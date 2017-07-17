There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats UFC Total Rank Rank 1 Jon Jones Light Heavyweight 546 2 1 Demetrious Johnson Flyweight 509.5 3 3 Daniel Cormier Light Heavyweight 488 4 4 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 475 5 8 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 431 6 Cain Velasquez Heavyweight 430.5 7 11 Jose Aldo Featherweight 421 8 Chris Weidman Middleweight 420 9 2 Conor McGregor Lightweight 406 10 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 387 11 13 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 373.5 12 5 Max Holloway Featherweight 370 13 Luke Rockhold Middleweight 364 14 14 T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweight 361 15 10 Michael Bisping Middleweight 358 16 7 Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Strwwght 319.5 17 9 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 299 18 Yoel Romero Middleweight 295 19 Fabricio Werdum Heavyweight 294 20 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 293 21 Ronda Rousey Women’s Fthr/Bntm 289.5 22 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 287 23 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweight 271 24 Demian Maia Welterweight 270 25 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 258 26 12 Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntm 253 27 Kevin Lee Lightweight 243.5 28 Josh Barnett Heavyweight 243 29 6 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 235.5 30 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 235 31 Anthony Pettis Lightweight 229 32 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 227.5 33 Frankie Edgar Featherweight 224 34 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 223.5 35 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 219.5 36 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 207 37 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 204 38 Mark Hunt Heavyweight 201 39 Nate Diaz Lightweight 198 40 Tim Boetsch Middleweight 190 41 Anderson Silva Middleweight 185 42 Ricardo Lamas Featherweight 183 43 Colby Covington Welterweight 181 44 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 180 45 Neil Magny Welterweight 178 46 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 177.5 47 Michael Chiesa Lightweight 177 48 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 172 49 Eddie Alvarez Lightweight 171.5 50 Michael Johnson Lightweight 171 51 15 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 170 51 Renan Barao Bantamweight 170 53 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 166 54 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 165 55 Jimi Manuwa Light Heavyweight 161 56 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 160 57 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 159 58 John Lineker Bantamweight 154 59 James Vick Lightweight 151 60 Carlos Condit Welterweight 148 61 Alexander Gustafsson Light Heavyweight 147.5 62 Derek Brunson Middleweight 147 62 Gunnar Nelson Welterweight 147 64 Edson Barboza Lightweight 144.5 65 Thiago Santos Middleweight 133.5 66 Brian Ortega Featherweight 133 67 Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntm 132 68 Thales Leites Middleweight 131.5 69 Dan Kelly Middleweight 131 70 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 127 70 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 127 72 Joe Soto Bantamweight 121 73 Charles Oliveira Featherweight 120 74 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 117 75 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 115.5 76 Vitor Belfort Middleweight 115 77 Darren Elkins Featherweight 114.5 77 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 114.5 79 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 112.5 80 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 111.5 81 Rose Namajunas Women’s Strwwght 111 82 Myles Jury Featherweight 110.5 83 Jake Ellenberger Welterweight 109 84 Paul Felder Lightweight 107.5 85 Evan Dunham Lightweight 106.5 85 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 106.5 87 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 106 87 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 106 87 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 106 90 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 105 90 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 105 92 Alex Garcia Welterweight 102 93 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 101.5 93 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 101.5 95 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 101 95 Mairbek Taisumov Lightweight 101 97 Brad Tavares Middleweight 99.5 98 Rustam Khabilov Lightweight 98 99 Dennis Bermudez Featherweight 97 100 Chas Skelly Featherweight 96 101 Ryan LaFlare Welterweight 95.5 102 Dong Hyun Kim Welterweight 94.5 102 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 94.5 104 Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntm 93.5 104 Rashid Magomedov Lightweight 93.5 104 Warlley Alves Welterweight 93.5 107 Jim Miller Lightweight 92 107 Leon Edwards Welterweight 92 109 Tim Means Welterweight 91.5 110 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 91 111 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 90 112 Jason Knight Featherweight 89.5 113 Sean Strickland Welterweight 89 114 Joe Lauzon Lightweight 88.5 114 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 88.5 116 Cub Swanson Featherweight 88 117 Abel Trujillo Lightweight 87.5 118 Sam Alvey Middleweight 87 118 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 87 120 Rob Font Bantamweight 86 121 Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 85 122 Alberto Mina Welterweight 84.5 123 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntm 84 124 Matt Brown Welterweight 83 125 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 82.5 125 Mickey Gall Welterweight 82.5 125 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntm 82.5 125 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 82.5 129 Diego Sanchez Lightweight 81.5 129 Peter Sobotta Welterweight 81.5 129 Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Fthr/Bntm 81.5 132 Ray Borg Flyweight 81 133 Adriano Martins Lightweight 80.5 133 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 80.5 135 Hector Lombard Middleweight 80 135 Sergio Moraes Welterweight 80 137 Mike Perry Welterweight 79 138 C.B. Dollaway Light Heavyweight 77.5 139 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 77 140 B.J. Penn Featherweight 75 141 Thomas Almeida Bantamweight 74.5 142 Vitor Miranda Middleweight 74 143 Carla Esparza Women’s Strwwght 73 143 David Branch Middleweight 73 143 Stevie Ray Lightweight 73 146 Rashad Evans Middleweight 72 147 Alan Patrick Lightweight 70.5 148 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 70 148 Jake Matthews Lightweight 70 148 Travis Browne Heavyweight 70 148 Yancy Medeiros Welterweight 70 152 Elias Theodorou Middleweight 68.5 153 Godofredo Pepey Featherweight 67.5 154 Louis Smolka Flyweight 67 155 Zak Cummings Welterweight 66 156 Jessica Andrade Women’s Strwwght 65.5 157 Erick Silva Welterweight 65 157 Keita Nakamura Welterweight 65 157 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 65 160 Johny Hendricks Middleweight 64.5 160 Ryan Hall Featherweight 64.5 160 Uriah Hall Middleweight 64.5 163 Jordan Mein Welterweight 64 164 Ilir Latifi Light Heavyweight 63.5 164 John Dodson Bantamweight 63.5 164 Rony Jason Featherweight 63.5 167 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Light Heavyweight 63 168 Omari Akhmedov Welterweight 61.5 169 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 61 169 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 61 169 Thiago Alves Welterweight 61 172 Paige VanZant Women’s Strwwght 59.5 173 Ben Saunders Welterweight 58.5 174 Alex Caceres Featherweight 58 175 Tony Martin Lightweight 57.5 176 Iuri Alcantara Bantamweight 57 177 Gilbert Melendez Lightweight 56 178 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 55 179 Felipe Arantes Bantamweight 54.5 180 Dan Hooker Lightweight 54 181 Jon Tuck Lightweight 53 181 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strwwght 53 181 Olivier Aubin-Mercier Lightweight 53 181 Ulka Sasaki Flyweight 53 181 Vicente Luque Welterweight 53 186 Anthony Smith Middleweight 52.5 186 James Krause Welterweight 52.5 186 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 52.5 189 Felice Herrig Women’s Strwwght 52 189 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 52 189 Nate Marquardt Middleweight 52 192 Walt Harris Heavyweight 51.5 193 Gian Villante Light Heavyweight 51 193 Hacran Dias Featherweight 51 193 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntm 51 196 Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strwwght 50.5 197 Eric Spicely Middleweight 50 198 Ben Nguyen Flyweight 49.5 198 Cat Zingano Women’s Fthr/Bntm 49.5 198 Wilson Reis Flyweight 49.5 201 Jason Saggo Lightweight 49 201 Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntm 49 201 Niko Price Welterweight 49 204 Alan Jouban Welterweight 48.5 204 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Strwwght 48.5 206 Chris Wade Lightweight 48 206 Matthew Lopez Bantamweight 48 208 David Teymur Lightweight 47.5 209 Mike Pyle Welterweight 47 210 Danny Roberts Welterweight 46.5 210 Michel Prazeres Lightweight 46.5 210 Mitch Gagnon Bantamweight 46.5 210 Tecia Torres Women’s Strwwght 46.5 214 Magnus Cedenblad Middleweight 46 214 Ryan Benoit Flyweight 46 216 Bobby Green Lightweight 45 216 Dennis Siver Featherweight 45 216 Jack Marshman Middleweight 45 216 Randy Brown Welterweight 45 216 Russell Doane Bantamweight 45 221 Gilbert Burns Lightweight 44 221 Reza Madadi Lightweight 44 223 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 43.5 223 Li Jingliang Welterweight 43.5 225 Alexander Yakovlev Welterweight 43 225 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Fthr/Bntm 43 225 John Moraga Flyweight 43 225 Leslie Smith Women’s Fthr/Bntm 43 229 Arnold Allen Featherweight 42.5 229 Luis Henrique Heavyweight 42.5 231 Cezar Ferreira Middleweight 42 231 Nordine Taleb Welterweight 42 231 Sergio Pettis Flyweight 42 231 Todd Duffee Heavyweight 42 235 Hyun Gyu Lim Welterweight 41 235 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 41 237 Chad Laprise Welterweight 40 237 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 40 237 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 40 237 Renato Moicano Featherweight 40 241 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 39.5 242 Tyson Pedro Light Heavyweight 39 243 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 38.5 244 Damian Stasiak Bantamweight 38 244 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Strwwght 38 244 Nik Lentz Lightweight 38 247 Henry Cejudo Flyweight 37.5 248 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 37 248 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 37 250 Alexis Davis Women’s Fthr/Bntm 36.5 250 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 36.5 250 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 36.5 253 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 36 253 Lando Vannata Lightweight 36 255 Henrique da Silva Light Heavyweight 35.5 255 John Makdessi Lightweight 35.5 255 Mitch Clarke Lightweight 35.5 258 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 35 258 Johnny Case Lightweight 35 260 Daniel Omielanczuk Heavyweight 34.5 260 Diego Rivas Featherweight 34.5 260 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 34.5 260 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 34.5 260 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 34.5 265 Hector Sandoval Flyweight 34 265 Shane Burgos Featherweight 34 267 Drew Dober Lightweight 33.5 267 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 33.5 269 Chris Holdsworth Bantamweight 32.5 269 Jared Cannonier Light Heavyweight 32.5 269 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 32.5 272 Clay Guida Lightweight 32 272 Joe Proctor Welterweight 32 272 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 32 272 Steve Bosse Light Heavyweight 32 272 Will Brooks Lightweight 32 277 Rafael Natal Middleweight 31 277 Tarec Saffiedine Welterweight 31 279 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Fthr/Bntm 30.5 279 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 30.5 279 Igor Pokrajac Light Heavyweight 30.5 279 Sage Northcutt Lightweight 30.5 283 Marco Polo Reyes Lightweight 30 284 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 29.5 284 Justin Ledet Heavyweight 29.5 284 Khalil Rountree Light Heavyweight 29.5 284 Liz Carmouche Women’s Fthr/Bntm 29.5 284 Paulo Borrachinha Middleweight 29.5 289 Bojan Velickovic Welterweight 29 289 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 29 289 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 29 289 Justin Scoggins Flyweight 29 289 Teruto Ishihara Featherweight 29 294 Patrick Cummins Light Heavyweight 28.5 295 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 28 295 Cortney Casey Women’s Strwwght 28 295 Enrique Barzola Featherweight 28 295 Jimy Hettes Featherweight 28 299 Brad Scott Middleweight 27 299 Dustin Ortiz Flyweight 27 299 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 27 299 Patrick Williams Bantamweight 27 303 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntm 26.5 303 Maryna Moroz Women’s Strwwght 26.5 305 Gray Maynard Featherweight 26 305 Johnny Eduardo Bantamweight 26 305 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strwwght 26 305 Timothy Johnson Heavyweight 26 309 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Strwwght 25 309 Andrew Holbrook Lightweight 25 309 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 25 309 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 25 309 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 25 309 Galore Bofando Welterweight 25 309 Jake Collier Light Heavyweight 25 309 Jared Gordon Featherweight 25 309 Jeremy Kimball Light Heavyweight 25 309 Jesse Taylor Welterweight 25 309 Luan Chagas Welterweight 25 309 Marco Beltran Flyweight 25 309 Martin Bravo Lightweight 25 309 Shinsho Anzai Welterweight 25 309 Tatiana Suarez Women’s Strwwght 25 309 Tom Duquesnoy Bantamweight 25 309 Trevin Giles Light Heavyweight 25 326 Zak Ottow Welterweight 24.5 327 Erik Koch Lightweight 24 327 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 24 327 Tom Breese Welterweight 24 330 Alex Morono Welterweight 23 331 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 22.5 331 Alvaro Herrera Welterweight 22.5 331 Antonio Braga Neto Welterweight 22.5 331 Ian Entwistle Bantamweight 22.5 331 Lauren Murphy Women’s Fthr/Bntm 22.5 331 Neil Seery Flyweight 22.5 331 Teemu Packalen Lightweight 22.5 338 Artem Lobov Featherweight 22 338 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweight 22 338 Tae Hyun Bang Lightweight 22 341 Tim Elliott Flyweight 21.5 342 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 21 343 Court McGee Welterweight 20.5 344 Alex Nicholson Middleweight 20 344 Desmond Green Lightweight 20 344 Henry Briones Bantamweight 20 344 Lyman Good Welterweight 20 344 Max Griffin Welterweight 20 344 Randa Markos Women’s Strwwght 20 344 Ross Pearson Lightweight 20 351 Darren Till Welterweight 19 351 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 19 351 Jordan Johnson Light Heavyweight 19 351 Viviane Pereira Women’s Strwwght 19 355 Kiichi Kunimoto Welterweight 18 355 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 18 355 Mizuto Hirota Featherweight 18 358 Dominique Steele Welterweight 17.5 359 Josh Emmett Lightweight 17 360 Nick Hein Lightweight 16.5 360 Trevor Smith Middleweight 16.5 362 Jonathan Wilson Light Heavyweight 16 363 Anthony Hamilton Heavyweight 15 363 Francimar Barroso Light Heavyweight 15 365 Jeremy Kennedy Featherweight 14.5 365 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntm 14.5 367 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 14 367 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 14 367 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 14 367 Jose Quinonez Bantamweight 14 367 Kajan Johnson Lightweight 14 367 Scott Askham Middleweight 14 373 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 13 373 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 13 373 Ian McCall Flyweight 13 376 Damien Brown Lightweight 12.5 376 Takanori Gomi Lightweight 12.5 378 Jessica Eye Women’s Fthr/Bntm 12 379 Bec Rawlings Women’s Strwwght 11 379 Juliana Lima Women’s Strwwght 11 381 Adam Milstead Heavyweight 10 381 Devin Clark Middleweight 10 381 Emil Meek Welterweight 10 381 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 10 381 Jason Gonzalez Lightweight 10 381 Kyle Bochniak Featherweight 10 381 Magomed Bibulatov Flyweight 10 381 Sultan Aliev Welterweight 10 389 Brett Johns Bantamweight 9.5 389 Danielle Taylor Women’s Strwwght 9.5 391 Alex Chambers Women’s Strwwght 9 391 Augusto Mendes Bantamweight 9 391 Cyril Asker Heavyweight 9 391 Frankie Perez Lightweight 9 391 Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Fthr/Bntm 9 391 Marcel Fortuna Light Heavyweight 9 397 Justine Kish Women’s Strwwght 8.5 397 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 8.5 399 Angela Hill Women’s Strwwght 8 399 Charles Rosa Featherweight 8 399 Joachim Christensen Light Heavyweight 8 399 Kailin Curran Women’s Strwwght 8 399 Marcelo Guimaraes Middleweight 8 399 Oluwale Bamgbose Middleweight 8 405 Alex White Lightweight 7.5 406 Nico Musoke Welterweight 7 407 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 5 407 Cody Stamman Featherweight 5 407 Danny Henry Lightweight 5 407 Darrell Horcher Lightweight 5 407 Dong Hyun Kim Lightweight 5 407 Felipe Silva Lightweight 5 407 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 5 407 JJ Aldich Women’s Strwwght 5 407 Jonathan Meunier Welterweight 5 407 Justin Willis Heavyweight 5 407 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bntm 5 407 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Strwwght 5 407 Luke Jumeau Welterweight 5 407 Mark Godbeer Heavyweight 5 407 Naoki Inoue Flyweight 5 407 Nina Ansaroff Women’s Strwwght 5 407 Ricardo Ramas Bantamweight 5 407 Rick Glenn Featherweight 5 407 Sheldon Westcott Welterweight 5 426 Albert Morales Bantamweight 4.5 426 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 4.5 426 Alexa Grasso Women’s Strwwght 4.5 426 Amanda Cooper Women’s Strwwght 4.5 426 Chris Gruetzemacher Featherweight 4.5 426 Davey Grant Bantamweight 4.5 426 Jamie Moyle Women’s Strwwght 4.5 426 Jenel Lausa Flyweight 4.5 426 Jessin Ayari Welterweight 4.5 426 Nathan Coy Welterweight 4.5 426 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bntm 4.5 437 Heather Jo Clark Women’s Strwwght 4 437 Josh Stansbury Light Heavyweight 4 437 Ryan Janes Middleweight 4 440 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 3.5 440 Jessica Penne Women’s Strwwght 3.5 440 Josh Burkman Lightweight 3.5 443 Amanda Lemos Women’s Fthr/Bntm 0 443 Andre Soukhamthath Bantamweight 0 443 Angela Magana Women’s Strwwght 0 443 Ashkan Mokhtarian Flyweight 0 443 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strwwght 0 443 Bobby Nash Welterweight 0 443 Bojan Mihajlovic Light Heavyweight 0 443 Brian Camozzi Welterweight 0 443 Carls John de Tomas Flyweight 0 443 Chan-Mi Jeon Women’s Strwwght 0 443 Charlie Ward Welterweight 0 443 Chris De La Rocha Heavyweight 0 443 Christian Colombo Heavyweight 0 443 Cindy Dandois Women’s Fthr/Bntm 0 443 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 0 443 CM Punk Welterweight 0 443 Cody Bochnovic Light Heavyweight 0 443 Damian Grabowski Heavyweight 0 443 Daniel Spitz Heavyweight 0 443 Daniel Teymur Lightweight 0 443 Darren Stewart Light Heavyweight 0 443 Davi Ramos Welterweight 0 443 Devin Powell Lightweight 0 443 Dmitrii Smolyakov Heavyweight 0 443 Eric Shelton Flyweight 0 443 Frank Camacho Welterweight 0 443 Gina Mazany Women’s Fthr/Bntm 0 443 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntm 0 443 James Mulheron Heavyweight 0 443 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 0 443 Jessica Aguilar Women’s Strwwght 0 443 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Strwwght 0 443 Jim Wallhead Welterweight 0 443 Jordan Rinaldi Lightweight 0 443 Keith Berish Middleweight 0 443 Kwan Ho Kwak Bantamweight 0 443 Marcin Held Lightweight 0 443 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 0 443 Matt Schnell Flyweight 0 443 Michael McBride Lightweight 0 443 Michel Quinones Featherweight 0 443 Nick Roehrick Light Heavyweight 0 443 Norifumi ‘Kid’ Yamamoto Bantamweight 0 443 Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 0 443 Pearl Gonzalez Women’s Strwwght 0 443 Rashad Coulter Heavyweight 0 443 Rolando Dy Featherweight 0 443 Sabah Homasi Welterweight 0 443 Saparbek Safarov Light Heavyweight 0 443 Terrion Ware Featherweight 0 443 Thibault Gouti Lightweight 0 443 Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki Women’s Strwwght 0 443 Tom Gallicchio Welterweight 0 443 Veronica Macedo Women’s Fthr/Bntm 0

