There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. We’ll roll these rankings out daily for the next couple of weeks until all weight classes have been revealed. First up: The Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
Despite not even having 10 fights count towards his total due to inactivity over the past seven years, and no longer wearing UFC gold around his waist, Cain Velasquez still comes out on top. Beast.
Elsewhere, you can see that the UFC’s voting panel is pretty much on point with their current rankings for the heavyweights.
(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|3
|Cain Velasquez
|430.5
|2
|1
|Stipe Miocic
|387
|3
|2
|Fabricio Werdum
|345
|4
|4
|Alistair Overeem
|274
|5
|5
|Junior dos Santos
|206
|6
|6
|Francis Ngannou
|165
|7
|7
|Derrick Lewis
|149.5
|8
|8
|Mark Hunt
|140.5
|9
|11
|Stefan Struve
|106
|10
|9
|Andrei Arlovski
|101
|11
|10
|Travis Browne
|91
|12
|Roy Nelson
|80
|13
|15
|Aleksei Oleinik
|59
|14
|Luis Henrique
|42.5
|15
|Todd Duffee
|42
|16
|16
|Daniel Omielanczuk
|42
|17
|14
|Marcin Tybura
|39
|18
|Walt Harris
|30
|19
|13
|Timothy Johnson
|26
|20
|Anthony Hamilton
|15
|21
|Adam Milstead
|10
|21
|Cyril Asker
|10
|21
|12
|Alexander Volkov
|10
|21
|Marcel Fortuna
|10
|25
|Curtis Blaydes
|9
|26
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|8.5
|27
|Mark Godbeer
|5
|28
|Christian Colombo
|0
|28
|Jarjis Danho
|0
|28
|Chris De La Rocha
|0
|28
|Damian Grabowski
|0
|28
|Dmitrii Smolyakov
|0
|28
|Chase Sherman
|0
|28
|Daniel Spitz
|0
Check back tomorrow for our light heavyweight rankings