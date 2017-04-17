Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
UFC Performance Based Rankings: Featherweights: Apr 17, 2017
Posted by on April 17, 2017
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JUNE 28: Charles Oliveira of Brazil celebrates after winning the UFC Featherweight bout between Charles Oliveira of Brazil and Hatsu Hioki of Japan on June 28, 2014 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  We’ll roll these rankings out daily for the next couple of weeks until all weight classes have been revealed.  Next up: The Featherweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats UFC   Total
Rank Rank    
1 1 Jose Aldo 507
2 2 Max Holloway 273
3 4 Ricardo Lamas 183
4 3 Frankie Edgar 182
4 8 Anthony Pettis 182
6 14 Renan Barao 170
7 7 Chan Sung Jung 160
8 10 Brian Ortega 133
9 Charles Oliveira 120
10 6 Jeremy Stephens 115.5
11 12 Darren Elkins 114.5
12 Chas Skelly 111.5
13 16 Myles Jury 110.5
14 5 Cub Swanson 110
15 11 Dennis Bermudez 97
16 9 Yair Rodriguez 93
17 B.J. Penn 90
18 13 Doo Ho Choi 85
19 Godofredo Pepey 67.5
20 Ryan Hall 64.5
21 Rony Jason 63.5
22 Hacran Dias 51
23 Alex Caceres 43
24 Arnold Allen 42.5
25 Gabriel Benitez 41.5
26 Dennis Siver 40
26 Renato Moicano 40
28 15 Mirsad Bektic 39.5
29 Makwan Amirkhani 36.5
30 Ning Guangyou 35.5
31 Diego Rivas 34.5
32 Shane Burgos 34
33 Jason Knight 33
33 Teruto Ishihara 33
35 Dan Hooker 28.5
36 Jimy Hettes 28
37 Clay Guida 26.5
38 Sam Sicilia 25.5
38 Artem Lobov 24.5
40 Mike De La Torre 22
41 Mizuto Hirota 20
42 Gray Maynard 19.5
43 Jeremy Kennedy 14.5
44 Kyle Bochniak 10
45 Enrique Barzola 9
46 Charles Rosa 8
47 Rick Glenn 5
47 Gavin Tucker 5
49 Chris Gruetzemacher 4.5

Check back tomorrow for our bantamweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights