There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. We’ll roll these rankings out daily for the next couple of weeks until all weight classes have been revealed. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats UFC Total Rank Rank 1 1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk 309 2 5 Rose Namajunas 111 3 4 Jessica Andrade 77 4 10 Carla Esparza 61.5 5 12 Paige VanZant 59.5 6 7 Michelle Waterson 53 7 8 Joanne Calderwood 43 7 Cynthia Calvillo 43 9 14 Felice Herrig 36.5 10 11 Maryna Moroz 30.5 11 3 Karolina Kowalkiewicz 29.5 12 Cortney Casey 26 13 Aleksandra Albu 25 13 Tatiana Suarez 25 15 9 Randa Markos 20 16 6 Tecia Torres 19 17 Juliana Lima 12.5 18 2 Claudia Gadelha 12 19 Bec Rawlings 11 20 Viviane Pereira 10 21 16 Justine Kish 9.5 22 Alex Chambers 9 23 Kailin Curran 8 24 Nina Ansaroff 5 24 Danielle Taylor 5 24 Jamie Moyle 5 27 Amanda Cooper 4.5 27 Alexa Grasso 4.5 29 Heather Jo Clark 4 29 15 Jessica Penne 4 31 Angela Hill 3.5 32 Angela Magana 0 32 13 Jessica Aguilar 0 32 Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki 0 32 Ashley Yoder 0 32 JJ Aldich 0 32 Pearl Gonzalez 0

Check back Monday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights