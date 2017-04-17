There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. We’ll roll these rankings out daily for the next couple of weeks until all weight classes have been revealed. Next up: The Featherweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Jose Aldo
|507
|2
|2
|Max Holloway
|273
|3
|4
|Ricardo Lamas
|183
|4
|3
|Frankie Edgar
|182
|4
|8
|Anthony Pettis
|182
|6
|14
|Renan Barao
|170
|7
|7
|Chan Sung Jung
|160
|8
|10
|Brian Ortega
|133
|9
|Charles Oliveira
|120
|10
|6
|Jeremy Stephens
|115.5
|11
|12
|Darren Elkins
|114.5
|12
|Chas Skelly
|111.5
|13
|16
|Myles Jury
|110.5
|14
|5
|Cub Swanson
|110
|15
|11
|Dennis Bermudez
|97
|16
|9
|Yair Rodriguez
|93
|17
|B.J. Penn
|90
|18
|13
|Doo Ho Choi
|85
|19
|Godofredo Pepey
|67.5
|20
|Ryan Hall
|64.5
|21
|Rony Jason
|63.5
|22
|Hacran Dias
|51
|23
|Alex Caceres
|43
|24
|Arnold Allen
|42.5
|25
|Gabriel Benitez
|41.5
|26
|Dennis Siver
|40
|26
|Renato Moicano
|40
|28
|15
|Mirsad Bektic
|39.5
|29
|Makwan Amirkhani
|36.5
|30
|Ning Guangyou
|35.5
|31
|Diego Rivas
|34.5
|32
|Shane Burgos
|34
|33
|Jason Knight
|33
|33
|Teruto Ishihara
|33
|35
|Dan Hooker
|28.5
|36
|Jimy Hettes
|28
|37
|Clay Guida
|26.5
|38
|Sam Sicilia
|25.5
|38
|Artem Lobov
|24.5
|40
|Mike De La Torre
|22
|41
|Mizuto Hirota
|20
|42
|Gray Maynard
|19.5
|43
|Jeremy Kennedy
|14.5
|44
|Kyle Bochniak
|10
|45
|Enrique Barzola
|9
|46
|Charles Rosa
|8
|47
|Rick Glenn
|5
|47
|Gavin Tucker
|5
|49
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|4.5
Check back tomorrow for our bantamweight rankings
