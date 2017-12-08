There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Tyron Woodley 553.5 2 2 3 Robbie Lawler 460 3 3 5 Rafael dos Anjos 319.5 4 7 4 Colby Covington 277 5 6 2 Stephen Thompson 226.5 6 4 7 Jorge Masvidal 202 7 5 6 Demian Maia 189 8 8 11 Santiago Ponzinibbio 177.5 9 9 8 Darren Till 174 10 11 13 Kamaru Usman 149.5 11 12 12 Neil Magny 148 12 13 14 Gunnar Nelson 147 13 10 Alex Oliveira 146.5 14 25 Matt Brown 146 15 14 9 Carlos Condit 143 15 14 10 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 143 17 31 16 Yancy Medeiros 130 18 17 Alex Garcia 112.5 19 16 Jake Ellenberger 109 20 18 Leon Edwards 101 21 19 Mike Perry 95 22 20 15 Dong Hyun Kim 94.5 23 22 Bryan Barberena 91 24 23 Sean Strickland 86 24 40 Vicente Luque 86 26 24 Alberto Mina 84.5 27 26 Ryan LaFlare 82.5 28 28 Peter Sobotta 81.5 29 29 Keita Nakamura 77 29 21 Tim Means 77 31 26 Mickey Gall 73.5 32 51 Belal Muhammad 72.5 33 30 Warlley Alves 71.5 34 44 Randy Brown 69.5 35 NR Diego Sanchez 68.5 35 32 Sergio Moraes 68.5 37 45 Li Jingliang 68 38 33 Zak Cummings 66 39 34 Erick Silva 65 40 NR Jake Matthews 64.5 41 35 Jordan Mein 64 42 36 Omari Akhmedov 61.5 43 37 Thiago Alves 61 44 39 Ben Saunders 58.5 45 38 Niko Price 53 46 41 James Krause 52.5 47 42 Mike Pyle 47 48 43 Danny Roberts 46.5 49 61 Abdul Razak Alhassan 45 50 46 Alexander Yakovlev 43 50 46 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 43 52 48 Nordine Taleb 42 53 49 Chad Laprise 40 54 50 Alan Jouban 39.5 55 52 Hyun Gyu Lim 34 56 53 Shinsho Anzai 32.5 57 54 Joe Proctor 32 58 55 Tarec Saffiedine 31 59 57 Galore Bofando 25 59 57 Luan Chagas 25 59 NR Song Kenan 25 62 60 Tom Breese 24 63 56 Bojan Velickovic 23 64 61 Antonio Braga Neto 22.5 65 59 Zak Ottow 22 66 63 Alex Morono 20.5 67 66 Kiichi Kunimoto 18 67 66 Lyman Good 18 67 65 Max Griffin 18 70 68 Dominique Steele 17.5 71 63 Court McGee 16.5 72 69 Emil Meek 10 72 69 Sultan Aliev 10 74 71 Nico Musoke 7 75 72 Daichi Abe 5 75 72 Jonathan Meunier 5 75 72 Sheldon Westcott 5 78 75 Jessin Ayari 4.5 78 75 Luke Jumeau 4.5 78 75 Nathan Coy 4.5 81 78 Dhiego Lima 3.5 82 79 Alex Reyes 0 82 79 Bobby Nash 0 82 79 Brian Camozzi 0 82 79 Charlie Ward 0 82 79 Jim Wallhead 0 82 NR Muslim Salikhov 0 82 79 Oliver Enkamp 0 82 79 Sabah Homasi 0 82 79 Salim Touahri 0 82 79 Tom Gallicchio 0

