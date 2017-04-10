There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. We’ll roll these rankings out daily for the next couple of weeks until all weight classes have been revealed. First up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Despite not even having 10 fights count towards his total due to inactivity over the past seven years, and no longer wearing UFC gold around his waist, Cain Velasquez still comes out on top. Beast.

Elsewhere, you can see that the UFC’s voting panel is pretty much on point with their current rankings for the heavyweights.

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats UFC Total Rank Rank 1 3 Cain Velasquez 430.5 2 1 Stipe Miocic 387 3 2 Fabricio Werdum 345 4 4 Alistair Overeem 274 5 5 Junior dos Santos 206 6 6 Francis Ngannou 165 7 7 Derrick Lewis 149.5 8 8 Mark Hunt 140.5 9 11 Stefan Struve 106 10 9 Andrei Arlovski 101 11 10 Travis Browne 91 12 Roy Nelson 80 13 15 Aleksei Oleinik 59 14 Luis Henrique 42.5 15 Todd Duffee 42 16 16 Daniel Omielanczuk 42 17 14 Marcin Tybura 39 18 Walt Harris 30 19 13 Timothy Johnson 26 20 Anthony Hamilton 15 21 Adam Milstead 10 21 Cyril Asker 10 21 12 Alexander Volkov 10 21 Marcel Fortuna 10 25 Curtis Blaydes 9 26 Shamil Abdurakhimov 8.5 27 Mark Godbeer 5 28 Christian Colombo 0 28 Jarjis Danho 0 28 Chris De La Rocha 0 28 Damian Grabowski 0 28 Dmitrii Smolyakov 0 28 Chase Sherman 0 28 Daniel Spitz 0

Check back tomorrow for our light heavyweight rankings