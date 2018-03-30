There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Joanna Jedrzejczyk 275 2 2 1 Rose Namajunas 247 3 3 3 Jessica Andrade 111 4 4 7 Carla Esparza 92.5 5 5 9 Felice Herrig 50.5 6 6 8 Michelle Waterson 47 7 7 4 Claudia Gadelha 45 8 8 6 Tecia Torres 43 9 10 13 Tatiana Suarez 42.5 10 10 Amanda Cooper 29 11 11 Aleksandra Albu 27.5 11 12 5 Karolina Kowalkiewicz 27.5 13 12 Polyana Viana 25 14 14 11 Cortney Casey 24.5 15 15 Maryna Moroz 22.5 16 16 12 Randa Markos 20 17 17 Viviane Pereira 17 18 18 16 Angela Hill 16 19 19 JJ Aldich 14.5 20 20 Juliana Lima 9.5 20 20 15 Nina Ansaroff 9.5 22 22 Danielle Taylor 8.5 23 23 Alex Chambers 8 24 24 Justine Kish 7.5 25 25 Mackenzie Dern 5 25 NR Nadia Kassem 5 25 27 Poliana Botelho 5 25 27 Syuri Kondo 5 25 27 Yan Xiaonan 5 30 27 10 Alexa Grasso 4.5 30 31 Jamie Moyle 4.5 32 31 Heather Jo Clark 4 33 33 Ashley Yoder 0 33 34 Chan-Mi Jeon 0 33 34 Jessica Aguilar 0 33 34 Jodie Esquibel 0 33 34 Maia Stevenson 0 33 34 Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki 0

Check back Friday for our Pound for Pound Rankings



Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound