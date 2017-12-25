There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 293 2 2 10 Ronda Rousey 289.5 3 3 3 Holly Holm 132 4 4 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino 113.5 5 5 6 Germaine de Randamie 93.5 6 6 9 Sara McMann 73 6 6 2 Valentina Shevchenko 73 8 8 11 Marion Reneau 69.5 9 9 8 Ketlen Vieira 53 10 NR 7 Cat Zingano 49.5 11 10 4 Julianna Pena 49 12 11 14 Leslie Smith 43 13 14 15 Sarah Moras 29 14 15 Ashlee Evans-Smith 27 15 16 13 Bethe Correia 26.5 16 17 15 Aspen Ladd 25 17 19 Jessica Eye 12 18 20 12 Katlyn Chookagian 9 19 22 Gina Mazany 5 20 21 Lina Lansberg 4.5 21 22 Amanda Lemos 0 21 22 Irene Aldana 0 21 22 Talita Bernardo 0 21 22 Tonya Evinger 0 21 22 Veronica Macedo 0 21 NR Wu Yanan 0

