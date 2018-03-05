There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Tyron Woodley 553.5 2 2 5 Robbie Lawler 390 3 3 3 Rafael dos Anjos 343 4 4 4 Colby Covington 277 5 5 2 Stephen Thompson 226.5 6 6 7 Jorge Masvidal 202 7 7 6 Demian Maia 189 8 8 11 Santiago Ponzinibbio 184 9 9 8 Darren Till 174 10 13 12 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 149 11 10 14 Gunnar Nelson 147 12 11 Alex Oliveira 146.5 13 12 Matt Brown 146 14 14 9 Kamaru Usman 142 15 15 10 Neil Magny 130 16 17 13 Carlos Condit 116 17 15 Yancy Medeiros 113 18 18 Alex Garcia 112.5 19 19 Jake Ellenberger 109 20 20 16 Leon Edwards 101 21 21 15 Dong Hyun Kim 94.5 22 22 Jake Matthews 93.5 23 23 Bryan Barberena 91 24 23 Sergio Moraes 87 25 25 Sean Strickland 86 25 26 Vicente Luque 86 27 27 Alberto Mina 84.5 28 29 Ryan LaFlare 82.5 29 29 Peter Sobotta 81.5 30 53 Alan Jouban 80.5 31 NR Curtis Millender 80 32 31 Keita Nakamura 77 32 32 Niko Price 77 34 33 Nordine Taleb 76 35 34 Mickey Gall 73.5 36 35 Belal Muhammad 72.5 37 28 Mike Perry 72 38 36 Warlley Alves 71.5 39 36 Randy Brown 69.5 40 38 Diego Sanchez 68.5 41 39 Zak Cummings 66 42 40 Abdul Razak Alhassan 65 42 41 Chad Laprise 65 44 42 Tim Means 62.5 45 42 Li Jingliang 59.5 45 65 Zak Ottow 59.5 47 45 Jordan Mein 58.5 48 47 Drew Dober 53 48 48 Erick Silva 53 50 44 Ben Saunders 50 51 45 Thiago Alves 46 52 65 Alex Morono 43 52 49 Alexander Yakovlev 43 54 51 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 43 55 52 Danny Roberts 41 56 68 Max Griffin 36 57 49 Mike Pyle 35 58 54 Hyun Gyu Lim 34 59 55 Shinsho Anzai 32.5 60 56 Joe Proctor 32 61 57 Tarec Saffiedine 31 62 57 George Sullivan 30.5 63 NR Geoff Neal 25 63 59 Luan Chagas 25 63 60 Song Kenan 25 66 61 Tom Breese 24 67 61 Bojan Velickovic 23 68 63 Antonio Braga Neto 22.5 68 64 Galore Bofando 22.5 70 67 Lyman Good 18 71 69 Dominique Steele 17.5 72 70 Court McGee 16.5 73 71 Luke Jumeau 14 74 72 Sultan Aliev 10 75 72 Emil Meek 9 76 72 Nico Musoke 7 77 75 Sheldon Westcott 5 78 75 Daichi Abe 4.5 78 78 Frank Camacho 4.5 78 79 Jessin Ayari 4.5 78 79 Nathan Coy 4.5 82 79 Dhiego Lima 3.5 83 NR Josh Burkman 2.5 84 79 Alex Reyes 0 84 79 Bobby Nash 0 84 79 Brian Camozzi 0 84 79 Muslim Salikhov 0 84 79 Oliver Enkamp 0 84 79 Sabah Homasi 0 84 79 Salim Touahri 0

Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound