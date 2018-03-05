There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Tyron Woodley
|553.5
|2
|2
|5
|Robbie Lawler
|390
|3
|3
|3
|Rafael dos Anjos
|343
|4
|4
|4
|Colby Covington
|277
|5
|5
|2
|Stephen Thompson
|226.5
|6
|6
|7
|Jorge Masvidal
|202
|7
|7
|6
|Demian Maia
|189
|8
|8
|11
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|184
|9
|9
|8
|Darren Till
|174
|10
|13
|12
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|149
|11
|10
|14
|Gunnar Nelson
|147
|12
|11
|Alex Oliveira
|146.5
|13
|12
|Matt Brown
|146
|14
|14
|9
|Kamaru Usman
|142
|15
|15
|10
|Neil Magny
|130
|16
|17
|13
|Carlos Condit
|116
|17
|15
|Yancy Medeiros
|113
|18
|18
|Alex Garcia
|112.5
|19
|19
|Jake Ellenberger
|109
|20
|20
|16
|Leon Edwards
|101
|21
|21
|15
|Dong Hyun Kim
|94.5
|22
|22
|Jake Matthews
|93.5
|23
|23
|Bryan Barberena
|91
|24
|23
|Sergio Moraes
|87
|25
|25
|Sean Strickland
|86
|25
|26
|Vicente Luque
|86
|27
|27
|Alberto Mina
|84.5
|28
|29
|Ryan LaFlare
|82.5
|29
|29
|Peter Sobotta
|81.5
|30
|53
|Alan Jouban
|80.5
|31
|NR
|Curtis Millender
|80
|32
|31
|Keita Nakamura
|77
|32
|32
|Niko Price
|77
|34
|33
|Nordine Taleb
|76
|35
|34
|Mickey Gall
|73.5
|36
|35
|Belal Muhammad
|72.5
|37
|28
|Mike Perry
|72
|38
|36
|Warlley Alves
|71.5
|39
|36
|Randy Brown
|69.5
|40
|38
|Diego Sanchez
|68.5
|41
|39
|Zak Cummings
|66
|42
|40
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|65
|42
|41
|Chad Laprise
|65
|44
|42
|Tim Means
|62.5
|45
|42
|Li Jingliang
|59.5
|45
|65
|Zak Ottow
|59.5
|47
|45
|Jordan Mein
|58.5
|48
|47
|Drew Dober
|53
|48
|48
|Erick Silva
|53
|50
|44
|Ben Saunders
|50
|51
|45
|Thiago Alves
|46
|52
|65
|Alex Morono
|43
|52
|49
|Alexander Yakovlev
|43
|54
|51
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|43
|55
|52
|Danny Roberts
|41
|56
|68
|Max Griffin
|36
|57
|49
|Mike Pyle
|35
|58
|54
|Hyun Gyu Lim
|34
|59
|55
|Shinsho Anzai
|32.5
|60
|56
|Joe Proctor
|32
|61
|57
|Tarec Saffiedine
|31
|62
|57
|George Sullivan
|30.5
|63
|NR
|Geoff Neal
|25
|63
|59
|Luan Chagas
|25
|63
|60
|Song Kenan
|25
|66
|61
|Tom Breese
|24
|67
|61
|Bojan Velickovic
|23
|68
|63
|Antonio Braga Neto
|22.5
|68
|64
|Galore Bofando
|22.5
|70
|67
|Lyman Good
|18
|71
|69
|Dominique Steele
|17.5
|72
|70
|Court McGee
|16.5
|73
|71
|Luke Jumeau
|14
|74
|72
|Sultan Aliev
|10
|75
|72
|Emil Meek
|9
|76
|72
|Nico Musoke
|7
|77
|75
|Sheldon Westcott
|5
|78
|75
|Daichi Abe
|4.5
|78
|78
|Frank Camacho
|4.5
|78
|79
|Jessin Ayari
|4.5
|78
|79
|Nathan Coy
|4.5
|82
|79
|Dhiego Lima
|3.5
|83
|NR
|Josh Burkman
|2.5
|84
|79
|Alex Reyes
|0
|84
|79
|Bobby Nash
|0
|84
|79
|Brian Camozzi
|0
|84
|79
|Muslim Salikhov
|0
|84
|79
|Oliver Enkamp
|0
|84
|79
|Sabah Homasi
|0
|84
|79
|Salim Touahri
|0
Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings
