 Daniel Spitz Heavyweights 25 330 Davi Ramos Lightweights 25 330 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweights 25 330 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweights 25 330 Israel Adesanya Middleweights 25 330 Jared Gordon Featherweights 25 330 Julian Marquez Middleweights 25 330 Karl Roberson Middleweights 25 330 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweights 25 330 Luan Chagas Welterweights 25 330 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweights 25 330 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweights 25 330 Rachael Ostovich Women’s Flyweights 25 330 Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweights 25 330 Song Kenan Welterweights 25 330 Song Yadong Featherweights 25 349 Chase Sherman Heavyweights 24.5 349 Cortney Casey Women’s Strawweights 24.5 349 Jessica Rose-Clark Women’s Flyweights 24.5 352 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweights 24 352 Luke Sanders Bantamweights 24 352 Tom Breese Welterweights 24 355 Brad Scott Middleweights 23.5 356 Bojan Velickovic Welterweights 23 356 Gray Maynard Featherweights 23 358 Antonio Braga Neto Welterweights 22.5 358 Damir Hadzovic Lightweights 22.5 358 Galore Bofando Welterweights 22.5 358 Ian Entwistle Bantamweights 22.5 358 Jeremy Kimball Light Heavyweights 22.5 358 Jordan Rinaldi Lightweights 22.5 358 Joseph Morales Flyweights 22.5 358 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Flyweights 22.5 358 Marcelo Golm Heavyweights 22.5 358 Martin Bravo Featherweights 22.5 358 Teemu Packalen Lightweights 22.5 358 Tom Duquesnoy Bantamweights 22.5 370 Andrew Holbrook Lightweights 22 370 Zak Ottow Welterweights 22 372 Alex Morono Welterweights 20.5 373 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweights 20 373 Alvaro Herrera Lightweights 20 373 Antonio Braga Neto Middleweights 20 373 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweights 20 373 Ross Pearson Lightweights 20 378 Artem Lobov Featherweights 19.5 379 Erik Koch Lightweights 19 379 Jordan Johnson Light Heavyweights 19 381 Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweights 18 381 Lyman Good Welterweights 18 381 Marco Beltran Flyweights 18 381 Marvin Vettori Middleweights 18 381 Max Griffin Welterweights 18 386 Dominique Steele Welterweights 17.5 386 Henry Briones Bantamweights 17.5 388 Josh Emmett Lightweights 17 388 Viviane Pereira Women’s Strawweights 17 390 Court McGee Welterweights 16.5 390 Nick Hein Featherweights 16.5 390 Trevor Smith Middleweights 16.5 393 Desmond Green Lightweights 16 393 Jeremy Kennedy Featherweights 16 393 Mizuto Hirota Lightweights 16 396 Cody Stamman Bantamweights 14.5 396 JJ Aldich Women’s Strawweights 14.5 398 Jonathan Wilson Middleweights 14 398 Luke Jumeau Welterweights 14 400 Kyle Bochniak Featherweights 13 400 Rick Glenn Featherweights 13 402 Devin Clark Light Heavyweights 12.5 403 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweights 12 404 Andrew Sanchez Middleweights 11.5 405 Francimar Barroso Light Heavyweights 11 406 Adam Milstead Heavyweights 10 406 Anthony Hamilton Heavyweights 10 406 Devin Clark Middleweights 10 406 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweights 10 406 Matt Schnell Flyweights 10 406 Sultan Aliev Welterweights 10 412 Bec Rawlings Women’s Flyweights 9.5 412 Damien Brown Lightweights 9.5 412 Juliana Lima Women’s Strawweights 9.5 412 Mark Godbeer Heavyweights 9.5 412 Nina Ansaroff Women’s Strawweights 9.5 417 Augusto Mendes Bantamweights 9 417 Emil Meek Welterweights 9 417 Guido Cannetti Bantamweights 9 417 Jason Gonzalez Lightweights 9 417 Magomed Bibulatov Flyweights 9 422 Danielle Taylor Women’s Strawweights 8.5 423 Alex Chambers Women’s Strawweights 8 423 Charles Rosa Featherweights 8 423 Frankie Perez Lightweights 8 423 Marcel Fortuna Light Heavyweights 8 423 Marcelo Guimaraes Middleweights 8 428 Justine Kish Women’s Strawweights 7.5 429 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweights 7 429 Nico Musoke Welterweights 7 431 Kailin Curran Women’s Strawweights 6 432 Abdul-Kerim Edilov Light Heavyweights 5 432 Adam Wieczorek Heavyweights 5 432 Arjun Bhullar Heavyweights 5 432 Benito Lopez Bantamweights 5 432 Danny Henry Lightweights 5 432 Eric Shelton Flyweights 5 432 Gina Mazany Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 5 432 Irene Aldana Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 5 432 Jonathan Meunier Welterweights 5 432 Julio Arce Featherweights 5 432 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 5 432 Mads Burnell Featherweights 5 432 Marcin Held Lightweights 5 432 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweights 5 432 Nadia Kassem Women’s Strawweights 5 432 Naoki Inoue Flyweights 5 432 Oskar Piechota Middleweights 5 432 Poliana Botelho Women’s Strawweights 5 432 Rolando Dy Featherweights 5 432 Sean O’Malley Bantamweights 5 432 Sheldon Westcott Welterweights 5 432 Syuri Kondo Women’s Strawweights 5 432 Thibault Gouti Lightweights 5 432 Wang Guan Featherweights 5 432 Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweights 5 457 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweights 4.5 457 Alexa Grasso Women’s Strawweights 4.5 457 Daichi Abe Welterweights 4.5 457 Darrell Horcher Lightweights 4.5 457 Davey Grant Bantamweights 4.5 457 Felipe Silva Lightweights 4.5 457 Frank Camacho Welterweights 4.5 457 Gavin Tucker Featherweights 4.5 457 Jamie Moyle Women’s Strawweights 4.5 457 Jarred Brooks Flyweights 4.5 457 Jessin Ayari Welterweights 4.5 457 Lina Lansberg Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 4.5 457 Nathan Coy Welterweights 4.5 470 Albert Morales Bantamweights 4 470 Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweights 4 470 Heather Jo Clark Women’s Strawweights 4 470 Jenel Lausa Flyweights 4 470 Josh Stansbury Light Heavyweights 4 475 Dhiego Lima Welterweights 3.5 476 Josh Burkman Welterweights 3 477 Alex Reyes Welterweights 0 477 Allen Crowder Heavyweights 0 477 Amanda Lemos Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 0 477 Ariel Beck Women’s Flyweights 0 477 Ashkan Mokhtarian Flyweights 0 477 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweights 0 477 Austin Arnett Featherweights 0 477 B.J. Penn Featherweights 0 477 Barb Honchak Women’s Flyweights 0 477 Bharat Kandare Featherweights 0 477 Bobby Nash Welterweights 0 477 Bojan Mihajlovic Light Heavyweights 0 477 Brandon Davis Featherweights 0 477 Brian Camozzi Welterweights 0 477 Chan-Mi Jeon Women’s Strawweights 0 477 Chris De La Rocha Heavyweights 0 477 Christian Colombo Heavyweights 0 477 Claudio Puelles Lightweights 0 477 Cody Bochnovic Light Heavyweights 0 477 Damian Grabowski Heavyweights 0 477 Dan Ige Featherweights 0 477 Daniel Teymur Lightweights 0 477 Darren Stewart Middleweights 0 477 Devin Powell Lightweights 0 477 Dmitrii Smolyakov Heavyweights 0 477 Emily Whitmire Women’s Flyweights 0 477 Hu Yaozong Heavyweights 0 477 Jarjis Danho Heavyweights 0 477 Jessica Aguilar Women’s Strawweights 0 477 Jodie Esquibel Women’s Strawweights 0 477 Kalindra Faria Women’s Flyweights 0 477 Karine Gevorgyan Women’s Flyweights 0 477 Keith Berish Middleweights 0 477 Kwan Ho Kwak Bantamweights 0 477 Maia Stevenson Women’s Strawweights 0 477 Mark De La Rosa Bantamweights 0 477 Markus Perez Middleweights 0 477 Matt Bessette Featherweights 0 477 Matt Frevola Lightweights 0 477 Melinda Fabian Women’s Flyweights 0 477 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweights 0 477 Michel Quinones Lightweights 0 477 Mike Santiago Featherweights 0 477 Muslim Salikhov Welterweights 0 477 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweights 0 477 Oliver Enkamp Welterweights 0 477 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweights 0 477 Rashad Coulter Heavyweights 0 477 Rob Wilkinson Middleweights 0 477 Roberto Sanchez Flyweights 0 477 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweights 0 477 Sabah Homasi Welterweights 0 477 Salim Touahri Welterweights 0 477 Saparbek Safarov Light Heavyweights 0 477 Shane Young Featherweights 0 477 Sheymon Moraes Featherweights 0 477 Talita Bernardo Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 0 477 Terrion Ware Bantamweights 0 477 Terrion Ware Featherweights 0 477 Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki Women’s Strawweights 0 477 Tonya Evinger Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 0 477 Veronica Macedo Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 0 477 Wu Yanan Women’s Feather/Bantamweights 0 477 Wuliji Buren Featherweights 0 477 Zu Anyanwu Heavyweights 0

