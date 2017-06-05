There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats UFC Total Rank Rank 1 1 Demetrious Johnson Flyweight 509.5 2 3 Daniel Cormier Light Heavyweight 488 3 5 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 475 4 9 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 431 5 Cain Velasquez Heavyweight 430.5 6 4 Jose Aldo Featherweight 421 7 Chris Weidman Middleweight 420 8 2 Conor McGregor Lightweight 406 9 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 387 10 12 Max Holloway Featherweight 370 11 Luke Rockhold Middleweight 364 12 13 T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweight 361 13 10 Michael Bisping Middleweight 358 14 Fabricio Werdum Heavyweight 345 15 Yoel Romero Middleweight 342 16 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweight 321 17 7 Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Strwwgts 319.5 18 8 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 299 19 Ronda Rousey Women’s Fthr/Bntm 289.5 20 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 287 21 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 283 22 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 274 23 Demian Maia Welterweight 270 23 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 270 25 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 258 26 11 Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntm 253 27 Josh Barnett Heavyweight 243 28 6 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 235.5 29 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 235 30 15 Frankie Edgar Featherweight 224 31 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 223.5 32 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 219.5 33 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 207 34 Michael Johnson Lightweight 205 35 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 204 36 Michael Chiesa Lightweight 203 37 Nate Diaz Lightweight 198 38 Kevin Lee Lightweight 197.5 39 Anderson Silva Middleweight 185 40 Ricardo Lamas Featherweight 183 41 Anthony Pettis Featherweight 182 42 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 180 43 Neil Magny Welterweight 178 44 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 173 45 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 172 46 Eddie Alvarez Lightweight 171.5 47 Gunnar Nelson Welterweight 170.5 48 14 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 170 48 Renan Barao Bantamweight 170 50 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 166 51 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 165 52 Jimi Manuwa Light Heavyweight 161 53 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 160 54 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 159 55 John Lineker Bantamweight 154 56 James Vick Lightweight 151 57 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 149.5 58 Dan Kelly Middleweight 148.5 59 Carlos Condit Welterweight 148 60 Alexander Gustafsson Light Heavyweight 147.5 61 Edson Barboza Lightweight 144.5 62 Mark Hunt Heavyweight 140.5 63 Brian Ortega Featherweight 133 64 Thales Leites Middleweight 131.5 65 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 127 66 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 124 67 Joe Soto Bantamweight 121 68 Charles Oliveira Featherweight 120 68 Tim Boetsch Middleweight 120 70 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 117 71 Alex Garcia Welterweight 116.5 72 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 115.5 73 Vitor Belfort Middleweight 115 74 Darren Elkins Featherweight 114.5 74 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 114.5 76 Dong Hyun Kim Welterweight 112.5 76 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 112.5 76 Thiago Santos Middleweight 112.5 79 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 111.5 80 Rose Namajunas Women’s Strwwgts 111 81 Myles Jury Featherweight 110.5 82 Jake Ellenberger Welterweight 109 83 Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntm 108 84 Evan Dunham Lightweight 106.5 84 Jim Miller Lightweight 106.5 84 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 106.5 87 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 106 87 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 106 87 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 106 90 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 105 91 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 101.5 92 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 101 92 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 101 92 Mairbek Taisumov Lightweight 101 95 Rustam Khabilov Lightweight 98 96 Dennis Bermudez Featherweight 97 96 Derek Brunson Middleweight 97 98 Chas Skelly Featherweight 96 99 Ryan LaFlare Welterweight 95.5 100 Colby Covington Welterweight 95 101 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 94.5 102 Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntm 93.5 102 Rashid Magomedov Lightweight 93.5 102 Warlley Alves Welterweight 93.5 105 Johny Hendricks Middleweight 92 105 Leon Edwards Welterweight 92 107 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 91 107 Travis Browne Heavyweight 91 109 B.J. Penn Featherweight 90 109 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 90 111 Jason Knight Featherweight 89.5 112 Sean Strickland Welterweight 89 113 Joe Lauzon Lightweight 88.5 113 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 88.5 115 Cub Swanson Featherweight 88 116 Abel Trujillo Lightweight 87.5 117 Sam Alvey Middleweight 87 117 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 87 119 Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 85 120 Alberto Mina Welterweight 84.5 120 Vitor Miranda Middleweight 84.5 122 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntm 84 122 Tim Means Welterweight 84 124 Matt Brown Welterweight 83 125 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 82.5 125 Mickey Gall Welterweight 82.5 125 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntm 82.5 125 Stevie Ray Lightweight 82.5 125 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 82.5 130 Diego Sanchez Lightweight 81.5 130 Peter Sobotta Welterweight 81.5 130 Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Fthr/Bntm 81.5 133 Ray Borg Flyweight 81 134 Adriano Martins Lightweight 80.5 135 Hector Lombard Middleweight 80 135 Sergio Moraes Welterweight 80 137 Mike Perry Welterweight 79 138 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 78.5 138 Elias Theodorou Middleweight 78.5 140 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 77 141 Jordan Mein Welterweight 74.5 141 Thomas Almeida Bantamweight 74.5 143 David Branch Middleweight 73 144 Rashad Evans Middleweight 72 145 Alan Patrick Lightweight 70.5 146 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 70 146 Jake Matthews Lightweight 70 146 Yancy Medeiros Welterweight 70 149 Brad Tavares Middleweight 69.5 150 C.B. Dollaway Middleweight 68.5 151 Godofredo Pepey Featherweight 67.5 152 Louis Smolka Flyweight 67 153 Zak Cummings Welterweight 66 154 Jessica Andrade Women’s Strwwgts 65.5 155 Erick Silva Welterweight 65 155 Keita Nakamura Welterweight 65 155 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 65 158 Ryan Hall Featherweight 64.5 158 Uriah Hall Middleweight 64.5 160 Ilir Latifi Light Heavyweight 63.5 160 John Dodson Bantamweight 63.5 160 Rony Jason Featherweight 63.5 163 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Light Heavyweight 63 164 Carla Esparza Women’s Strwwgts 61.5 164 Omari Akhmedov Welterweight 61.5 166 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 61 166 Thiago Alves Welterweight 61 168 Paige VanZant Women’s Strwwgts 59.5 169 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 59 170 Ben Saunders Welterweight 58.5 171 Paul Felder Lightweight 58 172 Iuri Alcantara Bantamweight 57 173 Gilbert Melendez Lightweight 56 174 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 55 174 James Krause Lightweight 55 176 Felipe Arantes Bantamweight 54.5 177 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strwwgts 53 177 Olivier Aubin-Mercier Lightweight 53 177 Vicente Luque Welterweight 53 180 Anthony Smith Middleweight 52.5 180 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 52.5 182 John Moraga Flyweight 52 182 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 52 182 Nate Marquardt Middleweight 52 182 Rob Font Bantamweight 52 186 Gian Villante Light Heavyweight 51 186 Hacran Dias Featherweight 51 186 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntm 51 189 Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strwwgts 50.5 190 Eric Spicely Middleweight 50 191 Cat Zingano Women’s Fthr/Bntm 49.5 191 Wilson Reis Flyweight 49.5 193 Jason Saggo Lightweight 49 193 Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntm 49 193 Niko Price Welterweight 49 196 Alan Jouban Welterweight 48.5 197 Chris Wade Lightweight 48 197 Matthew Lopez Bantamweight 48 199 David Teymur Lightweight 47.5 200 Mike Pyle Welterweight 47 201 Michel Prazeres Lightweight 46.5 201 Mitch Gagnon Bantamweight 46.5 203 Magnus Cedenblad Middleweight 46 203 Ryan Benoit Flyweight 46 205 Bobby Green Lightweight 45 205 Jack Marshman Middleweight 45 205 Randy Brown Welterweight 45 208 Gilbert Burns Lightweight 44 208 Reza Madadi Lightweight 44 210 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 43.5 210 Li Jingliang Welterweight 43.5 212 Alex Caceres Featherweight 43 212 Alexander Yakovlev Welterweight 43 212 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Fthr/Bntm 43 212 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Strwwgts 43 212 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Strwwgts 43 212 Joseph Duffy Lightweight 43 218 Arnold Allen Featherweight 42.5 218 Luis Henrique Heavyweight 42.5 220 Cezar Ferreira Middleweight 42 220 Daniel Omielanczuk Heavyweight 42 220 Nordine Taleb Welterweight 42 220 Sergio Pettis Flyweight 42 220 Todd Duffee Heavyweight 42 225 Henrique da Silva Light Heavyweight 41 225 Hyun Gyu Lim Welterweight 41 225 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 41 228 Johnny Case Lightweight 40.5 229 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 40 229 Dennis Siver Featherweight 40 229 Renato Moicano Featherweight 40 232 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 39.5 233 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 39 233 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 39 233 Tyson Pedro Light Heavyweight 39 236 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 38.5 237 Damian Stasiak Bantamweight 38 237 Nik Lentz Lightweight 38 239 Henry Cejudo Flyweight 37.5 240 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 37 241 Alexis Davis Women’s Fthr/Bntm 36.5 241 Felice Herrig Women’s Strwwgts 36.5 241 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 36.5 241 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 36.5 245 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 36 245 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 36 245 Lando Vannata Lightweight 36 245 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 36 245 Tarec Saffiedine Welterweight 36 250 John Makdessi Lightweight 35.5 250 Mitch Clarke Lightweight 35.5 252 Diego Rivas Featherweight 34.5 252 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 34.5 252 Justin Scoggins Bantamweight 34.5 255 Hector Sandoval Flyweight 34 255 Shane Burgos Featherweight 34 257 Drew Dober Lightweight 33.5 257 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 33.5 259 Jon Tuck Lightweight 33 259 Ross Pearson Lightweight 33 259 Teruto Ishihara Featherweight 33 262 Chris Holdsworth Bantamweight 32.5 262 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 32.5 262 Matheus Nicolau Flyweight 32.5 265 Joe Proctor Welterweight 32 265 Steve Bosse Light Heavyweight 32 265 Will Brooks Lightweight 32 266 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntm 31 266 Rafael Natal Middleweight 31 266 Tony Martin Lightweight 31 271 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Fthr/Bntm 30.5 271 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 30.5 271 Igor Pokrajac Light Heavyweight 30.5 271 Maryna Moroz Women’s Strwwgts 30.5 271 Sage Northcutt Lightweight 30.5 276 Marco Polo Reyes Lightweight 30 276 Walt Harris Heavyweight 30 278 Justin Ledet Heavyweight 29.5 278 Liz Carmouche Women’s Fthr/Bntm 29.5 278 Paulo Borrachinha Middleweight 29.5 281 Bojan Velickovic Welterweight 29 281 Erik Koch Lightweight 29 281 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 29 284 Dan Hooker Lightweight 28.5 284 Patrick Cummins Light Heavyweight 28.5 286 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 28 286 Ben Nguyen Flyweight 28 286 Enrique Barzola Featherweight 28 286 Jimy Hettes Featherweight 28 290 Brad Scott Middleweight 27 290 Dustin Ortiz Flyweight 27 290 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 27 290 Patrick Williams Bantamweight 27 290 Ulka Sasaki Flyweight 27 295 Clay Guida Featherweight 26.5 296 Cortney Casey Women’s Strwwgts 26 296 Johnny Eduardo Bantamweight 26 296 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strwwgts 26 296 Neil Seery Flyweight 26 296 Timothy Johnson Heavyweight 26 301 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Strwwgts 25 301 Andrew Holbrook Lightweight 25 301 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 25 301 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 25 301 Jake Collier Light Heavyweight 25 301 Luan Chagas Welterweight 25 301 Marco Beltran Flyweight 25 301 Martin Bravo Lightweight 25 301 Shinsho Anzai Welterweight 25 301 Tatiana Suarez Women’s Strwwgts 25 301 Tom Duquesnoy Bantamweight 25 312 Danny Roberts Welterweight 24.5 312 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweight 24.5 312 Russell Doane Bantamweight 24.5 312 Tim Elliott Flyweight 24.5 316 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 24 316 Tom Breese Welterweight 24 318 Alex Morono Welterweight 23 319 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 22.5 319 Alvaro Herrera Welterweight 22.5 319 Antonio Braga Neto Welterweight 22.5 319 Chris Camozzi Middleweight 22.5 319 Ian Entwistle Bantamweight 22.5 319 Lauren Murphy Women’s Fthr/Bntm 22.5 319 Teemu Packalen Lightweight 22.5 326 Artem Lobov Featherweight 22 326 Tae Hyun Bang Lightweight 22 326 Takanori Gomi Lightweight 22 329 Leslie Smith Women’s Fthr/Bntm 21 329 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 21 331 Court McGee Welterweight 20.5 331 Kiichi Kunimoto Welterweight 20.5 333 Alex Nicholson Middleweight 20 333 Desmond Green Lightweight 20 333 Dominique Steele Welterweight 20 333 Henry Briones Bantamweight 20 333 Max Griffin Welterweight 20 333 Mizuto Hirota Featherweight 20 333 Randa Markos Women’s Strwwgts 20 340 Gray Maynard Featherweight 19.5 341 Darren Till Welterweight 19 341 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 19 341 Tecia Torres Women’s Strwwgts 19 341 Viviane Pereira Women’s Strwwgts 19 345 Chad Laprise Welterweight 17.5 346 Josh Emmett Lightweight 17 347 Nick Hein Lightweight 16.5 347 Trevor Smith Middleweight 16.5 349 Jonathan Wilson Light Heavyweight 16 350 Anthony Hamilton Heavyweight 15 350 Francimar Barroso Light Heavyweight 15 352 Jeremy Kennedy Featherweight 14.5 352 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntm 14.5 354 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 14 354 Damien Brown Lightweight 14 354 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 14 354 Jose Quinonez Bantamweight 14 354 Kajan Johnson Lightweight 14 354 Scott Askham Middleweight 14 360 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 13 360 Ian McCall Flyweight 13 362 Juliana Lima Women’s Strwwgts 12.5 363 Jessica Eye Women’s Fthr/Bntm 12 364 Bec Rawlings Women’s Strwwgts 11 365 Adam Milstead Heavyweight 10 365 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 10 365 Cyril Asker Heavyweight 10 365 Devin Clark Middleweight 10 365 Emil Meek Welterweight 10 365 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 10 365 Jason Gonzalez Lightweight 10 365 Jordan Johnson Light Heavyweight 10 365 Kyle Bochniak Featherweight 10 365 Magomed Bibulatov Flyweight 10 365 Marcel Fortuna Heavyweight 10 365 Sultan Aliev Welterweight 10 377 Danielle Taylor Women’s Strwwgts 9.5 377 Justine Kish Women’s Strwwgts 9.5 377 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 9.5 380 Alex Chambers Women’s Strwwgts 9 380 Augusto Mendes Bantamweight 9 380 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 9 380 Frankie Perez Lightweight 9 380 Joachim Christensen Light Heavyweight 9 380 Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Fthr/Bntm 9 380 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 9 387 Jared Cannonier Light Heavyweight 8.5 387 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 8.5 389 Charles Rosa Featherweight 8 389 Kailin Curran Women’s Strwwgts 8 389 Marcelo Guimaraes Middleweight 8 389 Oluwale Bamgbose Middleweight 8 393 Alex White Lightweight 7.5 394 Nico Musoke Welterweight 7 395 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 5 395 Albert Morales Bantamweight 5 395 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 5 395 Brett Johns Bantamweight 5 395 Dong Hyun Kim Lightweight 5 395 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 5 395 Felipe Silva Lightweight 5 395 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 5 395 Jonathan Meunier Welterweight 5 395 Khalil Rountree Light Heavyweight 5 395 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bntm 5 395 Mark Godbeer Heavyweight 5 395 Nina Ansaroff Women’s Strwwgts 5 395 Ricardo Ramas Bantamweight 5 395 Rick Glenn Featherweight 5 395 Sheldon Westcott Welterweight 5 395 Zak Ottow Welterweight 5 412 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 4.5 412 Alexa Grasso Women’s Strwwgts 4.5 412 Amanda Cooper Women’s Strwwgts 4.5 412 Chris Gruetzemacher Featherweight 4.5 412 Davey Grant Bantamweight 4.5 412 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 4.5 412 Jamie Moyle Women’s Strwwgts 4.5 412 Jenel Lausa Flyweight 4.5 412 Jessin Ayari Welterweight 4.5 412 Josh Stansbury Light Heavyweight 4.5 412 Nathan Coy Welterweight 4.5 412 Ryan Janes Middleweight 4.5 412 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bntm 4.5 425 Heather Jo Clark Women’s Strwwgts 4 426 Angela Hill Women’s Strwwgts 3.5 426 Jessica Penne Women’s Strwwgts 3.5 426 Josh Burkman Lightweight 3.5 429 Andre Soukhamthath Bantamweight 0 429 Angela Magana Women’s Strwwgts 0 429 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strwwgts 0 429 Bobby Nash Welterweight 0 429 Bojan Mihajlovic Light Heavyweight 0 429 Brian Camozzi Welterweight 0 429 Charlie Ward Welterweight 0 429 Chris De La Rocha Heavyweight 0 429 Christian Colombo Heavyweight 0 429 Cindy Dandois Women’s Fthr/Bntm 0 429 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 0 429 CM Punk Welterweight 0 429 Damian Grabowski Heavyweight 0 429 Daniel Spitz Heavyweight 0 429 Darrell Horcher Lightweight 0 429 Darren Stewart Light Heavyweight 0 429 Davi Ramos Welterweight 0 429 Devin Powell Lightweight 0 429 Dmitrii Smolyakov Heavyweight 0 429 Eric Shelton Flyweight 0 429 Gina Mazany Women’s Fthr/Bntm 0 429 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntm 0 429 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 0 429 Jeremy Kimball Light Heavyweight 0 429 Jessica Aguilar Women’s Strwwgts 0 429 Jim Wallhead Welterweight 0 429 JJ Aldich Women’s Strwwgts 0 429 Jordan Rinaldi Lightweight 0 429 Keith Berish Middleweight 0 429 Kwan Ho Kwak Bantamweight 0 429 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Fthr/Bntm 0 429 Marcin Held Lightweight 0 429 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 0 429 Matt Schnell Flyweight 0 429 Michael McBride Lightweight 0 429 Michel Quinones Lightweight 0 429 Norifumi ‘Kid’ Yamamoto Bantamweight 0 429 Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 0 429 Pearl Gonzalez Women’s Strwwgts 0 429 Rashad Coulter Heavyweight 0 429 Sabah Homasi Welterweight 0 429 Saparbek Safarov Light Heavyweight 0 429 Thibault Gouti Lightweight 0 429 Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki Women’s Strwwgts 0 429 Veronica Macedo Women’s Fthr/Bntm 0

