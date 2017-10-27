There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Tyron Woodley
|553.5
|2
|2
|2
|Robbie Lawler
|460
|3
|3
|6
|Rafael dos Anjos
|319.5
|4
|4
|5
|Jorge Masvidal
|235
|5
|5
|4
|Demian Maia
|223.5
|6
|6
|3
|Stephen Thompson
|219.5
|7
|8
|8
|Colby Covington
|181
|8
|9
|11
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|177.5
|9
|53
|9
|Darren Till
|174
|10
|10
|16
|Alex Oliveira
|167.5
|11
|21
|13
|Kamaru Usman
|149.5
|12
|11
|12
|Neil Magny
|148
|13
|12
|14
|Gunnar Nelson
|147
|14
|NR
|7
|Carlos Condit
|143
|14
|7
|10
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|143
|16
|13
|Jake Ellenberger
|109
|17
|14
|Alex Garcia
|102
|18
|15
|Leon Edwards
|101
|19
|29
|Mike Perry
|95
|20
|16
|15
|Dong Hyun Kim
|94.5
|21
|19
|Tim Means
|91.5
|22
|20
|Bryan Barberena
|91
|23
|22
|Sean Strickland
|89
|24
|23
|Alberto Mina
|84.5
|25
|24
|Matt Brown
|83
|26
|25
|Mickey Gall
|82.5
|26
|25
|Ryan LaFlare
|82.5
|28
|27
|Peter Sobotta
|81.5
|29
|32
|Keita Nakamura
|77
|30
|18
|Warlley Alves
|71.5
|31
|30
|Yancy Medeiros
|70
|32
|28
|Sergio Moraes
|68.5
|33
|31
|Zak Cummings
|66
|34
|32
|Erick Silva
|65
|35
|34
|Jordan Mein
|64
|36
|35
|Omari Akhmedov
|61.5
|37
|36
|Thiago Alves
|61
|38
|17
|Niko Price
|59
|39
|37
|Ben Saunders
|58.5
|40
|38
|Vicente Luque
|53
|41
|39
|James Krause
|52.5
|42
|40
|Mike Pyle
|47
|43
|41
|Danny Roberts
|46.5
|44
|42
|Randy Brown
|45
|45
|43
|Li Jingliang
|43.5
|46
|44
|Alexander Yakovlev
|43
|46
|44
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|43
|48
|46
|Nordine Taleb
|42
|49
|48
|Chad Laprise
|40
|50
|49
|Alan Jouban
|39.5
|51
|50
|Belal Muhammad
|37
|52
|47
|Hyun Gyu Lim
|34
|53
|55
|Shinsho Anzai
|32.5
|54
|51
|Joe Proctor
|32
|55
|52
|Tarec Saffiedine
|31
|56
|54
|Bojan Velickovic
|26
|57
|55
|Galore Bofando
|25
|57
|55
|Luan Chagas
|25
|59
|59
|Zak Ottow
|24.5
|60
|60
|Tom Breese
|24
|61
|62
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|22.5
|61
|62
|Antonio Braga Neto
|22.5
|63
|61
|Alex Morono
|20.5
|63
|64
|Court McGee
|20.5
|65
|65
|Max Griffin
|20
|66
|66
|Kiichi Kunimoto
|18
|66
|66
|Lyman Good
|18
|68
|68
|Dominique Steele
|17.5
|69
|69
|Emil Meek
|10
|69
|69
|Sultan Aliev
|10
|71
|71
|Nico Musoke
|7
|72
|NR
|Daichi Abe
|5
|72
|72
|Jonathan Meunier
|5
|72
|72
|Sheldon Westcott
|5
|75
|75
|Jessin Ayari
|4.5
|75
|72
|Luke Jumeau
|4.5
|75
|75
|Nathan Coy
|4.5
|78
|77
|Dhiego Lima
|3.5
|79
|NR
|Alex Reyes
|0
|79
|78
|Bobby Nash
|0
|79
|78
|Brian Camozzi
|0
|79
|78
|Charlie Ward
|0
|79
|78
|Davi Ramos
|0
|79
|78
|Frank Camacho
|0
|79
|78
|Jim Wallhead
|0
|79
|78
|Oliver Enkamp
|0
|79
|78
|Sabah Homasi
|0
|79
|NR
|Salim Touahri
|0
|79
|78
|Tom Gallicchio
|0
Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights/Strawweights
Pound for Pound