There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. We’ll roll these rankings out daily for the next couple of weeks until all weight classes have been revealed. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats UFC Total Rank Rank 1 1 Jose Aldo 507 2 2 Max Holloway 273 3 4 Ricardo Lamas 183 4 3 Frankie Edgar 182 4 8 Anthony Pettis 182 6 14 Renan Barao 170 7 7 Chan Sung Jung 160 8 10 Brian Ortega 133 9 Charles Oliveira 120 10 6 Jeremy Stephens 115.5 11 12 Darren Elkins 114.5 12 Chas Skelly 111.5 13 16 Myles Jury 110.5 14 5 Cub Swanson 110 15 11 Dennis Bermudez 97 16 9 Yair Rodriguez 93 17 B.J. Penn 90 18 13 Doo Ho Choi 85 19 Godofredo Pepey 67.5 20 Ryan Hall 64.5 21 Rony Jason 63.5 22 Hacran Dias 51 23 Alex Caceres 43 24 Arnold Allen 42.5 25 Gabriel Benitez 41.5 26 Dennis Siver 40 26 Renato Moicano 40 28 15 Mirsad Bektic 39.5 29 Makwan Amirkhani 36.5 30 Ning Guangyou 35.5 31 Diego Rivas 34.5 32 Shane Burgos 34 33 Jason Knight 33 33 Teruto Ishihara 33 35 Dan Hooker 28.5 36 Jimy Hettes 28 37 Clay Guida 26.5 38 Sam Sicilia 25.5 38 Artem Lobov 24.5 40 Mike De La Torre 22 41 Mizuto Hirota 20 42 Gray Maynard 19.5 43 Jeremy Kennedy 14.5 44 Kyle Bochniak 10 45 Enrique Barzola 9 46 Charles Rosa 8 47 Rick Glenn 5 47 Gavin Tucker 5 49 Chris Gruetzemacher 4.5

Check back tomorrow for our bantamweight rankings



Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights