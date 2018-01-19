There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Tyron Woodley 553.5 2 2 5 Robbie Lawler 390 3 3 3 Rafael dos Anjos 343 4 4 4 Colby Covington 277 5 5 2 Stephen Thompson 226.5 6 6 7 Jorge Masvidal 202 7 7 6 Demian Maia 189 8 8 11 Santiago Ponzinibbio 184 9 9 8 Darren Till 174 10 12 14 Gunnar Nelson 147 11 13 Alex Oliveira 146.5 12 14 Matt Brown 146 13 15 12 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 143 14 10 10 Kamaru Usman 142 15 11 9 Neil Magny 130 15 17 16 Yancy Medeiros 130 17 15 13 Carlos Condit 116 18 18 Alex Garcia 112.5 19 19 Jake Ellenberger 109 20 20 Leon Edwards 101 21 22 15 Dong Hyun Kim 94.5 22 23 Bryan Barberena 91 23 24 Sean Strickland 86 23 24 Vicente Luque 86 25 26 Alberto Mina 84.5 26 21 Mike Perry 83.5 27 27 Ryan LaFlare 82.5 28 28 Peter Sobotta 81.5 29 29 Keita Nakamura 77 29 29 Tim Means 77 31 52 Nordine Taleb 76 32 31 Mickey Gall 73.5 33 32 Belal Muhammad 72.5 34 33 Warlley Alves 71.5 35 34 Randy Brown 69.5 36 35 Diego Sanchez 68.5 36 35 Sergio Moraes 68.5 38 37 Li Jingliang 68 39 38 Zak Cummings 66 40 53 Chad Laprise 65 41 40 Jake Matthews 64.5 42 44 Ben Saunders 58.5 42 41 Jordan Mein 58.5 44 43 Thiago Alves 55 45 39 Erick Silva 53 45 45 Niko Price 53 47 47 Mike Pyle 47 48 49 Abdul Razak Alhassan 45 49 50 Alexander Yakovlev 43 49 50 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 43 51 48 Danny Roberts 41 52 54 Alan Jouban 39.5 53 55 Hyun Gyu Lim 34 54 56 Shinsho Anzai 32.5 55 57 Joe Proctor 32 56 58 Tarec Saffiedine 31 57 59 Luan Chagas 25 57 59 Song Kenan 25 59 62 Tom Breese 24 60 63 Bojan Velickovic 23 61 64 Antonio Braga Neto 22.5 61 59 Galore Bofando 22.5 63 65 Zak Ottow 22 64 66 Alex Morono 20.5 65 67 Lyman Good 18 65 67 Max Griffin 18 67 70 Dominique Steele 17.5 68 71 Court McGee 16.5 69 72 Sultan Aliev 10 70 72 Emil Meek 9 71 74 Nico Musoke 7 72 75 Daichi Abe 5 72 75 Jonathan Meunier 5 72 75 Sheldon Westcott 5 75 78 Jessin Ayari 4.5 75 78 Luke Jumeau 4.5 75 78 Nathan Coy 4.5 78 81 Dhiego Lima 3.5 79 82 Alex Reyes 0 79 82 Bobby Nash 0 79 82 Brian Camozzi 0 79 82 Jim Wallhead 0 79 82 Muslim Salikhov 0 79 82 Oliver Enkamp 0 79 82 Sabah Homasi 0 79 82 Salim Touahri 0

