There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Tyron Woodley
|553.5
|2
|2
|3
|Robbie Lawler
|460
|3
|3
|5
|Rafael dos Anjos
|319.5
|4
|7
|4
|Colby Covington
|277
|5
|6
|2
|Stephen Thompson
|226.5
|6
|4
|7
|Jorge Masvidal
|202
|7
|5
|6
|Demian Maia
|189
|8
|8
|11
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|177.5
|9
|9
|8
|Darren Till
|174
|10
|11
|13
|Kamaru Usman
|149.5
|11
|12
|12
|Neil Magny
|148
|12
|13
|14
|Gunnar Nelson
|147
|13
|10
|Alex Oliveira
|146.5
|14
|25
|Matt Brown
|146
|15
|14
|9
|Carlos Condit
|143
|15
|14
|10
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|143
|17
|31
|16
|Yancy Medeiros
|130
|18
|17
|Alex Garcia
|112.5
|19
|16
|Jake Ellenberger
|109
|20
|18
|Leon Edwards
|101
|21
|19
|Mike Perry
|95
|22
|20
|15
|Dong Hyun Kim
|94.5
|23
|22
|Bryan Barberena
|91
|24
|23
|Sean Strickland
|86
|24
|40
|Vicente Luque
|86
|26
|24
|Alberto Mina
|84.5
|27
|26
|Ryan LaFlare
|82.5
|28
|28
|Peter Sobotta
|81.5
|29
|29
|Keita Nakamura
|77
|29
|21
|Tim Means
|77
|31
|26
|Mickey Gall
|73.5
|32
|51
|Belal Muhammad
|72.5
|33
|30
|Warlley Alves
|71.5
|34
|44
|Randy Brown
|69.5
|35
|NR
|Diego Sanchez
|68.5
|35
|32
|Sergio Moraes
|68.5
|37
|45
|Li Jingliang
|68
|38
|33
|Zak Cummings
|66
|39
|34
|Erick Silva
|65
|40
|NR
|Jake Matthews
|64.5
|41
|35
|Jordan Mein
|64
|42
|36
|Omari Akhmedov
|61.5
|43
|37
|Thiago Alves
|61
|44
|39
|Ben Saunders
|58.5
|45
|38
|Niko Price
|53
|46
|41
|James Krause
|52.5
|47
|42
|Mike Pyle
|47
|48
|43
|Danny Roberts
|46.5
|49
|61
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|45
|50
|46
|Alexander Yakovlev
|43
|50
|46
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|43
|52
|48
|Nordine Taleb
|42
|53
|49
|Chad Laprise
|40
|54
|50
|Alan Jouban
|39.5
|55
|52
|Hyun Gyu Lim
|34
|56
|53
|Shinsho Anzai
|32.5
|57
|54
|Joe Proctor
|32
|58
|55
|Tarec Saffiedine
|31
|59
|57
|Galore Bofando
|25
|59
|57
|Luan Chagas
|25
|59
|NR
|Song Kenan
|25
|62
|60
|Tom Breese
|24
|63
|56
|Bojan Velickovic
|23
|64
|61
|Antonio Braga Neto
|22.5
|65
|59
|Zak Ottow
|22
|66
|63
|Alex Morono
|20.5
|67
|66
|Kiichi Kunimoto
|18
|67
|66
|Lyman Good
|18
|67
|65
|Max Griffin
|18
|70
|68
|Dominique Steele
|17.5
|71
|63
|Court McGee
|16.5
|72
|69
|Emil Meek
|10
|72
|69
|Sultan Aliev
|10
|74
|71
|Nico Musoke
|7
|75
|72
|Daichi Abe
|5
|75
|72
|Jonathan Meunier
|5
|75
|72
|Sheldon Westcott
|5
|78
|75
|Jessin Ayari
|4.5
|78
|75
|Luke Jumeau
|4.5
|78
|75
|Nathan Coy
|4.5
|81
|78
|Dhiego Lima
|3.5
|82
|79
|Alex Reyes
|0
|82
|79
|Bobby Nash
|0
|82
|79
|Brian Camozzi
|0
|82
|79
|Charlie Ward
|0
|82
|79
|Jim Wallhead
|0
|82
|NR
|Muslim Salikhov
|0
|82
|79
|Oliver Enkamp
|0
|82
|79
|Sabah Homasi
|0
|82
|79
|Salim Touahri
|0
|82
|79
|Tom Gallicchio
|0
Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights/Strawweights
Pound for Pound