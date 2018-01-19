There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Tyron Woodley
|553.5
|2
|2
|5
|Robbie Lawler
|390
|3
|3
|3
|Rafael dos Anjos
|343
|4
|4
|4
|Colby Covington
|277
|5
|5
|2
|Stephen Thompson
|226.5
|6
|6
|7
|Jorge Masvidal
|202
|7
|7
|6
|Demian Maia
|189
|8
|8
|11
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|184
|9
|9
|8
|Darren Till
|174
|10
|12
|14
|Gunnar Nelson
|147
|11
|13
|Alex Oliveira
|146.5
|12
|14
|Matt Brown
|146
|13
|15
|12
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|143
|14
|10
|10
|Kamaru Usman
|142
|15
|11
|9
|Neil Magny
|130
|15
|17
|16
|Yancy Medeiros
|130
|17
|15
|13
|Carlos Condit
|116
|18
|18
|Alex Garcia
|112.5
|19
|19
|Jake Ellenberger
|109
|20
|20
|Leon Edwards
|101
|21
|22
|15
|Dong Hyun Kim
|94.5
|22
|23
|Bryan Barberena
|91
|23
|24
|Sean Strickland
|86
|23
|24
|Vicente Luque
|86
|25
|26
|Alberto Mina
|84.5
|26
|21
|Mike Perry
|83.5
|27
|27
|Ryan LaFlare
|82.5
|28
|28
|Peter Sobotta
|81.5
|29
|29
|Keita Nakamura
|77
|29
|29
|Tim Means
|77
|31
|52
|Nordine Taleb
|76
|32
|31
|Mickey Gall
|73.5
|33
|32
|Belal Muhammad
|72.5
|34
|33
|Warlley Alves
|71.5
|35
|34
|Randy Brown
|69.5
|36
|35
|Diego Sanchez
|68.5
|36
|35
|Sergio Moraes
|68.5
|38
|37
|Li Jingliang
|68
|39
|38
|Zak Cummings
|66
|40
|53
|Chad Laprise
|65
|41
|40
|Jake Matthews
|64.5
|42
|44
|Ben Saunders
|58.5
|42
|41
|Jordan Mein
|58.5
|44
|43
|Thiago Alves
|55
|45
|39
|Erick Silva
|53
|45
|45
|Niko Price
|53
|47
|47
|Mike Pyle
|47
|48
|49
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|45
|49
|50
|Alexander Yakovlev
|43
|49
|50
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|43
|51
|48
|Danny Roberts
|41
|52
|54
|Alan Jouban
|39.5
|53
|55
|Hyun Gyu Lim
|34
|54
|56
|Shinsho Anzai
|32.5
|55
|57
|Joe Proctor
|32
|56
|58
|Tarec Saffiedine
|31
|57
|59
|Luan Chagas
|25
|57
|59
|Song Kenan
|25
|59
|62
|Tom Breese
|24
|60
|63
|Bojan Velickovic
|23
|61
|64
|Antonio Braga Neto
|22.5
|61
|59
|Galore Bofando
|22.5
|63
|65
|Zak Ottow
|22
|64
|66
|Alex Morono
|20.5
|65
|67
|Lyman Good
|18
|65
|67
|Max Griffin
|18
|67
|70
|Dominique Steele
|17.5
|68
|71
|Court McGee
|16.5
|69
|72
|Sultan Aliev
|10
|70
|72
|Emil Meek
|9
|71
|74
|Nico Musoke
|7
|72
|75
|Daichi Abe
|5
|72
|75
|Jonathan Meunier
|5
|72
|75
|Sheldon Westcott
|5
|75
|78
|Jessin Ayari
|4.5
|75
|78
|Luke Jumeau
|4.5
|75
|78
|Nathan Coy
|4.5
|78
|81
|Dhiego Lima
|3.5
|79
|82
|Alex Reyes
|0
|79
|82
|Bobby Nash
|0
|79
|82
|Brian Camozzi
|0
|79
|82
|Jim Wallhead
|0
|79
|82
|Muslim Salikhov
|0
|79
|82
|Oliver Enkamp
|0
|79
|82
|Sabah Homasi
|0
|79
|82
|Salim Touahri
|0
Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings
