There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|2
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|275
|2
|1
|Rose Namajunas
|247
|3
|7
|Carla Esparza
|92.5
|4
|3
|Jessica Andrade
|74
|5
|9
|Felice Herrig
|50.5
|6
|6
|Tecia Torres
|50
|7
|8
|Michelle Waterson
|47
|8
|4
|Claudia Gadelha
|45
|9
|10
|Cynthia Calvillo
|43
|10
|16
|Tatiana Suarez
|42.5
|11
|Amanda Cooper
|29
|12
|Aleksandra Albu
|27.5
|12
|5
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|27.5
|14
|15
|Maryna Moroz
|26.5
|15
|Polyana Viana
|25
|16
|13
|Cortney Casey
|24.5
|17
|12
|Randa Markos
|20
|18
|Viviane Pereira
|17
|19
|JJ Aldich
|14.5
|20
|Juliana Lima
|9.5
|20
|Nina Ansaroff
|9.5
|22
|Danielle Taylor
|8.5
|23
|Alex Chambers
|8
|24
|Justine Kish
|7.5
|25
|Angela Hill
|7
|26
|Kailin Curran
|6
|27
|Nadia Kassem
|5
|27
|Poliana Botelho
|5
|27
|Syuri Kondo
|5
|27
|Yan Xiaonan
|5
|31
|11
|Alexa Grasso
|4.5
|31
|Jamie Moyle
|4.5
|33
|Heather Jo Clark
|4
|34
|Ashley Yoder
|0
|34
|Chan-Mi Jeon
|0
|34
|Jessica Aguilar
|0
|34
|Jodie Esquibel
|0
|34
|Maia Stevenson
|0
|34
|Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki
|0
