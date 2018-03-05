Quantcast
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Mar 5/18
Posted by on March 5, 2018
Feb 18, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Donald Cerrone (red gloves) reacts to fight against Yancy Medeiros (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Frank Erwin Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank    
1 1 1 Tyron Woodley 553.5
2 2 5 Robbie Lawler 390
3 3 3 Rafael dos Anjos 343
4 4 4 Colby Covington 277
5 5 2 Stephen Thompson 226.5
6 6 7 Jorge Masvidal 202
7 7 6 Demian Maia 189
8 8 11 Santiago Ponzinibbio 184
9 9 8 Darren Till 174
10 13 12 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 149
11 10 14 Gunnar Nelson 147
12 11 Alex Oliveira 146.5
13 12 Matt Brown 146
14 14 9 Kamaru Usman 142
15 15 10 Neil Magny 130
16 17 13 Carlos Condit 116
17 15 Yancy Medeiros 113
18 18 Alex Garcia 112.5
19 19 Jake Ellenberger 109
20 20 16 Leon Edwards 101
21 21 15 Dong Hyun Kim 94.5
22 22 Jake Matthews 93.5
23 23 Bryan Barberena 91
24 23 Sergio Moraes 87
25 25 Sean Strickland 86
25 26 Vicente Luque 86
27 27 Alberto Mina 84.5
28 29 Ryan LaFlare 82.5
29 29 Peter Sobotta 81.5
30 53 Alan Jouban 80.5
31 NR Curtis Millender 80
32 31 Keita Nakamura 77
32 32 Niko Price 77
34 33 Nordine Taleb 76
35 34 Mickey Gall 73.5
36 35 Belal Muhammad 72.5
37 28 Mike Perry 72
38 36 Warlley Alves 71.5
39 36 Randy Brown 69.5
40 38 Diego Sanchez 68.5
41 39 Zak Cummings 66
42 40 Abdul Razak Alhassan 65
42 41 Chad Laprise 65
44 42 Tim Means 62.5
45 42 Li Jingliang 59.5
45 65 Zak Ottow 59.5
47 45 Jordan Mein 58.5
48 47 Drew Dober 53
48 48 Erick Silva 53
50 44 Ben Saunders 50
51 45 Thiago Alves 46
52 65 Alex Morono 43
52 49 Alexander Yakovlev 43
54 51 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 43
55 52 Danny Roberts 41
56 68 Max Griffin 36
57 49 Mike Pyle 35
58 54 Hyun Gyu Lim 34
59 55 Shinsho Anzai 32.5
60 56 Joe Proctor 32
61 57 Tarec Saffiedine 31
62 57 George Sullivan 30.5
63 NR Geoff Neal 25
63 59 Luan Chagas 25
63 60 Song Kenan 25
66 61 Tom Breese 24
67 61 Bojan Velickovic 23
68 63 Antonio Braga Neto 22.5
68 64 Galore Bofando 22.5
70 67 Lyman Good 18
71 69 Dominique Steele 17.5
72 70 Court McGee 16.5
73 71 Luke Jumeau 14
74 72 Sultan Aliev 10
75 72 Emil Meek 9
76 72 Nico Musoke 7
77 75 Sheldon Westcott 5
78 75 Daichi Abe 4.5
78 78 Frank Camacho 4.5
78 79 Jessin Ayari 4.5
78 79 Nathan Coy 4.5
82 79 Dhiego Lima 3.5
83 NR Josh Burkman 2.5
84 79 Alex Reyes 0
84 79 Bobby Nash 0
84 79 Brian Camozzi 0
84 79 Muslim Salikhov 0
84 79 Oliver Enkamp 0
84 79 Sabah Homasi 0
84 79 Salim Touahri 0

Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings

