There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. We’ll roll these rankings out daily for the next couple of weeks until all weight classes have been revealed. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats UFC Total Ranks Ranks 1 1 Conor McGregor 416 2 3 Tony Ferguson 287 3 10 Dustin Poirier 207 4 7 Michael Johnson 205 5 8 Michael Chiesa 203 6 9 Nate Diaz 198 7 12 Kevin Lee 197.5 8 11 Beneil Dariush 180 8 15 Al Iaquinta 180 10 4 Eddie Alvarez 171.5 11 2 Khabib Nurmagomedov 170 12 6 Edson Barboza 144.5 13 16 Francisco Trinaldo 117 14 James Vick 116.5 15 Islam Makhachev 114.5 16 Jim Miller 106.5 16 13 Evan Dunham 106.5 18 Charles Oliveira 106 19 Joe Lauzon 104.5 20 Leonardo Santos 101.5 21 Mairbek Taisumov 101 22 Diego Sanchez 99.5 23 Rustam Khabilov 98 24 Abel Trujillo 87.5 25 Rashid Magomedov 84 26 Adriano Martins 80.5 27 Alan Patrick 70.5 28 Jake Matthews 70 29 Paul Felder 58 30 14 Gilbert Melendez 56 31 James Krause 55 32 Bobby Green 54.5 33 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 53 34 Magomed Mustafaev 52 35 Reza Madadi 51.5 36 Jason Saggo 49 37 Chris Wade 48 38 David Teymur 47.5 39 Michel Prazeres 46.5 40 Gilbert Burns 44 41 Joseph Duffy 43 42 Johnny Case 40.5 43 Marc Diakiese 38.5 44 Nik Lentz 38 45 Stevie Ray 37 46 Lando Vannata 36 47 John Makdessi 35.5 47 Mitch Clarke 35.5 49 Joaquim Silva 34.5 49 Gregor Gillespie 34.5 51 Marco Polo Reyes 34 52 Drew Dober 33.5 53 Ross Pearson 33 53 Jon Tuck 33 55 Will Brooks 32 56 Tony Martin 31 57 Sage Northcutt 30.5 58 Erik Koch 29 59 Andrew Holbrook 25 59 Martin Bravo 25 61 Teemu Packalen 22.5 62 Takanori Gomi 22 62 Tae Hyun Bang 22 62 Scott Holtzman 22 65 Desmond Green 20 66 Josh Emmett 17 67 Nick Hein 16.5 68 Damien Brown 14 68 Kajan Johnson 14 70 Jason Gonzalez 10 70 Alexander Volkanovski 10 72 Vinc Pichel 9.5 73 Frankie Perez 9 74 Alex White 7.5 75 Dong Hyun Kim 5 75 Felipe Silva 5 75 Drakkar Klose 5 78 Josh Burkman 3.5 79 Marcin Held 0 79 Alessandro Ricci 0 79 Damir Hadzovic 0 79 Darrell Horcher 0 79 Michael McBride 0 79 Claudio Puelles 0 79 Jordan Rinaldi 0 79 Devin Powell 0 79 Michel Quinones 0

Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings



Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights