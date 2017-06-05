There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Demetrious Johnson
|Flyweight
|509.5
|2
|3
|Daniel Cormier
|Light Heavyweight
|488
|3
|5
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|475
|4
|9
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|431
|5
|Cain Velasquez
|Heavyweight
|430.5
|6
|4
|Jose Aldo
|Featherweight
|421
|7
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|420
|8
|2
|Conor McGregor
|Lightweight
|406
|9
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|387
|10
|12
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|370
|11
|Luke Rockhold
|Middleweight
|364
|12
|13
|T.J. Dillashaw
|Bantamweight
|361
|13
|10
|Michael Bisping
|Middleweight
|358
|14
|Fabricio Werdum
|Heavyweight
|345
|15
|Yoel Romero
|Middleweight
|342
|16
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Welterweight
|321
|17
|7
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women’s Strwwgts
|319.5
|18
|8
|Dominick Cruz
|Bantamweight
|299
|19
|Ronda Rousey
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|289.5
|20
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|287
|21
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|283
|22
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|274
|23
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|270
|23
|Gegard Mousasi
|Middleweight
|270
|25
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|258
|26
|11
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|253
|27
|Josh Barnett
|Heavyweight
|243
|28
|6
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|235.5
|29
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|235
|30
|15
|Frankie Edgar
|Featherweight
|224
|31
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|223.5
|32
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|219.5
|33
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|207
|34
|Michael Johnson
|Lightweight
|205
|35
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Middleweight
|204
|36
|Michael Chiesa
|Lightweight
|203
|37
|Nate Diaz
|Lightweight
|198
|38
|Kevin Lee
|Lightweight
|197.5
|39
|Anderson Silva
|Middleweight
|185
|40
|Ricardo Lamas
|Featherweight
|183
|41
|Anthony Pettis
|Featherweight
|182
|42
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|180
|43
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|178
|44
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|173
|45
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|172
|46
|Eddie Alvarez
|Lightweight
|171.5
|47
|Gunnar Nelson
|Welterweight
|170.5
|48
|14
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|170
|48
|Renan Barao
|Bantamweight
|170
|50
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|166
|51
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|165
|52
|Jimi Manuwa
|Light Heavyweight
|161
|53
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|160
|54
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|159
|55
|John Lineker
|Bantamweight
|154
|56
|James Vick
|Lightweight
|151
|57
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|149.5
|58
|Dan Kelly
|Middleweight
|148.5
|59
|Carlos Condit
|Welterweight
|148
|60
|Alexander Gustafsson
|Light Heavyweight
|147.5
|61
|Edson Barboza
|Lightweight
|144.5
|62
|Mark Hunt
|Heavyweight
|140.5
|63
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|133
|64
|Thales Leites
|Middleweight
|131.5
|65
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|Light Heavyweight
|127
|66
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|124
|67
|Joe Soto
|Bantamweight
|121
|68
|Charles Oliveira
|Featherweight
|120
|68
|Tim Boetsch
|Middleweight
|120
|70
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|117
|71
|Alex Garcia
|Welterweight
|116.5
|72
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|115.5
|73
|Vitor Belfort
|Middleweight
|115
|74
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|114.5
|74
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|114.5
|76
|Dong Hyun Kim
|Welterweight
|112.5
|76
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|112.5
|76
|Thiago Santos
|Middleweight
|112.5
|79
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|111.5
|80
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strwwgts
|111
|81
|Myles Jury
|Featherweight
|110.5
|82
|Jake Ellenberger
|Welterweight
|109
|83
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|108
|84
|Evan Dunham
|Lightweight
|106.5
|84
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|106.5
|84
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweight
|106.5
|87
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|106
|87
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|106
|87
|Stefan Struve
|Heavyweight
|106
|90
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|105
|91
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|101.5
|92
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|101
|92
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|101
|92
|Mairbek Taisumov
|Lightweight
|101
|95
|Rustam Khabilov
|Lightweight
|98
|96
|Dennis Bermudez
|Featherweight
|97
|96
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|97
|98
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweight
|96
|99
|Ryan LaFlare
|Welterweight
|95.5
|100
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|95
|101
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|94.5
|102
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|93.5
|102
|Rashid Magomedov
|Lightweight
|93.5
|102
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|93.5
|105
|Johny Hendricks
|Middleweight
|92
|105
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|92
|107
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|91
|107
|Travis Browne
|Heavyweight
|91
|109
|B.J. Penn
|Featherweight
|90
|109
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|90
|111
|Jason Knight
|Featherweight
|89.5
|112
|Sean Strickland
|Welterweight
|89
|113
|Joe Lauzon
|Lightweight
|88.5
|113
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|88.5
|115
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|88
|116
|Abel Trujillo
|Lightweight
|87.5
|117
|Sam Alvey
|Middleweight
|87
|117
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|87
|119
|Doo Ho Choi
|Featherweight
|85
|120
|Alberto Mina
|Welterweight
|84.5
|120
|Vitor Miranda
|Middleweight
|84.5
|122
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|84
|122
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|84
|124
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|83
|125
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|82.5
|125
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|82.5
|125
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|82.5
|125
|Stevie Ray
|Lightweight
|82.5
|125
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|82.5
|130
|Diego Sanchez
|Lightweight
|81.5
|130
|Peter Sobotta
|Welterweight
|81.5
|130
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|81.5
|133
|Ray Borg
|Flyweight
|81
|134
|Adriano Martins
|Lightweight
|80.5
|135
|Hector Lombard
|Middleweight
|80
|135
|Sergio Moraes
|Welterweight
|80
|137
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|79
|138
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|78.5
|138
|Elias Theodorou
|Middleweight
|78.5
|140
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|77
|141
|Jordan Mein
|Welterweight
|74.5
|141
|Thomas Almeida
|Bantamweight
|74.5
|143
|David Branch
|Middleweight
|73
|144
|Rashad Evans
|Middleweight
|72
|145
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|70.5
|146
|Brian Kelleher
|Bantamweight
|70
|146
|Jake Matthews
|Lightweight
|70
|146
|Yancy Medeiros
|Welterweight
|70
|149
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|69.5
|150
|C.B. Dollaway
|Middleweight
|68.5
|151
|Godofredo Pepey
|Featherweight
|67.5
|152
|Louis Smolka
|Flyweight
|67
|153
|Zak Cummings
|Welterweight
|66
|154
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Strwwgts
|65.5
|155
|Erick Silva
|Welterweight
|65
|155
|Keita Nakamura
|Welterweight
|65
|155
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Light Heavyweight
|65
|158
|Ryan Hall
|Featherweight
|64.5
|158
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|64.5
|160
|Ilir Latifi
|Light Heavyweight
|63.5
|160
|John Dodson
|Bantamweight
|63.5
|160
|Rony Jason
|Featherweight
|63.5
|163
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Light Heavyweight
|63
|164
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strwwgts
|61.5
|164
|Omari Akhmedov
|Welterweight
|61.5
|166
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|Light Heavyweight
|61
|166
|Thiago Alves
|Welterweight
|61
|168
|Paige VanZant
|Women’s Strwwgts
|59.5
|169
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|59
|170
|Ben Saunders
|Welterweight
|58.5
|171
|Paul Felder
|Lightweight
|58
|172
|Iuri Alcantara
|Bantamweight
|57
|173
|Gilbert Melendez
|Lightweight
|56
|174
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|Middleweight
|55
|174
|James Krause
|Lightweight
|55
|176
|Felipe Arantes
|Bantamweight
|54.5
|177
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strwwgts
|53
|177
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|Lightweight
|53
|177
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|53
|180
|Anthony Smith
|Middleweight
|52.5
|180
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|52.5
|182
|John Moraga
|Flyweight
|52
|182
|Magomed Mustafaev
|Lightweight
|52
|182
|Nate Marquardt
|Middleweight
|52
|182
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|52
|186
|Gian Villante
|Light Heavyweight
|51
|186
|Hacran Dias
|Featherweight
|51
|186
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|51
|189
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strwwgts
|50.5
|190
|Eric Spicely
|Middleweight
|50
|191
|Cat Zingano
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|49.5
|191
|Wilson Reis
|Flyweight
|49.5
|193
|Jason Saggo
|Lightweight
|49
|193
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|49
|193
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|49
|196
|Alan Jouban
|Welterweight
|48.5
|197
|Chris Wade
|Lightweight
|48
|197
|Matthew Lopez
|Bantamweight
|48
|199
|David Teymur
|Lightweight
|47.5
|200
|Mike Pyle
|Welterweight
|47
|201
|Michel Prazeres
|Lightweight
|46.5
|201
|Mitch Gagnon
|Bantamweight
|46.5
|203
|Magnus Cedenblad
|Middleweight
|46
|203
|Ryan Benoit
|Flyweight
|46
|205
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|45
|205
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|45
|205
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|45
|208
|Gilbert Burns
|Lightweight
|44
|208
|Reza Madadi
|Lightweight
|44
|210
|Jussier Formiga
|Flyweight
|43.5
|210
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|43.5
|212
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|43
|212
|Alexander Yakovlev
|Welterweight
|43
|212
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|43
|212
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Strwwgts
|43
|212
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Strwwgts
|43
|212
|Joseph Duffy
|Lightweight
|43
|218
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|42.5
|218
|Luis Henrique
|Heavyweight
|42.5
|220
|Cezar Ferreira
|Middleweight
|42
|220
|Daniel Omielanczuk
|Heavyweight
|42
|220
|Nordine Taleb
|Welterweight
|42
|220
|Sergio Pettis
|Flyweight
|42
|220
|Todd Duffee
|Heavyweight
|42
|225
|Henrique da Silva
|Light Heavyweight
|41
|225
|Hyun Gyu Lim
|Welterweight
|41
|225
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|Welterweight
|41
|228
|Johnny Case
|Lightweight
|40.5
|229
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|40
|229
|Dennis Siver
|Featherweight
|40
|229
|Renato Moicano
|Featherweight
|40
|232
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|39.5
|233
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|39
|233
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|39
|233
|Tyson Pedro
|Light Heavyweight
|39
|236
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|38.5
|237
|Damian Stasiak
|Bantamweight
|38
|237
|Nik Lentz
|Lightweight
|38
|239
|Henry Cejudo
|Flyweight
|37.5
|240
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|37
|241
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|36.5
|241
|Felice Herrig
|Women’s Strwwgts
|36.5
|241
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweight
|36.5
|241
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|36.5
|245
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|36
|245
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|36
|245
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|36
|245
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|36
|245
|Tarec Saffiedine
|Welterweight
|36
|250
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|35.5
|250
|Mitch Clarke
|Lightweight
|35.5
|252
|Diego Rivas
|Featherweight
|34.5
|252
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|34.5
|252
|Justin Scoggins
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|255
|Hector Sandoval
|Flyweight
|34
|255
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|34
|257
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|33.5
|257
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|33.5
|259
|Jon Tuck
|Lightweight
|33
|259
|Ross Pearson
|Lightweight
|33
|259
|Teruto Ishihara
|Featherweight
|33
|262
|Chris Holdsworth
|Bantamweight
|32.5
|262
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|32.5
|262
|Matheus Nicolau
|Flyweight
|32.5
|265
|Joe Proctor
|Welterweight
|32
|265
|Steve Bosse
|Light Heavyweight
|32
|265
|Will Brooks
|Lightweight
|32
|266
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|31
|266
|Rafael Natal
|Middleweight
|31
|266
|Tony Martin
|Lightweight
|31
|271
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|30.5
|271
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|30.5
|271
|Igor Pokrajac
|Light Heavyweight
|30.5
|271
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Strwwgts
|30.5
|271
|Sage Northcutt
|Lightweight
|30.5
|276
|Marco Polo Reyes
|Lightweight
|30
|276
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|30
|278
|Justin Ledet
|Heavyweight
|29.5
|278
|Liz Carmouche
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|29.5
|278
|Paulo Borrachinha
|Middleweight
|29.5
|281
|Bojan Velickovic
|Welterweight
|29
|281
|Erik Koch
|Lightweight
|29
|281
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|29
|284
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|28.5
|284
|Patrick Cummins
|Light Heavyweight
|28.5
|286
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|28
|286
|Ben Nguyen
|Flyweight
|28
|286
|Enrique Barzola
|Featherweight
|28
|286
|Jimy Hettes
|Featherweight
|28
|290
|Brad Scott
|Middleweight
|27
|290
|Dustin Ortiz
|Flyweight
|27
|290
|Luke Sanders
|Bantamweight
|27
|290
|Patrick Williams
|Bantamweight
|27
|290
|Ulka Sasaki
|Flyweight
|27
|295
|Clay Guida
|Featherweight
|26.5
|296
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Strwwgts
|26
|296
|Johnny Eduardo
|Bantamweight
|26
|296
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strwwgts
|26
|296
|Neil Seery
|Flyweight
|26
|296
|Timothy Johnson
|Heavyweight
|26
|301
|Aleksandra Albu
|Women’s Strwwgts
|25
|301
|Andrew Holbrook
|Lightweight
|25
|301
|Chase Sherman
|Heavyweight
|25
|301
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|25
|301
|Jake Collier
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|301
|Luan Chagas
|Welterweight
|25
|301
|Marco Beltran
|Flyweight
|25
|301
|Martin Bravo
|Lightweight
|25
|301
|Shinsho Anzai
|Welterweight
|25
|301
|Tatiana Suarez
|Women’s Strwwgts
|25
|301
|Tom Duquesnoy
|Bantamweight
|25
|312
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|24.5
|312
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Bantamweight
|24.5
|312
|Russell Doane
|Bantamweight
|24.5
|312
|Tim Elliott
|Flyweight
|24.5
|316
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|24
|316
|Tom Breese
|Welterweight
|24
|318
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|23
|319
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Welterweight
|22.5
|319
|Alvaro Herrera
|Welterweight
|22.5
|319
|Antonio Braga Neto
|Welterweight
|22.5
|319
|Chris Camozzi
|Middleweight
|22.5
|319
|Ian Entwistle
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|319
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|22.5
|319
|Teemu Packalen
|Lightweight
|22.5
|326
|Artem Lobov
|Featherweight
|22
|326
|Tae Hyun Bang
|Lightweight
|22
|326
|Takanori Gomi
|Lightweight
|22
|329
|Leslie Smith
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|21
|329
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|21
|331
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|20.5
|331
|Kiichi Kunimoto
|Welterweight
|20.5
|333
|Alex Nicholson
|Middleweight
|20
|333
|Desmond Green
|Lightweight
|20
|333
|Dominique Steele
|Welterweight
|20
|333
|Henry Briones
|Bantamweight
|20
|333
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|20
|333
|Mizuto Hirota
|Featherweight
|20
|333
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strwwgts
|20
|340
|Gray Maynard
|Featherweight
|19.5
|341
|Darren Till
|Welterweight
|19
|341
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|19
|341
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strwwgts
|19
|341
|Viviane Pereira
|Women’s Strwwgts
|19
|345
|Chad Laprise
|Welterweight
|17.5
|346
|Josh Emmett
|Lightweight
|17
|347
|Nick Hein
|Lightweight
|16.5
|347
|Trevor Smith
|Middleweight
|16.5
|349
|Jonathan Wilson
|Light Heavyweight
|16
|350
|Anthony Hamilton
|Heavyweight
|15
|350
|Francimar Barroso
|Light Heavyweight
|15
|352
|Jeremy Kennedy
|Featherweight
|14.5
|352
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|14.5
|354
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|14
|354
|Damien Brown
|Lightweight
|14
|354
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|14
|354
|Jose Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|14
|354
|Kajan Johnson
|Lightweight
|14
|354
|Scott Askham
|Middleweight
|14
|360
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|13
|360
|Ian McCall
|Flyweight
|13
|362
|Juliana Lima
|Women’s Strwwgts
|12.5
|363
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|12
|364
|Bec Rawlings
|Women’s Strwwgts
|11
|365
|Adam Milstead
|Heavyweight
|10
|365
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|10
|365
|Cyril Asker
|Heavyweight
|10
|365
|Devin Clark
|Middleweight
|10
|365
|Emil Meek
|Welterweight
|10
|365
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|10
|365
|Jason Gonzalez
|Lightweight
|10
|365
|Jordan Johnson
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|365
|Kyle Bochniak
|Featherweight
|10
|365
|Magomed Bibulatov
|Flyweight
|10
|365
|Marcel Fortuna
|Heavyweight
|10
|365
|Sultan Aliev
|Welterweight
|10
|377
|Danielle Taylor
|Women’s Strwwgts
|9.5
|377
|Justine Kish
|Women’s Strwwgts
|9.5
|377
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|9.5
|380
|Alex Chambers
|Women’s Strwwgts
|9
|380
|Augusto Mendes
|Bantamweight
|9
|380
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|9
|380
|Frankie Perez
|Lightweight
|9
|380
|Joachim Christensen
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|380
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|9
|380
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|9
|387
|Jared Cannonier
|Light Heavyweight
|8.5
|387
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|8.5
|389
|Charles Rosa
|Featherweight
|8
|389
|Kailin Curran
|Women’s Strwwgts
|8
|389
|Marcelo Guimaraes
|Middleweight
|8
|389
|Oluwale Bamgbose
|Middleweight
|8
|393
|Alex White
|Lightweight
|7.5
|394
|Nico Musoke
|Welterweight
|7
|395
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|5
|395
|Albert Morales
|Bantamweight
|5
|395
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|5
|395
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|5
|395
|Dong Hyun Kim
|Lightweight
|5
|395
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|5
|395
|Felipe Silva
|Lightweight
|5
|395
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|5
|395
|Jonathan Meunier
|Welterweight
|5
|395
|Khalil Rountree
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|395
|Lina Lansberg
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|5
|395
|Mark Godbeer
|Heavyweight
|5
|395
|Nina Ansaroff
|Women’s Strwwgts
|5
|395
|Ricardo Ramas
|Bantamweight
|5
|395
|Rick Glenn
|Featherweight
|5
|395
|Sheldon Westcott
|Welterweight
|5
|395
|Zak Ottow
|Welterweight
|5
|412
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|4.5
|412
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Strwwgts
|4.5
|412
|Amanda Cooper
|Women’s Strwwgts
|4.5
|412
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|Featherweight
|4.5
|412
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|412
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|4.5
|412
|Jamie Moyle
|Women’s Strwwgts
|4.5
|412
|Jenel Lausa
|Flyweight
|4.5
|412
|Jessin Ayari
|Welterweight
|4.5
|412
|Josh Stansbury
|Light Heavyweight
|4.5
|412
|Nathan Coy
|Welterweight
|4.5
|412
|Ryan Janes
|Middleweight
|4.5
|412
|Sarah Moras
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|4.5
|425
|Heather Jo Clark
|Women’s Strwwgts
|4
|426
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strwwgts
|3.5
|426
|Jessica Penne
|Women’s Strwwgts
|3.5
|426
|Josh Burkman
|Lightweight
|3.5
|429
|Andre Soukhamthath
|Bantamweight
|0
|429
|Angela Magana
|Women’s Strwwgts
|0
|429
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strwwgts
|0
|429
|Bobby Nash
|Welterweight
|0
|429
|Bojan Mihajlovic
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|429
|Brian Camozzi
|Welterweight
|0
|429
|Charlie Ward
|Welterweight
|0
|429
|Chris De La Rocha
|Heavyweight
|0
|429
|Christian Colombo
|Heavyweight
|0
|429
|Cindy Dandois
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|0
|429
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|0
|429
|CM Punk
|Welterweight
|0
|429
|Damian Grabowski
|Heavyweight
|0
|429
|Daniel Spitz
|Heavyweight
|0
|429
|Darrell Horcher
|Lightweight
|0
|429
|Darren Stewart
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|429
|Davi Ramos
|Welterweight
|0
|429
|Devin Powell
|Lightweight
|0
|429
|Dmitrii Smolyakov
|Heavyweight
|0
|429
|Eric Shelton
|Flyweight
|0
|429
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|0
|429
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|0
|429
|Jarjis Danho
|Heavyweight
|0
|429
|Jeremy Kimball
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|429
|Jessica Aguilar
|Women’s Strwwgts
|0
|429
|Jim Wallhead
|Welterweight
|0
|429
|JJ Aldich
|Women’s Strwwgts
|0
|429
|Jordan Rinaldi
|Lightweight
|0
|429
|Keith Berish
|Middleweight
|0
|429
|Kwan Ho Kwak
|Bantamweight
|0
|429
|Lucie Pudilova
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|0
|429
|Marcin Held
|Lightweight
|0
|429
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|0
|429
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|0
|429
|Michael McBride
|Lightweight
|0
|429
|Michel Quinones
|Lightweight
|0
|429
|Norifumi ‘Kid’ Yamamoto
|Bantamweight
|0
|429
|Oliver Enkamp
|Welterweight
|0
|429
|Pearl Gonzalez
|Women’s Strwwgts
|0
|429
|Rashad Coulter
|Heavyweight
|0
|429
|Sabah Homasi
|Welterweight
|0
|429
|Saparbek Safarov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|429
|Thibault Gouti
|Lightweight
|0
|429
|Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki
|Women’s Strwwgts
|0
|429
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntm
|0
