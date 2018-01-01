Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound
Posted by on January 1, 2018

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: Pound for Pound

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats UFC      Total
Rank Rank      
1 8 Tyron Woodley Welterweights 553.5
2 Jon Jones Light Heavyweights 546
3 1 Demetrious Johnson Flyweights 524
4 5 Daniel Cormier Light Heavyweights 488
5 3 Georges St-Pierre Middleweights 481
6 7 Stipe Miocic Heavyweights 475
7 4 Max Holloway Featherweights 445.5
8 6 T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweights 434.5
9 Chris Weidman Middleweights 411
10 Robbie Lawler Welterweights 390
11 10 Tony Ferguson Lightweights 384
12 12 Robert Whittaker Middleweights 373.5
13 Luke Rockhold Middleweights 346
14 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweights 343
15 Jose Aldo Featherweights 335
16 Dominick Cruz Bantamweights 299
16 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweights 299
18 Yoel Romero Middleweights 295
19 13 Amanda Nunes Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 293
20 Colby Covington Welterweights 277
21 15 Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Fly/Strawweight 275
22 Michael Bisping Middleweights 262
23 Al Iaquinta Lightweights 258
24 Rose Namajunas Women’s Fly/Strawweight 247
25 Alistair Overeem Heavyweights 246
26 Brian Ortega Featherweights 238
27 14 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweights 235
28 Fabricio Werdum Heavyweights 234.5
29 Stephen Thompson Welterweights 226.5
30 Frankie Edgar Featherweights 224
31 Derek Brunson Middleweights 215
32 Dustin Poirier Lightweights 214
33 Kevin Lee Lightweights 212.5
34 11 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweights 207
35 Francis Ngannou Heavyweights 206
36 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweights 204
37 Jorge Masvidal Welterweights 202
38 Mark Hunt Heavyweights 201
39 Tim Boetsch Middleweights 190
40 Demian Maia Welterweights 189
41 Anderson Silva Middleweights 185
41 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweights 185
43 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweights 184
44 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweights 183
45 Eddie Alvarez Lightweights 182
46 James Vick Lightweights 180.5
47 Beneil Dariush Lightweights 180
48 Anthony Pettis Lightweights 179
48 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweights 179
50 Michael Chiesa Lightweights 177
51 Darren Till Welterweights 174
52 Michael Johnson Lightweights 171
53 Ricardo Lamas Featherweights 170.5
54 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweights 166
55 9 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 161.5
56 Chan Sung Jung Featherweights 160
57 Junior dos Santos Heavyweights 159
58 Thiago Santos Middleweights 150.5
59 Kamaru Usman Welterweights 149.5
60 John Lineker Bantamweights 149
61 Darren Elkins Featherweights 148
62 Alexander Gustafsson Light Heavyweights 147.5
63 Gunnar Nelson Welterweights 147
64 Alex Oliveira Welterweights 146.5
65 Brad Tavares Middleweights 146
65 Matt Brown Welterweights 146
67 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweights 143
68 Paul Felder Lightweights 141
69 Jimi Manuwa Light Heavyweights 138
69 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweights 138
71 Neil Magny Welterweights 130
71 Yancy Medeiros Welterweights 130
73 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweights 129.5
74 Renan Barao Featherweights 127.5
75 Derrick Lewis Heavyweights 127
76 Sam Alvey Middleweights 122
77 Henry Cejudo Flyweights 121.5
78 Charles Oliveira Featherweights 120
78 Edson Barboza Lightweights 120
80 Mairbek Taisumov Lightweights 119
81 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweights 117.5
82 Carlos Condit Welterweights 116
83 Vitor Belfort Middleweights 115
84 Islam Makhachev Lightweights 114.5
85 Bryan Caraway Bantamweights 114
85 Marlon Moraes Bantamweights 114
87 Dan Kelly Middleweights 113.5
88 Alex Garcia Welterweights 112.5
89 Holly Holm Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 112
90 Uriah Hall Middleweights 110
91 Jake Ellenberger Welterweights 109
92 Joe Soto Bantamweights 108
92 Thales Leites Middleweights 108
94 Evan Dunham Lightweights 106.5
94 Paulo Costa Middleweights 106.5
96 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweights 106
96 Eddie Wineland Bantamweights 106
96 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweights 106
99 Josh Emmett Featherweights 102
100 Leonardo Santos Lightweights 101.5
101 Leon Edwards Welterweights 101
102 Myles Jury Featherweights 100
103 Elias Theodorou Middleweights 98.5
104 Jeremy Stephens Featherweights 97
105 Chas Skelly Featherweights 96
106 Dong Hyun Kim Welterweights 94.5
107 Marcin Tybura Heavyweights 94
108 Germaine de Randamie Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 93.5
109 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweights 93
110 Alexander Volkov Heavyweights 92.5
110 Carla Esparza Women’s Fly/Strawweight 92.5
112 Rustam Khabilov Lightweights 91.5
113 Bryan Barberena Welterweights 91
114 Lyoto Machida Middleweights 90
115 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweights 89
116 Joe Lauzon Lightweights 88.5
117 Clay Guida Lightweights 87
118 Charles Oliveira Lightweights 86.5
118 Dan Hooker Lightweights 86.5
120 Sean Strickland Welterweights 86
120 Vicente Luque Welterweights 86
122 Doo Ho Choi Featherweights 85
122 Stefan Struve Heavyweights 85
124 Alberto Mina Welterweights 84.5
125 Mike Perry Welterweights 83.5
126 Ryan LaFlare Welterweights 82.5
126 Yair Rodriguez Featherweights 82.5
128 Peter Sobotta Welterweights 81.5
129 Brian Kelleher Bantamweights 81
130 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweights 78.5
130 Jim Miller Lightweights 78.5
132 C.B. Dollaway Light Heavyweights 77.5
132 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweights 77.5
134 Keita Nakamura Welterweights 77
134 Tim Means Welterweights 77
136 Nordine Taleb Welterweights 76
136 Rob Font Bantamweights 76
138 Dennis Bermudez Featherweights 74
138 Jessica Andrade Women’s Fly/Strawweight 74
138 Vitor Miranda Middleweights 74
141 Mickey Gall Welterweights 73.5
142 Abel Trujillo Lightweights 73
142 Brandon Moreno Flyweights 73
142 Ilir Latifi Light Heavyweights 73
142 Sara McMann Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 73
142 Stevie Ray Lightweights 73
142 Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 73
148 Belal Muhammad Welterweights 72.5
149 Anthony Smith Middleweights 72
150 Warlley Alves Welterweights 71.5
151 Alan Patrick Lightweights 70.5
151 Jason Knight Featherweights 70.5
153 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweights 70
153 Eryk Anders Middleweights 70
153 Ray Borg Flyweights 70
153 Travis Browne Heavyweights 70
157 Marion Reneau Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 69.5
157 Randy Brown Welterweights 69.5
157 Rani Yahya Bantamweights 69.5
160 Diego Sanchez Welterweights 68.5
160 Sergio Moraes Welterweights 68.5
162 Li Jingliang Welterweights 68
163 Gilbert Burns Lightweights 67.5
164 Alejandro Perez Bantamweights 66.5
165 Zak Cummings Welterweights 66
166 Cub Swanson Featherweights 65.5
166 Michel Prazeres Lightweights 65.5
168 Chad Laprise Welterweights 65
168 David Branch Middleweights 65
168 Hector Lombard Middleweights 65
168 Ryan Benoit Flyweights 65
172 Jake Matthews Welterweights 64.5
172 Thomas Almeida Bantamweights 64.5
174 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Light Heavyweights 63
175 David Teymur Lightweights 62
176 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweights 61.5
176 Omari Akhmedov Middleweights 61.5
178 Ed Herman Light Heavyweights 61
178 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweights 61
178 John Moraga Flyweights 61
178 Jussier Formiga Flyweights 61
178 Siyar Bahadurzada Middleweights 61
183 Paige VanZant Women’s Fly/Strawweight 59.5
183 Ben Saunders Welterweights 58.5
183 Godofredo Pepey Featherweights 58.5
183 Jordan Mein Welterweights 58.5
187 Sergio Pettis Flyweights 58
188 John Makdessi Lightweights 57.5
189 Yushin Okami Light Heavyweights 57
190 Nik Lentz Lightweights 56.5
191 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweights 56
191 Gregor Gillespie Lightweights 56
191 Olivier Aubin-Mercier Lightweights 56
194 Gleison Tibau Lightweights 55
194 Louis Smolka Flyweights 55
194 Nicco Montano Women’s Fly/Strawweight 55
194 Thiago Alves Welterweights 55
198 Drew Dober Lightweights 54.5
199 Cezar Ferreira Middleweights 54
200 Erick Silva Welterweights 53
200 Jon Tuck Lightweights 53
200 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 53
200 Niko Price Welterweights 53
204 James Krause Welterweights 52.5
204 Kajan Johnson Lightweights 52.5
206 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweights 52
206 Rashad Evans Middleweights 52
208 Gabriel Benitez Featherweights 51.5
209 Dustin Ortiz Flyweights 51
209 Tony Martin Lightweights 51
211 Felice Herrig Women’s Fly/Strawweight 50.5
211 John Dodson Bantamweights 50.5
213 Tecia Torres Women’s Fly/Strawweight 50
214 Ben Nguyen Flyweights 49.5
214 Cat Zingano Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 49.5
216 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweights 49
216 Julianna Pena Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 49
218 Gilbert Melendez Featherweights 48
219 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweights 47.5
219 Trevin Giles Middleweights 47.5
219 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweights 47.5
222 Iuri Alcantara Bantamweights 47
222 Michelle Waterson Women’s Fly/Strawweight 47
222 Mike Pyle Welterweights 47
225 Felipe Arantes Featherweights 46.5
225 Mitch Gagnon Bantamweights 46.5
227 Alex Caceres Featherweights 46
227 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweights 46
227 Johny Hendricks Middleweights 46
227 Magnus Cedenblad Middleweights 46
227 Ulka Sasaki Flyweights 46
232 Chris Wade Lightweights 45.5
232 Jack Hermansson Middleweights 45.5
234 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweights 45
234 Bobby Green Lightweights 45
234 Claudia Gadelha Women’s Fly/Strawweight 45
234 Russell Doane Bantamweights 45
238 Eric Spicely Middleweights 44
239 Tim Elliott Bantamweights 43.5
240 Alexander Yakovlev Welterweights 43
240 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Fly/Strawweight 43
240 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweights 43
240 Leslie Smith Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 43
240 Marlon Vera Bantamweights 43
240 Matthew Lopez Bantamweights 43
246 Arnold Allen Featherweights 42.5
246 Jason Saggo Lightweights 42.5
246 Tatiana Suarez Women’s Fly/Strawweight 42.5
249 Gian Villante Light Heavyweights 41.5
250 Danny Roberts Welterweights 41
250 Wilson Reis Flyweights 41
252 Shane Burgos Featherweights 40.5
253 Ramazan Emeev Middleweights 40
254 Alan Jouban Welterweights 39.5
254 Jack Marshman Middleweights 39.5
254 Mirsad Bektic Featherweights 39.5
254 Walt Harris Heavyweights 39.5
258 Matheus Nicolau Flyweights 39
259 Vinc Pichel Lightweights 38.5
260 Andre Fili Featherweights 38
260 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Fly/Strawweight 38
262 Joseph Duffy Lightweights 37.5
262 Luis Henrique Heavyweights 37.5
264 Alexis Davis Women’s Fly/Strawweight 36.5
264 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweights 36.5
266 Joaquim Silva Lightweights 36
266 Justin Gaethje Lightweights 36
266 Lando Vannata Lightweights 36
269 Renato Moicano Featherweights 35.5
270 Johnny Case Lightweights 35
270 Tyson Pedro Light Heavyweights 35
272 Ricardo Ramos Bantamweights 34.5
273 Hyun Gyu Lim Welterweights 34
274 Brett Johns Bantamweights 33.5
274 Damian Stasiak Bantamweights 33.5
274 Ryan Janes Middleweights 33.5
277 Cyril Asker Heavyweights 33
277 Frankie Saenz Bantamweights 33
279 Chris Holdsworth Bantamweights 32.5
279 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweights 32.5
279 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweights 32.5
279 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweights 32.5
279 Shinsho Anzai Welterweights 32.5
284 Joe Proctor Welterweights 32
284 Paul Craig Light Heavyweights 32
284 Steve Bosse Light Heavyweights 32
287 Alex White Lightweights 31.5
287 Justin Ledet Heavyweights 31.5
289 Diego Rivas Bantamweights 31
289 Drakkar Klose Lightweights 31
289 Sage Northcutt Lightweights 31
289 Tarec Saffiedine Welterweights 31
293 Hector Sandoval Flyweights 30.5
293 Marc Diakiese Lightweights 30.5
295 Humberto Bandenay Featherweights 30
295 Marco Polo Reyes Lightweights 30
295 Teruto Ishihara Featherweights 30
298 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweights 29.5
298 Dong Hyun Kim Lightweights 29.5
298 Justin Willis Heavyweights 29.5
301 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweights 29
301 Amanda Cooper Women’s Fly/Strawweight 29
301 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweights 29
301 Jared Cannonier Light Heavyweights 29
301 Justin Scoggins Flyweights 29
301 Sarah Moras Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 29
307 Enrique Barzola Featherweights 28
307 Jimy Hettes Featherweights 28
307 Will Brooks Lightweights 28
310 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Fly/Strawweight 27.5
310 Jared Gordon Lightweights 27.5
310 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Fly/Strawweight 27.5
310 Patrick Cummins Light Heavyweights 27.5
314 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 27
314 Jake Collier Light Heavyweights 27
314 Junior Albini Heavyweights 27
314 Patrick Williams Bantamweights 27
318 Bethe Correia Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 26.5
318 Khalil Rountree Light Heavyweights 26.5
318 Maryna Moroz Women’s Fly/Strawweight 26.5
321 Johnny Eduardo Bantamweights 26
322 Liz Carmouche Women’s Fly/Strawweight 25.5
322 Scott Holtzman Lightweights 25.5
324 Alex Perez Flyweights 25
324 Andre Soukhamthath Bantamweights 25
324 Aspen Ladd Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 25
324 Damir Hadzovic Lightweights 25
324 Daniel Spitz Heavyweights 25
324 Davi Ramos Lightweights 25
324 Gillian Robertson Women’s Fly/Strawweight 25
324 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweights 25
324 Jared Gordon Featherweights 25
324 Jordan Rinaldi Lightweights 25
324 Joseph Morales Flyweights 25
324 Julian Marquez Middleweights 25
324 Karl Roberson Middleweights 25
324 Lauren Murphy Women’s Fly/Strawweight 25
324 Luan Chagas Welterweights 25
324 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Fly/Strawweight 25
324 Marcelo Golm Heavyweights 25
324 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Fly/Strawweight 25
324 Rachael Ostovich Women’s Fly/Strawweight 25
324 Shana Dobson Women’s Fly/Strawweight 25
324 Song Kenan Welterweights 25
324 Song Yadong Featherweights 25
324 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweights 25
347 Chase Sherman Heavyweights 24.5
347 Cortney Casey Women’s Fly/Strawweight 24.5
349 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweights 24
349 Erik Koch Lightweights 24
349 Luke Sanders Bantamweights 24
349 Tom Breese Welterweights 24
353 Brad Scott Middleweights 23.5
354 Bojan Velickovic Welterweights 23
354 Gray Maynard Featherweights 23
356 Antonio Braga Neto Welterweights 22.5
356 Galore Bofando Welterweights 22.5
356 Ian Entwistle Bantamweights 22.5
356 Jeremy Kimball Light Heavyweights 22.5
356 Martin Bravo Featherweights 22.5
356 Teemu Packalen Lightweights 22.5
356 Timothy Johnson Heavyweights 22.5
356 Tom Duquesnoy Bantamweights 22.5
364 Andrew Holbrook Lightweights 22
364 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweights 22
363 Zak Ottow Welterweights 22
367 Alex Morono Welterweights 20.5
368 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweights 20
368 Alvaro Herrera Lightweights 20
368 Antonio Braga Neto Middleweights 20
368 Ross Pearson Lightweights 20
372 Artem Lobov Featherweights 19.5
373 Jordan Johnson Light Heavyweights 19
374 Desmond Green Lightweights 18
374 Jeremy Kennedy Featherweights 18
374 Lyman Good Welterweights 18
374 Marco Beltran Flyweights 18
374 Marvin Vettori Middleweights 18
374 Max Griffin Welterweights 18
374 Mizuto Hirota Featherweights 18
381 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweights 17.5
381 Dominique Steele Welterweights 17.5
381 Henry Briones Bantamweights 17.5
381 Randa Markos Women’s Fly/Strawweight 17.5
385 Josh Emmett Lightweights 17
385 Viviane Pereira Women’s Fly/Strawweight 17
387 Court McGee Welterweights 16.5
387 Nick Hein Featherweights 16.5
387 Trevor Smith Middleweights 16.5
390 Cody Stamman Bantamweights 14.5
391 Jonathan Wilson Middleweights 14
392 Francimar Barroso Light Heavyweights 13
392 Rick Glenn Featherweights 13
394 Devin Clark Light Heavyweights 12.5
395 Jessica Eye Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 12
396 Andrew Sanchez Middleweights 11.5
397 Damien Brown Lightweights 11
397 Juliana Lima Women’s Fly/Strawweight 11
399 Adam Milstead Heavyweights 10
399 Anthony Hamilton Heavyweights 10
399 Calvin Kattar Featherweights 10
399 Devin Clark Middleweights 10
399 Emil Meek Welterweights 10
399 Guido Cannetti Bantamweights 10
399 Matt Schnell Flyweights 10
399 Sultan Aliev Welterweights 10
407 Bec Rawlings Women’s Fly/Strawweight 9.5
407 Danielle Taylor Women’s Fly/Strawweight 9.5
407 Mark Godbeer Heavyweights 9.5
407 Nina Ansaroff Women’s Fly/Strawweight 9.5
411 Augusto Mendes Bantamweights 9
411 Jason Gonzalez Lightweights 9
411 Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 9
411 Kyle Bochniak Featherweights 9
411 Magomed Bibulatov Flyweights 9
416 Justine Kish Women’s Fly/Strawweight 8.5
417 Alex Chambers Women’s Fly/Strawweight 8
417 Charles Rosa Featherweights 8
417 Frankie Perez Lightweights 8
417 Marcel Fortuna Light Heavyweights 8
417 Marcelo Guimaraes Middleweights 8
422 Angela Hill Women’s Fly/Strawweight 7
422 Nico Musoke Welterweights 7
424 Kailin Curran Women’s Fly/Strawweight 6
425 Abdul-Kerim Edilov Light Heavyweights 5
425 Adam Wieczorek Heavyweights 5
425 Arjun Bhullar Heavyweights 5
425 Benito Lopez Bantamweights 5
425 Daichi Abe Welterweights 5
425 Danny Henry Lightweights 5
425 Eric Shelton Flyweights 5
425 Frank Camacho Lightweights 5
425 Gina Mazany Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 5
425 Jessica Rose-Clark Women’s Fly/Strawweight 5
425 JJ Aldich Women’s Fly/Strawweight 5
425 Jonathan Meunier Welterweights 5
425 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Fly/Strawweight 5
425 Marcin Held Lightweights 5
425 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweights 5
425 Nadia Kassem Women’s Fly/Strawweight 5
425 Naoki Inoue Flyweights 5
425 Oskar Piechota Middleweights 5
425 Poliana Botelho Women’s Fly/Strawweight 5
425 Rolando Dy Featherweights 5
425 Sean O’Malley Bantamweights 5
425 Sheldon Westcott Welterweights 5
425 Syuri Kondo Women’s Fly/Strawweight 5
425 Thibault Gouti Lightweights 5
425 Wang Guan Featherweights 5
425 Yan Xiaonan Women’s Fly/Strawweight 5
451 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweights 4.5
451 Alexa Grasso Women’s Fly/Strawweight 4.5
451 Darrell Horcher Lightweights 4.5
451 Davey Grant Bantamweights 4.5
451 Felipe Silva Lightweights 4.5
451 Gavin Tucker Featherweights 4.5
451 Jamie Moyle Women’s Fly/Strawweight 4.5
451 Jarred Brooks Flyweights 4.5
451 Jessin Ayari Welterweights 4.5
451 Lina Lansberg Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 4.5
451 Luke Jumeau Welterweights 4.5
451 Nathan Coy Welterweights 4.5
463 Albert Morales Bantamweights 4
463 Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweights 4
463 Heather Jo Clark Women’s Fly/Strawweight 4
463 Jenel Lausa Flyweights 4
463 Josh Stansbury Light Heavyweights 4
468 Dhiego Lima Welterweights 3.5
468 Jessica Penne Women’s Fly/Strawweight 3.5
470 Josh Burkman Lightweights 3
471 Alex Reyes Welterweights 0
471 Allen Crowder Heavyweights 0
471 Amanda Lemos Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 0
471 Ariel Beck Women’s Fly/Strawweight 0
471 Ashkan Mokhtarian Flyweights 0
471 Ashley Yoder Women’s Fly/Strawweight 0
471 B.J. Penn Featherweights 0
471 Barb Honchak Women’s Fly/Strawweight 0
471 Bharat Kandare Featherweights 0
471 Bobby Nash Welterweights 0
471 Bojan Mihajlovic Light Heavyweights 0
471 Brian Camozzi Welterweights 0
471 Chan-Mi Jeon Women’s Fly/Strawweight 0
471 Chris De La Rocha Heavyweights 0
471 Christian Colombo Heavyweights 0
471 Claudio Puelles Lightweights 0
471 Cody Bochnovic Light Heavyweights 0
471 Damian Grabowski Heavyweights 0
471 Daniel Teymur Lightweights 0
471 Darren Stewart Middleweights 0
471 Devin Powell Lightweights 0
471 Dmitrii Smolyakov Heavyweights 0
471 Emily Whitmire Women’s Fly/Strawweight 0
471 Hu Yaozong Heavyweights 0
471 Irene Aldana Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 0
471 James Mulheron Heavyweights 0
471 Jarjis Danho Heavyweights 0
471 Jessica Aguilar Women’s Fly/Strawweight 0
471 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Fly/Strawweight 0
471 Jim Wallhead Welterweights 0
471 Jodie Esquibel Women’s Fly/Strawweight 0
471 Kalindra Faria Women’s Fly/Strawweight 0
471 Karine Gevorgyan Women’s Fly/Strawweight 0
471 Keith Berish Middleweights 0
471 Kwan Ho Kwak Bantamweights 0
471 Mads Burnell Lightweights 0
471 Mark De La Rosa Bantamweights 0
471 Markus Perez Middleweights 0
471 Melinda Fabian Women’s Fly/Strawweight 0
471 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweights 0
471 Michel Quinones Lightweights 0
471 Mike Santiago Featherweights 0
471 Muslim Salikhov Welterweights 0
471 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweights 0
471 Oliver Enkamp Welterweights 0
471 Rashad Coulter Heavyweights 0
471 Rob Wilkinson Middleweights 0
471 Roberto Sanchez Flyweights 0
471 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Fly/Strawweight 0
471 Sabah Homasi Welterweights 0
471 Salim Touahri Welterweights 0
471 Saparbek Safarov Light Heavyweights 0
471 Shane Young Featherweights 0
471 Sheymon Moraes Featherweights 0
471 Talita Bernardo Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 0
471 Terrion Ware Bantamweights 0
471 Terrion Ware Featherweights 0
471 Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki Women’s Fly/Strawweight 0
471 Tonya Evinger Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 0
471 Veronica Macedo Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 0
471 Wu Yanan Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 0
471 Wuliji Buren Featherweights 0
471 Zu Anyanwu Heavyweights 0

 

 

Check back Friday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Fly/Strawweights

 