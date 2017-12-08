Quantcast
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Dec 8/17
Posted by on December 8, 2017
SINGAPORE – JUNE 17: Colby Covington of United States (front) reacts after his fight with Dong Hyun Kim of South Korea (back) in the Welterweight Bout during UFC Singapore Fight Night at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 17, 2017 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank    
1 1 1 Tyron Woodley 553.5
2 2 3 Robbie Lawler 460
3 3 5 Rafael dos Anjos 319.5
4 7 4 Colby Covington 277
5 6 2 Stephen Thompson 226.5
6 4 7 Jorge Masvidal 202
7 5 6 Demian Maia 189
8 8 11 Santiago Ponzinibbio 177.5
9 9 8 Darren Till 174
10 11 13 Kamaru Usman 149.5
11 12 12 Neil Magny 148
12 13 14 Gunnar Nelson 147
13 10 Alex Oliveira 146.5
14 25 Matt Brown 146
15 14 9 Carlos Condit 143
15 14 10 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 143
17 31 16 Yancy Medeiros 130
18 17 Alex Garcia 112.5
19 16 Jake Ellenberger 109
20 18 Leon Edwards 101
21 19 Mike Perry 95
22 20 15 Dong Hyun Kim 94.5
23 22 Bryan Barberena 91
24 23 Sean Strickland 86
24 40 Vicente Luque 86
26 24 Alberto Mina 84.5
27 26 Ryan LaFlare 82.5
28 28 Peter Sobotta 81.5
29 29 Keita Nakamura 77
29 21 Tim Means 77
31 26 Mickey Gall 73.5
32 51 Belal Muhammad 72.5
33 30 Warlley Alves 71.5
34 44 Randy Brown 69.5
35 NR Diego Sanchez 68.5
35 32 Sergio Moraes 68.5
37 45 Li Jingliang 68
38 33 Zak Cummings 66
39 34 Erick Silva 65
40 NR Jake Matthews 64.5
41 35 Jordan Mein 64
42 36 Omari Akhmedov 61.5
43 37 Thiago Alves 61
44 39 Ben Saunders 58.5
45 38 Niko Price 53
46 41 James Krause 52.5
47 42 Mike Pyle 47
48 43 Danny Roberts 46.5
49 61 Abdul Razak Alhassan 45
50 46 Alexander Yakovlev 43
50 46 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 43
52 48 Nordine Taleb 42
53 49 Chad Laprise 40
54 50 Alan Jouban 39.5
55 52 Hyun Gyu Lim 34
56 53 Shinsho Anzai 32.5
57 54 Joe Proctor 32
58 55 Tarec Saffiedine 31
59 57 Galore Bofando 25
59 57 Luan Chagas 25
59 NR Song Kenan 25
62 60 Tom Breese 24
63 56 Bojan Velickovic 23
64 61 Antonio Braga Neto 22.5
65 59 Zak Ottow 22
66 63 Alex Morono 20.5
67 66 Kiichi Kunimoto 18
67 66 Lyman Good 18
67 65 Max Griffin 18
70 68 Dominique Steele 17.5
71 63 Court McGee 16.5
72 69 Emil Meek 10
72 69 Sultan Aliev 10
74 71 Nico Musoke 7
75 72 Daichi Abe 5
75 72 Jonathan Meunier 5
75 72 Sheldon Westcott 5
78 75 Jessin Ayari 4.5
78 75 Luke Jumeau 4.5
78 75 Nathan Coy 4.5
81 78 Dhiego Lima 3.5
82 79 Alex Reyes 0
82 79 Bobby Nash 0
82 79 Brian Camozzi 0
82 79 Charlie Ward 0
82 79 Jim Wallhead 0
82 NR Muslim Salikhov 0
82 79 Oliver Enkamp 0
82 79 Sabah Homasi 0
82 79 Salim Touahri 0
82 79 Tom Gallicchio 0

 

