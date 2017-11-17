There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Flyweights/Strawweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Joanna Jedrzejczyk 275 2 2 1 Rose Namajunas 247 3 3 3 Jessica Andrade 74 4 4 9 Carla Esparza 73 5 5 13 Paige VanZant 59.5 6 6 7 Michelle Waterson 53 7 7 10 Felice Herrig 52 8 8 8 Cynthia Calvillo 48.5 9 9 6 Tecia Torres 46 10 10 4 Claudia Gadelha 45 11 16 Tatiana Suarez 42.5 12 11 14 Joanne Calderwood 38 13 12 12 Cortney Casey 28 14 13 Aleksandra Albu 27.5 14 15 5 Karolina Kowalkiewicz 27.5 16 14 16 Maryna Moroz 26.5 17 NR Mara Romero Borella 25 18 18 15 Randa Markos 17.5 19 17 Viviane Pereira 17 20 19 Bec Rawlings 11 20 19 Juliana Lima 11 22 21 Danielle Taylor 9.5 22 26 Nina Ansaroff 9.5 24 22 Alex Chambers 9 25 23 Justine Kish 8.5 26 24 Angela Hill 7 26 25 Kailin Curran 7 28 26 JJ Aldich 5 28 26 Lucie Pudilova 5 28 NR Poliana Botelho 5 30 26 Syuri Kondo 5 31 30 11 Alexa Grasso 4.5 31 30 Amanda Cooper 4.5 31 30 Jamie Moyle 4.5 34 33 Heather Jo Clark 4 35 34 Jessica Penne 3.5 36 35 Angela Magana 0 36 35 Ashley Yoder 0 36 35 Chan-Mi Jeon 0 36 35 Jessica Aguilar 0 36 35 Ji Yeon Kim 0 36 NR Jodie Esquibel 0 36 NR Kalindra Faria 0 36 35 Pearl Gonzalez 0 36 35 Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki 0

Check back Monday for our Pound for Pound Rankings

