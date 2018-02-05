Quantcast
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women’s Feather/Bantamweights – Feb 5/18
Posted by on February 5, 2018
Dec 30, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cris Cyborg celebrates her victory by unanimous decision against Holly Holm and her title defense following UFC 219 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank    
1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 293
2 4 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino 161.5
3 3 3 Holly Holm 112
4 5 6 Germaine de Randamie 93.5
5 6 9 Sara McMann 73
6 8 11 Marion Reneau 69.5
7 9 7 Ketlen Vieira 53
8 10 8 Cat Zingano 49.5
9 11 4 Julianna Pena 49
10 12 12 Leslie Smith 43
11 13 15 Sarah Moras 29
12 14 Ashlee Evans-Smith 27
13 15 13 Bethe Correia 26.5
14 16 14 Aspen Ladd 25
15 19 Gina Mazany 5
15 21 16 Irene Aldana 5
15 NR Lucie Pudilova 5
18 20 Lina Lansberg 4.5
19 21 Amanda Lemos 0
19 21 Talita Bernardo 0
19 21 Tonya Evinger 0
19 21 Veronica Macedo 0
19 21 Wu Yanan 0

 

 

