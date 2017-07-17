There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|Jon Jones
|Light Heavyweight
|546
|2
|1
|Demetrious Johnson
|Flyweight
|509.5
|3
|3
|Daniel Cormier
|Light Heavyweight
|488
|4
|4
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|475
|5
|8
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|431
|6
|Cain Velasquez
|Heavyweight
|430.5
|7
|11
|Jose Aldo
|Featherweight
|421
|8
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|420
|9
|2
|Conor McGregor
|Lightweight
|406
|10
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|387
|11
|13
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|373.5
|12
|5
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|370
|13
|Luke Rockhold
|Middleweight
|364
|14
|14
|T.J. Dillashaw
|Bantamweight
|361
|15
|10
|Michael Bisping
|Middleweight
|358
|16
|7
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women’s Strwwght
|319.5
|17
|9
|Dominick Cruz
|Bantamweight
|299
|18
|Yoel Romero
|Middleweight
|295
|19
|Fabricio Werdum
|Heavyweight
|294
|20
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|293
|21
|Ronda Rousey
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|289.5
|22
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|287
|23
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Welterweight
|271
|24
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|270
|25
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|258
|26
|12
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|253
|27
|Kevin Lee
|Lightweight
|243.5
|28
|Josh Barnett
|Heavyweight
|243
|29
|6
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|235.5
|30
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|235
|31
|Anthony Pettis
|Lightweight
|229
|32
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|227.5
|33
|Frankie Edgar
|Featherweight
|224
|34
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|223.5
|35
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|219.5
|36
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|207
|37
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Middleweight
|204
|38
|Mark Hunt
|Heavyweight
|201
|39
|Nate Diaz
|Lightweight
|198
|40
|Tim Boetsch
|Middleweight
|190
|41
|Anderson Silva
|Middleweight
|185
|42
|Ricardo Lamas
|Featherweight
|183
|43
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|181
|44
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|180
|45
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|178
|46
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|177.5
|47
|Michael Chiesa
|Lightweight
|177
|48
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|172
|49
|Eddie Alvarez
|Lightweight
|171.5
|50
|Michael Johnson
|Lightweight
|171
|51
|15
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|170
|51
|Renan Barao
|Bantamweight
|170
|53
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|166
|54
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|165
|55
|Jimi Manuwa
|Light Heavyweight
|161
|56
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|160
|57
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|159
|58
|John Lineker
|Bantamweight
|154
|59
|James Vick
|Lightweight
|151
|60
|Carlos Condit
|Welterweight
|148
|61
|Alexander Gustafsson
|Light Heavyweight
|147.5
|62
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|147
|62
|Gunnar Nelson
|Welterweight
|147
|64
|Edson Barboza
|Lightweight
|144.5
|65
|Thiago Santos
|Middleweight
|133.5
|66
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|133
|67
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|132
|68
|Thales Leites
|Middleweight
|131.5
|69
|Dan Kelly
|Middleweight
|131
|70
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|Light Heavyweight
|127
|70
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|127
|72
|Joe Soto
|Bantamweight
|121
|73
|Charles Oliveira
|Featherweight
|120
|74
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|117
|75
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|115.5
|76
|Vitor Belfort
|Middleweight
|115
|77
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|114.5
|77
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|114.5
|79
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|112.5
|80
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|111.5
|81
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strwwght
|111
|82
|Myles Jury
|Featherweight
|110.5
|83
|Jake Ellenberger
|Welterweight
|109
|84
|Paul Felder
|Lightweight
|107.5
|85
|Evan Dunham
|Lightweight
|106.5
|85
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweight
|106.5
|87
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|106
|87
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|106
|87
|Stefan Struve
|Heavyweight
|106
|90
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|105
|90
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|105
|92
|Alex Garcia
|Welterweight
|102
|93
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|101.5
|93
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|101.5
|95
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|101
|95
|Mairbek Taisumov
|Lightweight
|101
|97
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|99.5
|98
|Rustam Khabilov
|Lightweight
|98
|99
|Dennis Bermudez
|Featherweight
|97
|100
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweight
|96
|101
|Ryan LaFlare
|Welterweight
|95.5
|102
|Dong Hyun Kim
|Welterweight
|94.5
|102
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|94.5
|104
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|93.5
|104
|Rashid Magomedov
|Lightweight
|93.5
|104
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|93.5
|107
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|92
|107
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|92
|109
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|91.5
|110
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|91
|111
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|90
|112
|Jason Knight
|Featherweight
|89.5
|113
|Sean Strickland
|Welterweight
|89
|114
|Joe Lauzon
|Lightweight
|88.5
|114
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|88.5
|116
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|88
|117
|Abel Trujillo
|Lightweight
|87.5
|118
|Sam Alvey
|Middleweight
|87
|118
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|87
|120
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|86
|121
|Doo Ho Choi
|Featherweight
|85
|122
|Alberto Mina
|Welterweight
|84.5
|123
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|84
|124
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|83
|125
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|82.5
|125
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|82.5
|125
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|82.5
|125
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|82.5
|129
|Diego Sanchez
|Lightweight
|81.5
|129
|Peter Sobotta
|Welterweight
|81.5
|129
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|81.5
|132
|Ray Borg
|Flyweight
|81
|133
|Adriano Martins
|Lightweight
|80.5
|133
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|80.5
|135
|Hector Lombard
|Middleweight
|80
|135
|Sergio Moraes
|Welterweight
|80
|137
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|79
|138
|C.B. Dollaway
|Light Heavyweight
|77.5
|139
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|77
|140
|B.J. Penn
|Featherweight
|75
|141
|Thomas Almeida
|Bantamweight
|74.5
|142
|Vitor Miranda
|Middleweight
|74
|143
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strwwght
|73
|143
|David Branch
|Middleweight
|73
|143
|Stevie Ray
|Lightweight
|73
|146
|Rashad Evans
|Middleweight
|72
|147
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|70.5
|148
|Brian Kelleher
|Bantamweight
|70
|148
|Jake Matthews
|Lightweight
|70
|148
|Travis Browne
|Heavyweight
|70
|148
|Yancy Medeiros
|Welterweight
|70
|152
|Elias Theodorou
|Middleweight
|68.5
|153
|Godofredo Pepey
|Featherweight
|67.5
|154
|Louis Smolka
|Flyweight
|67
|155
|Zak Cummings
|Welterweight
|66
|156
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Strwwght
|65.5
|157
|Erick Silva
|Welterweight
|65
|157
|Keita Nakamura
|Welterweight
|65
|157
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Light Heavyweight
|65
|160
|Johny Hendricks
|Middleweight
|64.5
|160
|Ryan Hall
|Featherweight
|64.5
|160
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|64.5
|163
|Jordan Mein
|Welterweight
|64
|164
|Ilir Latifi
|Light Heavyweight
|63.5
|164
|John Dodson
|Bantamweight
|63.5
|164
|Rony Jason
|Featherweight
|63.5
|167
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Light Heavyweight
|63
|168
|Omari Akhmedov
|Welterweight
|61.5
|169
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|61
|169
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|Light Heavyweight
|61
|169
|Thiago Alves
|Welterweight
|61
|172
|Paige VanZant
|Women’s Strwwght
|59.5
|173
|Ben Saunders
|Welterweight
|58.5
|174
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|58
|175
|Tony Martin
|Lightweight
|57.5
|176
|Iuri Alcantara
|Bantamweight
|57
|177
|Gilbert Melendez
|Lightweight
|56
|178
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|Middleweight
|55
|179
|Felipe Arantes
|Bantamweight
|54.5
|180
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|54
|181
|Jon Tuck
|Lightweight
|53
|181
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strwwght
|53
|181
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|Lightweight
|53
|181
|Ulka Sasaki
|Flyweight
|53
|181
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|53
|186
|Anthony Smith
|Middleweight
|52.5
|186
|James Krause
|Welterweight
|52.5
|186
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|52.5
|189
|Felice Herrig
|Women’s Strwwght
|52
|189
|Magomed Mustafaev
|Lightweight
|52
|189
|Nate Marquardt
|Middleweight
|52
|192
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|51.5
|193
|Gian Villante
|Light Heavyweight
|51
|193
|Hacran Dias
|Featherweight
|51
|193
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|51
|196
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strwwght
|50.5
|197
|Eric Spicely
|Middleweight
|50
|198
|Ben Nguyen
|Flyweight
|49.5
|198
|Cat Zingano
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|49.5
|198
|Wilson Reis
|Flyweight
|49.5
|201
|Jason Saggo
|Lightweight
|49
|201
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|49
|201
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|49
|204
|Alan Jouban
|Welterweight
|48.5
|204
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Strwwght
|48.5
|206
|Chris Wade
|Lightweight
|48
|206
|Matthew Lopez
|Bantamweight
|48
|208
|David Teymur
|Lightweight
|47.5
|209
|Mike Pyle
|Welterweight
|47
|210
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|46.5
|210
|Michel Prazeres
|Lightweight
|46.5
|210
|Mitch Gagnon
|Bantamweight
|46.5
|210
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strwwght
|46.5
|214
|Magnus Cedenblad
|Middleweight
|46
|214
|Ryan Benoit
|Flyweight
|46
|216
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|45
|216
|Dennis Siver
|Featherweight
|45
|216
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|45
|216
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|45
|216
|Russell Doane
|Bantamweight
|45
|221
|Gilbert Burns
|Lightweight
|44
|221
|Reza Madadi
|Lightweight
|44
|223
|Jussier Formiga
|Flyweight
|43.5
|223
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|43.5
|225
|Alexander Yakovlev
|Welterweight
|43
|225
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|43
|225
|John Moraga
|Flyweight
|43
|225
|Leslie Smith
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|43
|229
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|42.5
|229
|Luis Henrique
|Heavyweight
|42.5
|231
|Cezar Ferreira
|Middleweight
|42
|231
|Nordine Taleb
|Welterweight
|42
|231
|Sergio Pettis
|Flyweight
|42
|231
|Todd Duffee
|Heavyweight
|42
|235
|Hyun Gyu Lim
|Welterweight
|41
|235
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|Welterweight
|41
|237
|Chad Laprise
|Welterweight
|40
|237
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|40
|237
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|40
|237
|Renato Moicano
|Featherweight
|40
|241
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|39.5
|242
|Tyson Pedro
|Light Heavyweight
|39
|243
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|38.5
|244
|Damian Stasiak
|Bantamweight
|38
|244
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Strwwght
|38
|244
|Nik Lentz
|Lightweight
|38
|247
|Henry Cejudo
|Flyweight
|37.5
|248
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|37
|248
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|37
|250
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|36.5
|250
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweight
|36.5
|250
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|36.5
|253
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|36
|253
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|36
|255
|Henrique da Silva
|Light Heavyweight
|35.5
|255
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|35.5
|255
|Mitch Clarke
|Lightweight
|35.5
|258
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|35
|258
|Johnny Case
|Lightweight
|35
|260
|Daniel Omielanczuk
|Heavyweight
|34.5
|260
|Diego Rivas
|Featherweight
|34.5
|260
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|34.5
|260
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|34.5
|260
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|34.5
|265
|Hector Sandoval
|Flyweight
|34
|265
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|34
|267
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|33.5
|267
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|33.5
|269
|Chris Holdsworth
|Bantamweight
|32.5
|269
|Jared Cannonier
|Light Heavyweight
|32.5
|269
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|32.5
|272
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|32
|272
|Joe Proctor
|Welterweight
|32
|272
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|32
|272
|Steve Bosse
|Light Heavyweight
|32
|272
|Will Brooks
|Lightweight
|32
|277
|Rafael Natal
|Middleweight
|31
|277
|Tarec Saffiedine
|Welterweight
|31
|279
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|30.5
|279
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|30.5
|279
|Igor Pokrajac
|Light Heavyweight
|30.5
|279
|Sage Northcutt
|Lightweight
|30.5
|283
|Marco Polo Reyes
|Lightweight
|30
|284
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|29.5
|284
|Justin Ledet
|Heavyweight
|29.5
|284
|Khalil Rountree
|Light Heavyweight
|29.5
|284
|Liz Carmouche
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|29.5
|284
|Paulo Borrachinha
|Middleweight
|29.5
|289
|Bojan Velickovic
|Welterweight
|29
|289
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|29
|289
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|29
|289
|Justin Scoggins
|Flyweight
|29
|289
|Teruto Ishihara
|Featherweight
|29
|294
|Patrick Cummins
|Light Heavyweight
|28.5
|295
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|28
|295
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Strwwght
|28
|295
|Enrique Barzola
|Featherweight
|28
|295
|Jimy Hettes
|Featherweight
|28
|299
|Brad Scott
|Middleweight
|27
|299
|Dustin Ortiz
|Flyweight
|27
|299
|Luke Sanders
|Bantamweight
|27
|299
|Patrick Williams
|Bantamweight
|27
|303
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|26.5
|303
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Strwwght
|26.5
|305
|Gray Maynard
|Featherweight
|26
|305
|Johnny Eduardo
|Bantamweight
|26
|305
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strwwght
|26
|305
|Timothy Johnson
|Heavyweight
|26
|309
|Aleksandra Albu
|Women’s Strwwght
|25
|309
|Andrew Holbrook
|Lightweight
|25
|309
|Chase Sherman
|Heavyweight
|25
|309
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|25
|309
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|309
|Galore Bofando
|Welterweight
|25
|309
|Jake Collier
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|309
|Jared Gordon
|Featherweight
|25
|309
|Jeremy Kimball
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|309
|Jesse Taylor
|Welterweight
|25
|309
|Luan Chagas
|Welterweight
|25
|309
|Marco Beltran
|Flyweight
|25
|309
|Martin Bravo
|Lightweight
|25
|309
|Shinsho Anzai
|Welterweight
|25
|309
|Tatiana Suarez
|Women’s Strwwght
|25
|309
|Tom Duquesnoy
|Bantamweight
|25
|309
|Trevin Giles
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|326
|Zak Ottow
|Welterweight
|24.5
|327
|Erik Koch
|Lightweight
|24
|327
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|24
|327
|Tom Breese
|Welterweight
|24
|330
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|23
|331
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Welterweight
|22.5
|331
|Alvaro Herrera
|Welterweight
|22.5
|331
|Antonio Braga Neto
|Welterweight
|22.5
|331
|Ian Entwistle
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|331
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|22.5
|331
|Neil Seery
|Flyweight
|22.5
|331
|Teemu Packalen
|Lightweight
|22.5
|338
|Artem Lobov
|Featherweight
|22
|338
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Bantamweight
|22
|338
|Tae Hyun Bang
|Lightweight
|22
|341
|Tim Elliott
|Flyweight
|21.5
|342
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|21
|343
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|20.5
|344
|Alex Nicholson
|Middleweight
|20
|344
|Desmond Green
|Lightweight
|20
|344
|Henry Briones
|Bantamweight
|20
|344
|Lyman Good
|Welterweight
|20
|344
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|20
|344
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strwwght
|20
|344
|Ross Pearson
|Lightweight
|20
|351
|Darren Till
|Welterweight
|19
|351
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|19
|351
|Jordan Johnson
|Light Heavyweight
|19
|351
|Viviane Pereira
|Women’s Strwwght
|19
|355
|Kiichi Kunimoto
|Welterweight
|18
|355
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|18
|355
|Mizuto Hirota
|Featherweight
|18
|358
|Dominique Steele
|Welterweight
|17.5
|359
|Josh Emmett
|Lightweight
|17
|360
|Nick Hein
|Lightweight
|16.5
|360
|Trevor Smith
|Middleweight
|16.5
|362
|Jonathan Wilson
|Light Heavyweight
|16
|363
|Anthony Hamilton
|Heavyweight
|15
|363
|Francimar Barroso
|Light Heavyweight
|15
|365
|Jeremy Kennedy
|Featherweight
|14.5
|365
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|14.5
|367
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|14
|367
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|14
|367
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|14
|367
|Jose Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|14
|367
|Kajan Johnson
|Lightweight
|14
|367
|Scott Askham
|Middleweight
|14
|373
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|13
|373
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|13
|373
|Ian McCall
|Flyweight
|13
|376
|Damien Brown
|Lightweight
|12.5
|376
|Takanori Gomi
|Lightweight
|12.5
|378
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|12
|379
|Bec Rawlings
|Women’s Strwwght
|11
|379
|Juliana Lima
|Women’s Strwwght
|11
|381
|Adam Milstead
|Heavyweight
|10
|381
|Devin Clark
|Middleweight
|10
|381
|Emil Meek
|Welterweight
|10
|381
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|10
|381
|Jason Gonzalez
|Lightweight
|10
|381
|Kyle Bochniak
|Featherweight
|10
|381
|Magomed Bibulatov
|Flyweight
|10
|381
|Sultan Aliev
|Welterweight
|10
|389
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|389
|Danielle Taylor
|Women’s Strwwght
|9.5
|391
|Alex Chambers
|Women’s Strwwght
|9
|391
|Augusto Mendes
|Bantamweight
|9
|391
|Cyril Asker
|Heavyweight
|9
|391
|Frankie Perez
|Lightweight
|9
|391
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|9
|391
|Marcel Fortuna
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|397
|Justine Kish
|Women’s Strwwght
|8.5
|397
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|8.5
|399
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strwwght
|8
|399
|Charles Rosa
|Featherweight
|8
|399
|Joachim Christensen
|Light Heavyweight
|8
|399
|Kailin Curran
|Women’s Strwwght
|8
|399
|Marcelo Guimaraes
|Middleweight
|8
|399
|Oluwale Bamgbose
|Middleweight
|8
|405
|Alex White
|Lightweight
|7.5
|406
|Nico Musoke
|Welterweight
|7
|407
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|5
|407
|Cody Stamman
|Featherweight
|5
|407
|Danny Henry
|Lightweight
|5
|407
|Darrell Horcher
|Lightweight
|5
|407
|Dong Hyun Kim
|Lightweight
|5
|407
|Felipe Silva
|Lightweight
|5
|407
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|5
|407
|JJ Aldich
|Women’s Strwwght
|5
|407
|Jonathan Meunier
|Welterweight
|5
|407
|Justin Willis
|Heavyweight
|5
|407
|Lina Lansberg
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|5
|407
|Lucie Pudilova
|Women’s Strwwght
|5
|407
|Luke Jumeau
|Welterweight
|5
|407
|Mark Godbeer
|Heavyweight
|5
|407
|Naoki Inoue
|Flyweight
|5
|407
|Nina Ansaroff
|Women’s Strwwght
|5
|407
|Ricardo Ramas
|Bantamweight
|5
|407
|Rick Glenn
|Featherweight
|5
|407
|Sheldon Westcott
|Welterweight
|5
|426
|Albert Morales
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|426
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|4.5
|426
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Strwwght
|4.5
|426
|Amanda Cooper
|Women’s Strwwght
|4.5
|426
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|Featherweight
|4.5
|426
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|426
|Jamie Moyle
|Women’s Strwwght
|4.5
|426
|Jenel Lausa
|Flyweight
|4.5
|426
|Jessin Ayari
|Welterweight
|4.5
|426
|Nathan Coy
|Welterweight
|4.5
|426
|Sarah Moras
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|4.5
|437
|Heather Jo Clark
|Women’s Strwwght
|4
|437
|Josh Stansbury
|Light Heavyweight
|4
|437
|Ryan Janes
|Middleweight
|4
|440
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|3.5
|440
|Jessica Penne
|Women’s Strwwght
|3.5
|440
|Josh Burkman
|Lightweight
|3.5
|443
|Amanda Lemos
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|0
|443
|Andre Soukhamthath
|Bantamweight
|0
|443
|Angela Magana
|Women’s Strwwght
|0
|443
|Ashkan Mokhtarian
|Flyweight
|0
|443
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strwwght
|0
|443
|Bobby Nash
|Welterweight
|0
|443
|Bojan Mihajlovic
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|443
|Brian Camozzi
|Welterweight
|0
|443
|Carls John de Tomas
|Flyweight
|0
|443
|Chan-Mi Jeon
|Women’s Strwwght
|0
|443
|Charlie Ward
|Welterweight
|0
|443
|Chris De La Rocha
|Heavyweight
|0
|443
|Christian Colombo
|Heavyweight
|0
|443
|Cindy Dandois
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|0
|443
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|0
|443
|CM Punk
|Welterweight
|0
|443
|Cody Bochnovic
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|443
|Damian Grabowski
|Heavyweight
|0
|443
|Daniel Spitz
|Heavyweight
|0
|443
|Daniel Teymur
|Lightweight
|0
|443
|Darren Stewart
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|443
|Davi Ramos
|Welterweight
|0
|443
|Devin Powell
|Lightweight
|0
|443
|Dmitrii Smolyakov
|Heavyweight
|0
|443
|Eric Shelton
|Flyweight
|0
|443
|Frank Camacho
|Welterweight
|0
|443
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|0
|443
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|0
|443
|James Mulheron
|Heavyweight
|0
|443
|Jarjis Danho
|Heavyweight
|0
|443
|Jessica Aguilar
|Women’s Strwwght
|0
|443
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Strwwght
|0
|443
|Jim Wallhead
|Welterweight
|0
|443
|Jordan Rinaldi
|Lightweight
|0
|443
|Keith Berish
|Middleweight
|0
|443
|Kwan Ho Kwak
|Bantamweight
|0
|443
|Marcin Held
|Lightweight
|0
|443
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|0
|443
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|0
|443
|Michael McBride
|Lightweight
|0
|443
|Michel Quinones
|Featherweight
|0
|443
|Nick Roehrick
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|443
|Norifumi ‘Kid’ Yamamoto
|Bantamweight
|0
|443
|Oliver Enkamp
|Welterweight
|0
|443
|Pearl Gonzalez
|Women’s Strwwght
|0
|443
|Rashad Coulter
|Heavyweight
|0
|443
|Rolando Dy
|Featherweight
|0
|443
|Sabah Homasi
|Welterweight
|0
|443
|Saparbek Safarov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|443
|Terrion Ware
|Featherweight
|0
|443
|Thibault Gouti
|Lightweight
|0
|443
|Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki
|Women’s Strwwght
|0
|443
|Tom Gallicchio
|Welterweight
|0
|443
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|0
Check back Friday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights