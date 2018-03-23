Quantcast
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women’s Feather/Bantamweights: Mar 23/18
Posted by on March 23, 2018
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank    
1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 293
2 2 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino 218.5
3 3 2 Holly Holm 112
4 6 8 Marion Reneau 90.5
5 NR 3 Raquel Pennington 82.5
6 5 9 Sara McMann 62
7 7 5 Ketlen Vieira 52.5
8 9 4 Julianna Pena 49
9 8 7 Cat Zingano 43
9 10 10 Leslie Smith 43
11 13 11 Bethe Correia 26.5
12 11 15 Sarah Moras 26
13 14 12 Aspen Ladd 25
14 15 13 Lucie Pudilova 14.5
15 15 Gina Mazany 5
15 15 14 Irene Aldana 5
17 18 16 Lina Lansberg 4.5
18 19 Amanda Lemos 0
18 19 Talita Bernardo 0
18 19 Tonya Evinger 0
18 19 Veronica Macedo 0
18 19 Wu Yanan 0
18 NR Yana Kunitskaya 0

 

Check back Monday for our women’s flyweight/strawweight rankings

 

