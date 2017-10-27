There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Tyron Woodley 553.5 2 2 2 Robbie Lawler 460 3 3 6 Rafael dos Anjos 319.5 4 4 5 Jorge Masvidal 235 5 5 4 Demian Maia 223.5 6 6 3 Stephen Thompson 219.5 7 8 8 Colby Covington 181 8 9 11 Santiago Ponzinibbio 177.5 9 53 9 Darren Till 174 10 10 16 Alex Oliveira 167.5 11 21 13 Kamaru Usman 149.5 12 11 12 Neil Magny 148 13 12 14 Gunnar Nelson 147 14 NR 7 Carlos Condit 143 14 7 10 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 143 16 13 Jake Ellenberger 109 17 14 Alex Garcia 102 18 15 Leon Edwards 101 19 29 Mike Perry 95 20 16 15 Dong Hyun Kim 94.5 21 19 Tim Means 91.5 22 20 Bryan Barberena 91 23 22 Sean Strickland 89 24 23 Alberto Mina 84.5 25 24 Matt Brown 83 26 25 Mickey Gall 82.5 26 25 Ryan LaFlare 82.5 28 27 Peter Sobotta 81.5 29 32 Keita Nakamura 77 30 18 Warlley Alves 71.5 31 30 Yancy Medeiros 70 32 28 Sergio Moraes 68.5 33 31 Zak Cummings 66 34 32 Erick Silva 65 35 34 Jordan Mein 64 36 35 Omari Akhmedov 61.5 37 36 Thiago Alves 61 38 17 Niko Price 59 39 37 Ben Saunders 58.5 40 38 Vicente Luque 53 41 39 James Krause 52.5 42 40 Mike Pyle 47 43 41 Danny Roberts 46.5 44 42 Randy Brown 45 45 43 Li Jingliang 43.5 46 44 Alexander Yakovlev 43 46 44 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 43 48 46 Nordine Taleb 42 49 48 Chad Laprise 40 50 49 Alan Jouban 39.5 51 50 Belal Muhammad 37 52 47 Hyun Gyu Lim 34 53 55 Shinsho Anzai 32.5 54 51 Joe Proctor 32 55 52 Tarec Saffiedine 31 56 54 Bojan Velickovic 26 57 55 Galore Bofando 25 57 55 Luan Chagas 25 59 59 Zak Ottow 24.5 60 60 Tom Breese 24 61 62 Abdul Razak Alhassan 22.5 61 62 Antonio Braga Neto 22.5 63 61 Alex Morono 20.5 63 64 Court McGee 20.5 65 65 Max Griffin 20 66 66 Kiichi Kunimoto 18 66 66 Lyman Good 18 68 68 Dominique Steele 17.5 69 69 Emil Meek 10 69 69 Sultan Aliev 10 71 71 Nico Musoke 7 72 NR Daichi Abe 5 72 72 Jonathan Meunier 5 72 72 Sheldon Westcott 5 75 75 Jessin Ayari 4.5 75 72 Luke Jumeau 4.5 75 75 Nathan Coy 4.5 78 77 Dhiego Lima 3.5 79 NR Alex Reyes 0 79 78 Bobby Nash 0 79 78 Brian Camozzi 0 79 78 Charlie Ward 0 79 78 Davi Ramos 0 79 78 Frank Camacho 0 79 78 Jim Wallhead 0 79 78 Oliver Enkamp 0 79 78 Sabah Homasi 0 79 NR Salim Touahri 0 79 78 Tom Gallicchio 0

